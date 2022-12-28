ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23 Shockingly Easy Hacks That'll Make You Look At Food In A Whole New Light

By Daniella Emanuel
 4 days ago

1. Eating a hard-shell taco over a soft-shell taco to create TWO tacos:

u/poppinfresh_original / Via reddit.com

2. And on the subject of tacos, using a muffin tin for your toppings to save yourself from washing multiple dishes:

u/thewun111 / Via reddit.com

3. Using chopsticks as a bag clip:

u/idoze / Via reddit.com

4. Wrapping the lettuce around the back of your sandwich or burger to keep the other ingredients from falling out:

u/thebibarista / Via reddit.com

5. Using a clip to keep your beer stacked:

u/laurenwazenn / Via reddit.com

6. Storing avocado with an onion in the fridge to keep it fresh for days:

u/pamjam01 / Via reddit.com

7. Creating a barrier between the cheese and the pan by placing a pepperoni in the hole of the pizza bagel before baking it:

u/WarningGipsyDanger / Via reddit.com

8. Putting frozen pizza slices in the air fryer:

u/Sl1ppin_Jimmy / Via reddit.com

9. Using the bottom of a wine bottle to help make homemade ravioli:

u/tyfawks / Via reddit.com

10. Mixing cereals to regulate the sweetness levels:

u/Iwanttoplaytoo / Via reddit.com

11. Freezing minced garlic and breaking off squares for cooking:

u/julialopezz / Via reddit.com

12. Making s'mores in ice cream cones to make them easier to eat:

u/klaraclarkk / Via reddit.com

13. Using ramen powder as popcorn seasoning:

u/Thea_From_Juilliard / Via reddit.com

14. Using tin foil to make a smaller baking pan:

u/TheHeianPrincess / Via reddit.com

15. Cutting up hot dog buns to make sliders for leftovers:

u/Thea_From_Juilliard / Via reddit.com

16. Using a koozie to eat ice cream right out of the pint:

u/k0let / Via reddit.com

17. Grating a piece of toast if you're out of bread crumbs:

u/gooberdawg / Via reddit.com

18. Using a mason jar lid ring to cook an egg round for a breakfast sandwich:

u/shadyood / Via reddit.com

19. Using Tic Tac containers to store spices:

u/Wundertips / Via reddit.com

20. Turning a Tupperware container into a cake dome:

u/WarningGipsyDanger / Via reddit.com

21. Toasting your buns like this:

u/TacoLake / Via reddit.com

22. Coating bacon with brown sugar before putting it in the air fryer to make candied bacon:

u/SpaceHallow / Via reddit.com

23. And finally, making a Toaster Strudel breakfast sandwich for ALL the flavors:

u/Triingtolivee / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/foodhacks

