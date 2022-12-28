23 Shockingly Easy Hacks That'll Make You Look At Food In A Whole New Light
1. Eating a hard-shell taco over a soft-shell taco to create TWO tacos:
2. And on the subject of tacos, using a muffin tin for your toppings to save yourself from washing multiple dishes:
3. Using chopsticks as a bag clip:
4. Wrapping the lettuce around the back of your sandwich or burger to keep the other ingredients from falling out:
5. Using a clip to keep your beer stacked:
6. Storing avocado with an onion in the fridge to keep it fresh for days:
7. Creating a barrier between the cheese and the pan by placing a pepperoni in the hole of the pizza bagel before baking it:
8. Putting frozen pizza slices in the air fryer:
9. Using the bottom of a wine bottle to help make homemade ravioli:
10. Mixing cereals to regulate the sweetness levels:
11. Freezing minced garlic and breaking off squares for cooking:
12. Making s'mores in ice cream cones to make them easier to eat:
13. Using ramen powder as popcorn seasoning:
14. Using tin foil to make a smaller baking pan:
15. Cutting up hot dog buns to make sliders for leftovers:
16. Using a koozie to eat ice cream right out of the pint:
17. Grating a piece of toast if you're out of bread crumbs:
18. Using a mason jar lid ring to cook an egg round for a breakfast sandwich:
19. Using Tic Tac containers to store spices:
20. Turning a Tupperware container into a cake dome:
21. Toasting your buns like this:
22. Coating bacon with brown sugar before putting it in the air fryer to make candied bacon:
23. And finally, making a Toaster Strudel breakfast sandwich for ALL the flavors:
H/T: r/foodhacks
