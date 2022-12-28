Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NC A&T football coaching search has interesting mix of names
Several names have been mentioned as possibilities to fill Sam Washington's shoes at NC A&T. The post NC A&T football coaching search has interesting mix of names appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wakg.com
GW and Tunstall Boys Advance to Championship Game of Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
In day two of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic basketball tournament at GW. The Eagles boys basketball team advanced to the championship game with a 71-53 win over Chatham. GW will take on Tunstall in the championship after the Trojans improved to 9-0 with a 60-36 win over Norfolk Academy.
No. 1 Point Guard Elliot Cadeau Announces His Commitment
The No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class has announced his commitment decision. Five-star PG Elliot Cadeau will join Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, picking North Carolina over Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, Syracuse and more. “I chose North Carolina because they’re a winning program and I would...
Virginia Beach college student wins $1M off $30 scratch ticket
Perla Gomez, a college student from Virginia Beach, has won the final top prize of $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Commonwealth scratcher game.
caswellmessenger.com
BY Bucs to recognize 1988 team
Bartlett Yancey will welcome back it’s 1988 state championship basketball team Friday Jan. 13, recognizing players and coaches during basketball games against conference foe Chatham Central. “We hope to get all of them back,” said Tyler Coleman, BY’s athletics director. Louis Williamson, the point guard on that...
Football World Reacts To Major ACC Quarterback Transfer
A star college quarterback reportedly plans on transferring to a prestigious program. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Wake Forest's Sam Hartman intends to enter the transfer portal. Thamel called Notre Dame the "strong favorite" to land the 23-year-old. Hartman threw 38 touchdowns in his fifth season with the Demon Deacons,...
wfxrtv.com
Need-to-know's for burst pipes
Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Rescue Mission 2023 goals. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke shares its goals for the 2023 season. Roanoke street loses mail...
chathamstartribune.com
Three Danville parks targeted for upgrades
Community meetings for Doyle Thomas, Coates and Pumpkin Creek scheduled for January. Three Danville parks are in line for an extreme makeover and it sounds like more are on the way. Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia updated Danville City Council this month on plans to renovate the Pumpkin Creek,...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Greensboro at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after being hit in Greensboro on Thursday. FOX8 is told a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street. The vehicle involved was reportedly not on the scene when officers arrived. All westbound traffic was diverted to North Bennett Street, and […]
chathamstartribune.com
Area students win awards at DCC Idea Fair
Students from Danville Public Schools, Pittsylvania County Public Schools, Hargrave Military Academy, DCC Early College Program and Danville Community College (DCC) gathered recently on the DCC campus to attend the 2022 Idea Fair Awards Ceremony. “The Idea Fair is possible because of many sponsors and organizations who want to support...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Winston-Salem.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
Some Virginia community college students could soon get forgivable loans
Some community college students in Virginia could soon get their loans forgiven if a new bill becomes law.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville firefighters push for pay boost, city eyes new pay study
After getting a report on Danville Firefighters pay, City Council is now calling for a study to look at compensation for all city workers. Last year, the city gave police officers an 18% increase to help with retention and recruitment. But Paul Collins, Danville Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2532, says the Danville Fire Department remains one of the lowest paid departments in the state. “Our starting pay is $34,085 per year. That comes out to just over 12 dollars an hour,” said Collins of the 52-hour a week schedule. “That’s pretty sad.”
cardinalnews.org
Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia
The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia
Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
cardinalnews.org
Danville councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke County supervisor Jason Peters reflects on a tough year. — The Roanoke Times. Danville city councilman Bryant Hood’s home hit in drive-by shooting; police say attack appears random. — Chatham Star Tribune and...
Greensboro man wins $250,000 after buying $20 scratch-off ticket at gas station in McLeansville
MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect […]
Comments / 0