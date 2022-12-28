Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Hundreds of manatees flood Florida state park as rivers remain cold
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The St. Johns River’s temperature is still in the 50s, and that means manatees continue to pile into nearby Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County. The Save the Manatee Club counted 561 manatees at the spring Wednesday. [TRENDING: Police: 2 teens found shot...
WESH
Volusia County still feeling impacts of hurricane during holidays
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The holiday season is upon us, but for many along the Atlantic Coast, it’s just not the same as they work to recover from hurricane damage. “I never made it over the bridges so I had to stick it out here," said James Metzenheim, a Daytona Beach resident.
click orlando
Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
WESH
Central Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Crime report, week of 12-30-22
Ian Carlos Maldonado, of Concord, N.H., unarmed burglary of occupied dwelling, giving false identification information to law enforcement officer. Mary Elizabeth Shutts, of Palm Bay, burglary with assault or battery. Brad Eugene Wood, of Melbourne, burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief – property damage less than $200. Cocoa...
fox35orlando.com
Florida community comes together to bring home historic World War II tugboat
DELAND, Fla. - A World War II tugboat will soon be on display in Volusia County following a massive effort to get it home. "The boat is in Astor, Florida after coming 4,900 miles from Stockholm, Sweden," said Dan Friend. Friend, a retired teacher, and history buff said the boat...
veronews.com
‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River
Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
WATCH: Seminole County firefighters extinguish car fire at Sanford Walmart
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department got a call about a fire in Sanford. The vehicle fire happened at a Walmart parking lot on US 17-92 on Monday night. Three firefighters responded to the scene. There is no information on what caused the fire. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
iheart.com
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more. To help make your...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Groundbreaking ceremony launches construction of NASA Causeway bridge
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. NASA, Space Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new NASA Causeway Bridge, a $126 million project to build two high-level fixed bridges over the Indian River.
click orlando
Flagler deputies arrest trio with 13 catalytic converters in trunk of car with stolen tags
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler deputies on the lookout for a BMW with a stolen tag found it Wednesday evening, employing spike strips to eventually stop the car on Interstate 95, arrest the three men inside and recover 13 hacked-off catalytic converters stowed in the trunk. The tag that...
WESH
Flights coming into most Florida airports facing longer delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Federal Aviation Administration program, the "Airspace Flow Program," has gone into effect. For basically any flight headed southbound into airports in the highlighted area (shown above), which includes Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando International Airport, the FAA is saying flights will be delayed two hours.
fox35orlando.com
Residents of these Florida counties can apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Nicole
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Homeowners and renters in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Volusia Putnam, or St. Johns counties that were impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Nicole are now eligible to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance, a spokesperson for the agency said. Residents of those counties became...
Manatee viewing at Blue Spring has visitors lined up for miles
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Tuesday at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, the line of cars to see the natural phenomenon was at least a mile long. Hundreds of manatee lovers went to the park to see the beautiful creatures. And thanks to the colder weather, manatees have...
Palm Coast bartender who jumped over bar, rescued woman being held at gunpoint gets Lifesaving Award
PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Coast bartender is being hailed as a lifesaver for what he did while working Nov. 20. While tending bar that night, David Ghiloni and other patrons in the bar sprung to action when they saw a man holding a gun to a woman's head.
WESH
FHP: 1 dead in Flagler County crash
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Wednesday morning in Flagler County. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 296 and Old Kings Road. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 1 person died at the scene. All northbound lanes are blocked in the area. Trooper said traffic...
Woman jumps from balcony to escape man attacking her
A Florida man was arrested for attacking a woman who was forced to jump from a second floor balcony to escape him.
