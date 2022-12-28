ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

click orlando

Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Crime report, week of 12-30-22

Ian Carlos Maldonado, of Concord, N.H., unarmed burglary of occupied dwelling, giving false identification information to law enforcement officer. Mary Elizabeth Shutts, of Palm Bay, burglary with assault or battery. Brad Eugene Wood, of Melbourne, burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief – property damage less than $200. Cocoa...
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River

Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
iheart.com

Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.

When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more. To help make your...
TAMPA, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Groundbreaking ceremony launches construction of NASA Causeway bridge

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. NASA, Space Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new NASA Causeway Bridge, a $126 million project to build two high-level fixed bridges over the Indian River.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Flights coming into most Florida airports facing longer delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Federal Aviation Administration program, the "Airspace Flow Program," has gone into effect. For basically any flight headed southbound into airports in the highlighted area (shown above), which includes Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando International Airport, the FAA is saying flights will be delayed two hours.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

FHP: 1 dead in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Wednesday morning in Flagler County. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 296 and Old Kings Road. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 1 person died at the scene. All northbound lanes are blocked in the area. Trooper said traffic...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

