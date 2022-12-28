ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Right Now, a $700 Vacuum That Customers Say 'Cuts Cleaning Time in Half' Is Only $140 at Amazon

The cordless vacuum is "lightweight" and "easy to use" No one really likes cleaning, but everyone likes being able to take a cordless vacuum anywhere around the house. If you've had your eye on buying a new cordless vacuum, now is the time to get one. Because right now, you can grab the Tasvac 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum for a whopping 80 percent off at Amazon. To reap maximum savings, be sure to add the $40-off coupon on the product page. This stick vacuum cleaner can hit suction powers...
The Independent

Bull in a china shop: Cow roaming through store shocks shoppers in India

Customers doing their Boxing Day shopping were shocked when they spotted a cow strolling the store. The animal managed to get into the building in the Dhubri district of Assam, India, on 26 December and wandered around, seemingly unphased by the unusual surroundings.Shoppers are seen moving out of its path, as shouts of shock can be heard in the background.The cow then reportedly walked out on its own, much to the relief of customers who could then return to the sales. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britons pack into London’s Westfield shopping centre in search of Boxing Day bargainsStudent’s hair and eyelashes completely freeze in sub-zero temperatures in MontanaStacey Solomon reveals she and Joe Swash are expecting third child: ‘A huge surprise’
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Maya Devi

Woman shares a tip to remove soap scum with an item that costs a dollar

Cleaning shower scum or shower glass doors can be tiresome and unpleasant. Fortunately, a cleaning expert has shared how to do it perfectly using an item that costs just $1. Chiana Dickson, a cleaning expert, shared in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she dissolves soap scum on glass shower doors. She admitted that she found it difficult to clean glass shower doors such that no streaks are formed.
New York Post

Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
12tomatoes.com

How To De-Ice Your Windshield In Two Seconds Flat

There are a number of problems that you may experience when you live in a cold part of the world. Perhaps the one that you face almost every morning, however, is a frozen windshield. It can be difficult to deal with this situation, especially when you are running behind and...
CNBC

China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave

Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
The Hill

Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials

Nearly half of the passengers on two recent flights from China to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, Italian health officials said on Wednesday. About 38 percent of passengers on one flight into Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for COVID-19, as did about 52 percent of those on a second flight, according to local officials in…
thespruce.com

Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?

The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
12tomatoes.com

Girl Gets Trapped In Claw Machine Attempting To Steal A Teddy Bear

This child attempted to rage against the claw machine but the claw machine had other ideas. This is the story of a four-year-old girl who thought that she was going to outsmart the claw machine and get her little paws on some teddy bears. The gambit backfired on her terribly...

