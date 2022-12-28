ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Toddler Overdosed After Finding Fentanyl At California Park, Father Claims

A toddler is recovering in the hospital after nearly dying from a fentanyl overdose at a park in California. The boy's father, Ivan Matkovic, posted about the disturbing incident on the social media app Nextdoor. He said that his ten-month-old son was at Moscone Park in San Francisco with his nanny when the boy began acting sluggish and started turning blue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WETM 18 News

Mother speaks out after son dies from fentanyl poisoning

(WETM) – Around this time of year, most parents are wrapping up their Christmas shopping or coordinating holiday travel plans, but for Tammy Plakstis, things look a little different. December 15th, 2022, marks two years since her son died from fentanyl poisoning. The night before this nightmare began, her and her son, Dylan, shared quality […]
NBC News

Mom and stepdad arrested in disappearance of 11-year-old daughter

It was been 30 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen in public, getting off at her school bus stop. NBC News Valerie Castro reports on how Madalina’s mother and step-father have now been charged with failing to report her disappearance for weeks. Dec. 22, 2022.
AccuWeather

A Buffalo woman went out on Christmas Eve, telling her daughter she'd be right back. They found her body a few hundred feet from home

(CNN) -- Casey Maccarone's mother was always a kind of superwoman, but even so, when Monique Alexander decided to go out on Christmas Eve, Maccarone worried. It would have been a simple decision any other day, but a blizzard was setting in -- one that would leave some areas of Western New York under more than 50 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

‘Mom of the year’ heroically saves daughter from ‘rabid’ raccoon in wild video

She took out the trash-panda. A courageous Connecticut woman is being hailed as “mom of the year” online after heroically rescuing her daughter from a vicious raccoon that latched onto her leg. A video of her deed has amassed 16.6 million views on Twitter as users laud her bravery in the face of a ferocious beast. “I heard her screaming and ran to see what was going on. I thought maybe she slammed her hand in the door, I was not expecting to see a raccoon attacking her,” Logan Kelsey MacNamara told Storyful while recounting the “unprovoked” attack, which occurred last week...
ASHFORD, CT
Tracey Folly

'You didn't know he was gay?': Neighbor catches woman’s boyfriend and her best friend's boyfriend kissing in secret

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My first official boyfriend lived up the street; we dated for one year. My boyfriend's best friend lived right next door to me; they were inseparable. Maybe I should have suspected something was awry, but my best friend and I were inseparable, too. So their close relationship seemed perfectly natural to me.
Maya Devi

Woman finds biological siblings after 60 years in shocking discovery

A Gold Coast woman met her biological siblings by connecting with her birth mother and father after 60 years. Late Suzie (left) and Suzy Fraser (right);Photo byFacebook. Suzy Fraser from Australia connected with her biological mother first after testing her DNA. Through her birth mother, Suzy learned of her biological father and tracked him through the MyHeritage app. She was surprised to know that she had three siblings in the UK on her father’s side.

