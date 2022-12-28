The Most Memorable Advice of 2022

Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In a year during which people tried to adopt a new normal, Atlantic writers and other experts explored the challenges and rewards of trying new things, the meaning of true optimism, and how to find joy even in difficult times.

The stories in our pages—print and digital—explored what it means to be human and provided advice for navigating parenthood and relationships, friendships and the workforce, and more.

As 2023 approaches, we’re looking back on some of the most memorable advice shared this year. If this guidance resonates with you, feel free to carry it into the new year.

‘The Cure for Burnout Is Not Self-Care’

Amelia Nagoski discusses quiet quitting.

The Shame Deficit

“If we don’t want to live in a nepotistic society, we have to stop practicing nepotism. And by ‘we,’ I mean you,” Richard Reeves writes.

All the Personal-Finance Books Are Wrong

They tend to treat their readers like fools without willpower. So you could argue that they’re wrong for the right reasons.

The Most Haunting Truth of Parenthood

What my father learned working in a nuclear bomb shelter is what every parent knows deep down: We can’t protect the ones we love forever.

A Toast to All the Rejects

What a shared rejection spreadsheet taught Rhaina Cohen about success

The Age of Social Media Is Ending

Now that we’ve washed up on this unexpected shore, we can look back at the shipwreck that left us here with fresh eyes. Perhaps we can find some relief: Social media was never a natural way to work, play, and socialize, though it did become second nature, Ian Bogost wrote in November.

What It’s Like to Get Worse at Something

I had been skiing since childhood. Why was I suddenly bad at it? Olga Khazan explores.

Your Feelings Are No Excuse

Emotions may explain why people overreact, but they don’t justify it, Margaret Atwood writes.

The Year of Practical Thinking

After so much uncertainty and loss, many Americans are abandoning the unbridled optimism of a new year and adopting a more pragmatic outlook.