Read full article on original website
Related
Egg prices have doubled since 2021, no decrease in sight
PITTSBURGH — The price of eggs has doubled in the last year with no end in sight. According to marketplace.org, a dozen Grade A eggs cost $1.82 at this time last year. Now, it’s around $3.60 on average. Shoppers have noticed. “I used to get the little six...
cranberryeagle.com
Healthy Pet Products earned title as America’s Coolest Pet Business
Healthy Pet Products, a locally owned and operated retail store that sells only all-natural and organic pet food has been chosen one of “America’s Coolest” by PETS+, a business magazine for American pet pros, in its sixth annual contest. “We asked businesses from around the country to...
cranberryeagle.com
Holiday trees repurposed as goat food
MIDDLESEX TWP — JoAnn Echtler is coming for your holiday trees. “I should get a Grinch costume. We are just stealing people’s Christmas trees,” said the Cranberry Township Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Realtor. It’s true that on Jan. 10 Echtler and her husband, Bryan DeHart, will be...
Rodent problem sickening kids in Beaver Co. school
Beaver County school district is dealing with a rodent problem that’s sickened dozens of students. Hopewell Area officials say the rodents were found in a wall at Hopewell Elementary.
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.
fox5ny.com
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
Unhealthy pollution levels expected in 5 southern Allegheny County communities
The state is advising young children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems to limit outdoor activities Thursday in certain parts of Allegheny County. Fine particulate matter — microscopic materials that can be inhaled and cause health problems — are anticipated in Clairton, Glassport, Liberty Borough, Lincoln and Port Vue.
cranberryeagle.com
Women’s Business Network meetings
The Cranberry Township chapter of the Women’s Business Network will have its first meetings of the year Jan. 5 and Jan. 19. Both meetings will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cranberry Community United Presbyterian Church, 2662 Rochester Road. The network offers “numerous opportunities for networking, education, leadership...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold in Butler County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Butler County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, December 28th drawing. The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 26-32-38-45-56, and the red Powerball 1 to win $100,000. The Pennsylvania Lottery said without the $1 Power Play option, the...
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On December 16th at approximately 8:00 p.m., PA State Police received reports of an altercation that took place at a residence on Orchard Avenue, Ellwood City Borough between a 46-year-old Ellwood City man and a 15-year-old male victim. Upon police arrival it was determined that a physical altercation took place, and both parties requested not to prosecute.
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
velillum.com
How Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Outweighs Open Surgery
Surgery can be frightening, especially if all other conservative treatments have proven futile. You may benefit from minimally invasive spinal surgery Washington, PA, at Steel City Spine and Orthopedic Center if you have chronic neck or back pain. Everything you should learn about minimally invasive spine surgery. Minimally invasive spine...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at local Sheetz
A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Butler County gas station. The winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at Sheetz, 499 Evans City Road, Butler, for the Dec. 28 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 26-32-38-45-56, and the red Powerball 1...
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November has been released back into the wild. (Video Credit: Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Station) A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November...
Amtrak’s ‘Pennsylvanian’ connecting Pittsburgh and New York to get new Airo trains
PITTSBURGH — The passenger rail service from Amtrak connecting Pittsburgh and New York is among a select few routes nationally that will see its trains receive a major upgrade in the coming years that “will transform the travel experience.”. It’s part of an effort called Amtrak Airo, which...
Dozens of Southwest flights canceled at Pittsburgh International
Travel troubles continue for airline passengers - especially those traveling on Southwest. The airline canceled 39 flights through Pittsburgh Tuesday… and at least 3 dozen flights so far for Wednesday.
Looking for New Year's plans? 5 Westmoreland County destinations to celebrate
Still looking for New Year’s plans? Here are five places you can celebrate from today to Monday in Westmoreland County. The South Greensburg venue Morelands at Waterworks will host a New Year’s Eve party beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday. The event, which has a $10 cover, will include...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Realtors association merges with Pittsburgh group
The nearly 70-year-old Butler County Association of Realtors is no more, but the former president said the merger with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh will provide more opportunities in exchange for its members’ dues. Megan Rummel spent nearly two years working on the merger, which will be complete...
Comments / 0