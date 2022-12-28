Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
Wanted Shooting Suspect Arrested
On Thursday the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced the capture and arrest of 27-year-old Eric Virta of a Brewer Road Kingston address. Back on December 18th, Floyd County Police searched the Johnson community for Virta following a domestic altercation that involved a shooting at a home on Brewer Road. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. According to Floyd County Jail Records Virta is being charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, pointing a gun at another, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, theft by taking, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
accesswdun.com
Authorities seeking Hall County shoplifting suspects
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a shoplifting at a Gainesville store. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said a man and a woman seen on surveillance video are suspected of stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar store on Mountain View Road on December 14.
Sheriff: Deputy found shot to death while driving was ‘outstanding young man’
An off-duty Fulton County sheriff’s deputy was found shot dead in a wrecked car in the middle of a northwest Atlanta road Thursday morning, according to authorities.
wrwh.com
Additional Suspect Arrested in December 4th Kidnapping
Local – An additional suspect has been arrested in the December 4th kidnapping incident in Cleveland. At approximately 1:15am, Cleveland Police Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a physical assault with weapons on Bryant St in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a press release, upon...
Suspect punches clerk in the head while robbing Georgia convenience store, deputies say
HALL COUNTY — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery after a store clerk was punched in the head Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 9:45 p.m. deputies were called to the Stop by Food Mart #2 in the...
Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”
Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
Sheriff: A Georgia man rammed a deputy’s patrol car and assaulted a second deputy at the hospital
A 22-year-old Georgia man is in custody after Sheriff’s officials say he rammed a deputy’s patrol car with a stolen car and assaulted a second deputy while at the hospital. The incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. Deputy sheriffs were dispatched to Stendal Drive near Calhoun in...
fox5atlanta.com
FBI offering $10K reward for suspects in Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism
ATLANTA - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in its search for suspects accused of vandalizing Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. Authorities say they are searching for a group of 10 people caught vandalizing the church, which was led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and current Georgia Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, days after the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe. v. Wade.
Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland
Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
pickensprogress.com
Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made
On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
wrwh.com
Lookout Posted For Missing Cleveland Woman
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said 42-year-old Malinda Simons has been missing since December 23rd. According to the sheriff’s office, she is at risk of needing medical attention. Simons was reported...
Hall Co convenience store robbed by man with machete
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a suspect after an armed robbery. Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the East Hall Food Mart on Georgia State Route 52 and Old Cornelia Highway in East Hall County at 6 p.m. Hall County authorities say...
Car crashes, some of them deadly, investigated in Athens and NE Ga
The Tuesday afternoon crash that closed a stretch of Danielsville Road in Athens involved the driver of an allegedly stolen car, who was being chased by Georgia State Troopers. The wreck happened on 29 North near Nowhere Road in Athens. We have this morning the names of the two people...
2 inmates found dead inside DeKalb County Jail in 24 hours, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to look into deaths at the DeKalb County Jail after two men were found dead within 24 hours of each other. DeKalb County deputies say Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, from Lithonia, was found unresponsive in his cell...
accesswdun.com
Oakwood man arrested after 36-mile chase with Lumpkin County deputies
An Oakwood man that led officers on a chase through three counties last week was wanted on outstanding warrants from Habersham and Hall counties. Zachary Tyler Baker, 23, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, no seatbelt, speed restrictions and failure to use headlights in the Dec. 21 chase that began in Lumpkin County, said Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Alan Roach.
wrganews.com
Body Found After Hit And Run
These details are preliminary as the crash is still under investigation. On December 26, Polk County PD requested GSP’s assistance with a Hit and Run. After investigating the scene, it was determined that a Pedestrian, Mr. Sharad Robinson, age 28, was walking southbound on the east shoulder of GA 1 towards Cedartown. An unknown vehicle traveling northbound, traveled off the east shoulder of GA 1 and struck Mr. Robinson. After the impact, the vehicle continued northbound fleeing the scene. Mr. Robinson succumbed to his injuries. It was later discovered that Mr. Robinson had been reported missing out of Floyd County since December 18. It is believed that this crash happened on December 18, and that Mr. Robinson’s body has been there since. Next of kin was notified and identified the remains with the Polk County Coroner. A GSP SCRT team is assisting with the investigation.
Walmart evacuated after alleged arsonist sets fire in men’s clothing section, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a person they say started a fire inside a northwest Atlanta Walmart on Wednesday night. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan is at the Walmart on Howell Mill Road where Atlanta firefighters say someone intentionally set a fire in the men’s clothing section.
NE Ga police blotter: three killed in crashes in Hart and Habersham counties
Two people were killed in a Monday crash on Royston Highway in Hart County. The driver and a passenger died in the single-vehicle accident. The Georgia State Patrol says the names of the victims have not yet been released. The Georgia State Patrol says a Clarkesville man was killed in...
Man denied from going into Family Dollar to escape the cold, gets shot after leaving
ATLANTA — A man trying to enter an Atlanta Family Dollar store in order to escape the cold weather was denied entry and then shot at it as he left the store, according to Atlanta police. Atlanta police say that around 10 p.m.. on Tuesday, officers arrived at an...
GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
