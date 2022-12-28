ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

cranberryeagle.com

Holiday trees repurposed as goat food

MIDDLESEX TWP — JoAnn Echtler is coming for your holiday trees. “I should get a Grinch costume. We are just stealing people’s Christmas trees,” said the Cranberry Township Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Realtor. It’s true that on Jan. 10 Echtler and her husband, Bryan DeHart, will be...
MIDDLESEX, PA
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
fox5ny.com

Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Women’s Business Network meetings

The Cranberry Township chapter of the Women’s Business Network will have its first meetings of the year Jan. 5 and Jan. 19. Both meetings will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cranberry Community United Presbyterian Church, 2662 Rochester Road. The network offers “numerous opportunities for networking, education, leadership...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
ellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On December 16th at approximately 8:00 p.m., PA State Police received reports of an altercation that took place at a residence on Orchard Avenue, Ellwood City Borough between a 46-year-old Ellwood City man and a 15-year-old male victim. Upon police arrival it was determined that a physical altercation took place, and both parties requested not to prosecute.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
velillum.com

How Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Outweighs Open Surgery

Surgery can be frightening, especially if all other conservative treatments have proven futile. You may benefit from minimally invasive spinal surgery Washington, PA, at Steel City Spine and Orthopedic Center if you have chronic neck or back pain. Everything you should learn about minimally invasive spine surgery. Minimally invasive spine...
WASHINGTON, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Realtors association merges with Pittsburgh group

The nearly 70-year-old Butler County Association of Realtors is no more, but the former president said the merger with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh will provide more opportunities in exchange for its members’ dues. Megan Rummel spent nearly two years working on the merger, which will be complete...
PITTSBURGH, PA

