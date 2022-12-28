ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China to start issuing new passports as virus curbs ease

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jTtM_0jwE28D400

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese government says it will start issuing new passports as it dismantles anti-virus travel barriers, setting up a potential flood of millions of tourists out of China for next month's Lunar New Year holiday.

That raises the possibility of an influx of free-spending Chinese visitors to revenue-starved destinations in Asia and Europe in what usually is the country's busiest travel season. But it also presents a danger tourists might spread COVID-19 as infections surge in China.

China stopped issuing passports at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 as part of the world's strictest anti-virus controls and tried to block students, businesspeople and other travelers from going abroad. Tourist travel into China was shut down. Businesspeople and others who were allowed in were quarantined for up to one week.

Tuesday's announcement adds to abrupt changes that roll back a “zero-COVID” strategy that confined millions of families to their homes. It kept infection rates low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth.

The National Immigration Administration of China said it will start taking applications Jan. 8 for ordinary passports for tourism. It said it will resume issuing approval for Chinese travelers to visit Hong Kong for tourism and business.

The government also has dropped or eased most quarantine, testing and other rules within China, joining the United States, Japan and other governments in trying to live with the virus instead of stamping out transmission.

Japan and India responded to China's surge in infections by requiring virus tests for travelers from the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
The Independent

China Covid surge: Shanghai orders schools to close as funeral homes in Beijing struggle to catch up

Shanghai’s education bureau has mandated that primary, middle, and high school grades hold classes online starting Monday amid surging Covid-19 cases across major cities in the country following the easing of its stringent lockdown policies.Kindergartens and childcare centres in the financial hub were also asked to shut all their in-person classes from Monday. After days of massive unprecedented protests across the country, Chinalifted its strict draconian zero-Covid policies earlier this month that kept people in several cities under virtual house arrest.Since lifting its travel restrictions, the country has seen a resurgence in the spread of Covid-19 with fear that...
The Week

China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns

Chinese officials said Tuesday that the country will resume issuing passports and visas in another large step toward winding down the country's "zero COVID" policy. The move could potentially mean a massive wave of Chinese tourists will go abroad for the first time in more than a year, especially ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year in January, which The Associated Press noted is normally the country's biggest traveling season.  This marks a rapid change in the government's handling of overseas travel, as China has largely isolated itself from the rest of the world since the pandemic's outbreak. Bloomberg reported that China had not been issuing...
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
The Associated Press

EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common...
BBC

Covid in China: People rush to book travel as borders finally reopen

Chinese people have rushed to book overseas travel after Beijing announced it would reopen its borders next month. Passport applications for Chinese citizens wishing to travel internationally will resume from 8 January, the immigration administration said. It follows an announcement on Monday that ended almost three years of strict quarantine...
Reuters

Chinese make travel plans as Beijing dismantles zero-COVID rules

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese people, cut off from the rest of the world for three years by stringent COVID-19 curbs, flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening next month, even as rising infections strained the health system and roiled the economy.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China faces bumpy road to normal as infections surge

BEIJING — (AP) — After three years of quarantines pushed them close to shutting down, restaurant owner Li Meng and his wife are hoping for business to rebound after China rolled back severe anti-virus controls. As sales slowly revive, they face a new challenge: Diners are wary about...
The Independent

Chinese hospitals struggle to cope as Covid spread sparks testing measures from Italy and others

Italy has imposed new Covid-19 testing restrictions on travellers from China, where infections are surging and hospitals are struggling to cope. Milan's main airport, Malpensa, had already started testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai – with results on one day showing almost one in two passengers was infected. “The measure is essential to ensure surveillance and detection of possible variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population”, health minister Orazio Schillaci said, announcing mandatory testing for all passengers. On the first flight to Malpensa that tested passengers from China on 26 December, 35 out of...
CBS News

New U.S. COVID restrictions for travelers from China

The U.S. will require negative COVID-19 tests for all travelers coming from China starting on Jan. 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The decision comes amid a wave of new infections in China after it relaxed its "zero COVID" policy in early December. Scott MacFarlane reports.
AFP

Covid's true death toll still elusive, three years in

The true global death toll of Covid-19 remains difficult to nail down three years after the first case was detected, though experts agree there have been far more fatalities than officially reported. That is nearly three times higher than the 5.4 million officially reported Covid deaths over those two years.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
217K+
Followers
150K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy