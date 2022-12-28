After getting a report on Danville Firefighters pay, City Council is now calling for a study to look at compensation for all city workers. Last year, the city gave police officers an 18% increase to help with retention and recruitment. But Paul Collins, Danville Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2532, says the Danville Fire Department remains one of the lowest paid departments in the state. “Our starting pay is $34,085 per year. That comes out to just over 12 dollars an hour,” said Collins of the 52-hour a week schedule. “That’s pretty sad.”

DANVILLE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO