Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water. These […]
MLGW bottled water giveaways continue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) will have yet another bottled water giveaway at three locations as the boil water advisory continues. Anyone who needs bottled water can go to New Salem Missionary Baptist Church located at 2237 S Parkway E or Southwest Community College-Whitehaven located at 1234 Finley Rd. from noon to 2 p.m.
City of Memphis distributes 5-gallon containers of water for flushing toilets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis handed out 5-gallon containers of water to help residents flush toilets, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) said. The 5-gallon containers of water, to be used for flushing toilets only, was distributed at the Hickory Hill Community Center. The giveaway lasted until 3 p.m.
Pipes burst, causing misery at some Memphis apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living at a Memphis apartment complex say they need help after multiple units were badly damaged by pipes bursting following the arctic blast that hit the Mid-South. Residents at the Lakeville Townhome Community near Raines and Airways say they’re without water, and some people also claim they’ve been without heat, since […]
Oak Court Mall auction delayed for now
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The future of the Oak Court Mall remains up in the air after Wednesday’s public foreclosure auction was postponed until next year. The Oak Court Mall has been a fixture in East Memphis since 1988 and it has struggled with declining sales and rising crime in recent years. WREG spoke with a […]
Witnesses: 1 person dead in massive fire at East Memphis nursing home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a massive fire at a nursing home in East Memphis, multiple on-scene witnesses told ABC24 late Thursday night. The Memphis Fire Department responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
Warehouse employees told to work without water
This story has been updated with a statement from DHL Supply Chain. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President Doug McGowen is assuring customers they are working around the clock to get water services restored. But that’s creating more questions about how other businesses should treat their employees. A worker at the DHL warehouse in the Airport […]
Kroger sends surprise donation of nearly 40,000 bottles of water to aid Shelby County during water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As several Memphians report spending days searching stores for water, Shelby County got a late Christmas present from Kroger on Wednesday. More than 38,000 bottles of water. The surprise truckload sent waves of relief washing across the 901. “I (finally) have the resources to give to...
Big Bad Breakfast chef after shooting: ‘Memphis has always been a little bit of a concern for us’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said they’re still looking for the person or people responsiblefor shooting two customers outside an East Memphis restaurant. Big Bad Breakfast owner and award-winning chef John Currence told WREG he hopes to find the two people and make major changes. Big Bad Breakfast opened about a year and a half ago […]
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
MLGW hands out more water for customers in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW gave out more water Tuesday for customers who needed it. Freezing temperatures during the recent arctic blast led to frozen pipes and water main breaks. Many customers are without safe drinking water, and water pressure is low. MLGW gave out cases of free water from...
City of Memphis providing water for toilet flushing at Hickory Hill Community Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is partnering with the Shelby County Health Department Tuesday to provide non-potable water for toilet flushing only. This is not to be confused with the consumable water that MLGW is providing to residents at different locations throughout Memphis. This water is to...
MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory
UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
SCSO ‘diligently’ working to fix water problems at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at 201 Poplar were “diligently” working on Tuesday to fix water pressure problems that interrupted operations inside the facility, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies and maintenance staff were working to make sure that the...
Boil-water order may be lifted after testing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
Is your water coming out brown? Here's why | Memphians enter day six of the water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While several Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are still left without access to running water or continue to fight low water pressure, some customers woke up on day six of the water crisis to brown,rusty colored water running from their faucets. Memphians have been...
TVA apologizes for rolling blackouts during record winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said they are taking "full responsibility," and apologizing to customers after rolling blackouts left thousands without power during a frigid Christmas weekend in Tennessee and the Mid-South. "We are conducting a thorough review of what occurred and why," the power company...
Memphians face day five of the boil water advisory | MLGW continues with second water giveaway
Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) said the company will distribute cases of bottled water to those in need again on Tuesday, following its first bottled water giveaway that happened on Monday, Dec. 26. Water will be distributed Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out at...
Tuesday update on MLGW water outage
UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
Memphians left with little, no water on Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While MLGW addresses water outages across Shelby County, those affected are forced to deal with little to no water pressure in their homes. Just a day after the rolling blackouts, MLGW says the arctic blast caused several water mains to break. As a result, two areas in Shelby County experienced low water […]
