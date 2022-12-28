ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water.  These […]
MLGW bottled water giveaways continue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) will have yet another bottled water giveaway at three locations as the boil water advisory continues. Anyone who needs bottled water can go to New Salem Missionary Baptist Church located at 2237 S Parkway E or Southwest Community College-Whitehaven located at 1234 Finley Rd. from noon to 2 p.m.
Pipes burst, causing misery at some Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living at a Memphis apartment complex say they need help after multiple units were badly damaged by pipes bursting following the arctic blast that hit the Mid-South.  Residents at the Lakeville Townhome Community near Raines and Airways say they’re without water, and some people also claim they’ve been without heat, since […]
Oak Court Mall auction delayed for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The future of the Oak Court Mall remains up in the air after Wednesday’s public foreclosure auction was postponed until next year. The Oak Court Mall has been a fixture in East Memphis since 1988 and it has struggled with declining sales and rising crime in recent years. WREG spoke with a […]
Warehouse employees told to work without water

This story has been updated with a statement from DHL Supply Chain. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President Doug McGowen is assuring customers they are working around the clock to get water services restored. But that’s creating more questions about how other businesses should treat their employees. A worker at the DHL warehouse in the Airport […]
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
MLGW hands out more water for customers in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW gave out more water Tuesday for customers who needed it. Freezing temperatures during the recent arctic blast led to frozen pipes and water main breaks. Many customers are without safe drinking water, and water pressure is low. MLGW gave out cases of free water from...
MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory

UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
Boil-water order may be lifted after testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
Tuesday update on MLGW water outage

UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
Memphians left with little, no water on Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While MLGW addresses water outages across Shelby County, those affected are forced to deal with little to no water pressure in their homes. Just a day after the rolling blackouts, MLGW says the arctic blast caused several water mains to break. As a result, two areas in Shelby County experienced low water […]
