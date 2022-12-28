Lincoln County Sheriff’s log for week ending Dec. 27, 2022

Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

A 54-year old Merrill man will be cited following an incident on the afternoon of Friday, December 23 in the Town of Harding. Just before 5 pm. a deputy responded to a report of a mail box being struck and damaged on County

Road E. The investigating deputy located a vehicle registration plate in the area of where the mailbox was struck, and made contact with the owner of the vehicle which matched the registration. The registered owner reportedly admitted to striking the mailbox after being run off the road by another motorist, and stated he was unaware he was required to report the incident. As a result, the man will be

cited for failure to report to law enforcement and hit and run-causing property damage.

On the afternoon of Thursday, December 22, A 73-year old Tomahawk man was taken into custody on a charge of 3 rd Offense-Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated (OWI). Just before 4 pm, a deputy responded to a report of a pick-up truck in the ditch on County Road Y near Kablitz Road, in the Town of Bradley. A short time later, the investigating deputy was contacted and advised the driver of the vehicle had been picked up and taken to a local hospital. Upon contact with the

driver, the deputy noted signs indicative of intoxication. Following testing to assess the driver’s level of impairment, he was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail without incident.

Two parties escaped injury following a truck vs snow plow motor vehicle crash earlier Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to the crash at 12:34 pm at the intersection of State Road 17 and County Road G, in the Town of Merrill. Preliminary investigation indicated an SUV was southbound on State Road 17 when it failed to negotiate a turn on to County Road G and struck a snow plow located at the stop sign of the intersection. Both the 17-year old driver of the SUV and 22-year plow driver were uninjured as a result of the crash.

US Highway 51 southbound was reduced to one-lane for over an hour on Wednesday afternoon, December 21 following a multi-vehicle crash. Deputies responded to the crash at 1:50 pm, near mile-marker 206 in the Town of Pine River. Preliminary investigation indicated a white SUV lost control while southbound, causing a chain reaction of rear-end collisions with two other vehicles. A fourth vehicle attempted to avoid the other three vehicles, left the roadway and entered the ditch. The three vehicles involved in the rear-end collisions sustained disabling damage, while the fourth vehicle avoided significant damage. No injuries were reported. The driver of the SUV-a 26 year old Merrill woman- will be cited for operating a motor vehicle after revocation and operating without insurance.

Six motorists reported striking deer in Lincoln County this past week, compared to 12 the week before.