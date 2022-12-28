Read full article on original website
What winter was like the year you were born
The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
See houses frozen over by massive winter storm
A prolonged winter storm has brought dangerously low temperatures and tons of snow to much of the US.
TikTok video shows frost coating a woman's bed frame in Montana as wind chills hit minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit
Temperatures continue to plummet as a "life-threatening" blast of arctic air surges into the US, according to the National Weather Service.
Lake Michigan is covered in 'ice pancakes' due to extreme cold
Aerial footage shows ice formations covering Lake Michigan, including a phenomenon only seen if temperatures drop to well below freezing for several days.
Niagara Falls Almost Entirely Frozen After Devastating Winter Storm, Shocking Photos Show
Devastatingly cold temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and relentless snowfall slammed multiple regions of the United States over the holiday weekend. However, few regions experienced as heavy a blow as New England and western New York specifically. Bordering the Empire State is iconic Niagara Falls. While these stunning waterfalls pack a heavy, constant flow—part of what draws in more than 8 million visitors annually—NY’s most deadly storm in 50 years proved cold enough to leave the natural wonder almost entirely frozen.
US winter weather predictions revealed – how much snow will hit your state and the lowest the temperature will drop
THIS year’s winter weather forecast has been revealed, with officials sharing their predictions on what to expect across the different parts of the country. NOAA reports that this year marks the return of the phenomenon of La Niña, which makes its return for the third consecutive year. La...
Couple Trapped in Home for 15 Days After Snow Turns to 'Cement'
The couple has endured a plethora of potentially fatal challenges, including frozen pipes and running out of propane.
Indiana Man Proves It’s Cold Enough to Instantly Turn Boiling Water Into Snow [WATCH]
It's so cold outside. I can't remember it being this cold, ever. Maybe it's the fact that the temperatures dropped so drastically and so suddenly. All I know is, even for someone in menopause, it's cold, Take it from me, that is a rare thing. It's so cold, the wind...
Drone Footage Of Frozen Restaurant Near Buffalo, New York Looks Like The Start Of The Next Ice Age
It’s no secret that a good bit of the country suffered from extremely cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, resulting in power outages, and tons of people were even trapped inside their own homes as a result of the large amounts of snow and ice. I’d been hearing all...
Western US residents warned against traveling as a winter storm is expected to bring feet of snow
More than 10 million people across at least nine western states are under winter storm alerts, including cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City. The storm will bring up to 30 inches of welcome snow to the drought-plagued Sierras, but will make travel "difficult to impossible."
How to Stay Warm—and Stay Out Longer—This Winter
There’s a well-kept secret among cold-weather adventurers: winter is the best season outdoors. No crowds or bugs, but plenty of fleeting winter spectacles, from the Northern Lights to frozen waterfalls. What else do these winter devotees all have in common? They know the key to enjoying winter’s bounty is...
Extremely cold air from Siberia will send US into deep freeze days before Christmas
December has begun on a fairly mild note across a large part of the United States, but a bitter blast of cold air that will flow into North America from Siberia is forecast to plunge the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. into a deep freeze in the days leading up to Christmas.
Texas Residents Prepare for Extremely Cold and Freezing Temperatures in US
According to a recent news report, many residents in Texas are prepared for the potential impact of extremely cold weather that could unload this week due to a winter storm. In recent reports, about 50 million are expected to feel the effects of severe winter conditions in the United States, which has become colder due to the blast of arctic air.
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
The Best Swimming Holes In Wisconsin
Wisconsin has many creeks, rivers, and lakes, so there are numerous places to cool off and flush away a bit of the heat of the summer. This summer, pack your sunscreen and splash in one of the best swimming holes in America’s Dairyland. These Wisconsin swimming holes are ideal for soaking in the sights and sounds of a more natural environment while cooling down on a hot summer afternoon.
Seven Better Ways to Melt That Winter Snow & Ice Than Salt
Ah, winter has arrived. The Almanac website states that "The first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the winter solstice, which occurs on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 4:48 P.M. EST." I'm so excited. Well, not really. Of the four seasons, this is the one I...
Skiing over Christmas holidays no longer guaranteed – even with snow guns
The climate crisis could cripple the ski holiday industry and cause water shortages as resorts increasingly turn to artificially-produced snow.Current climate models predict that there will be more precipitation in winter in the coming decades, but that it will fall as rain instead of snow.New snow guns may alleviate the situation to a certain extent, say the researchers, but will not resolve the issue completely and have an environmental cost.Dr Erika Hiltbrunner from the Department of Environmental Sciences at the University of Basel says the weather will often not cold be enough over Christmas.“Many people don’t realize that you...
Have You Ever Used An Onion To Clear Frost From Your Windshield?
If there is one thing that we know about having a frosted windshield, it’s the fact that it is a frustrating situation. We sometimes come out in the morning to find our windshield coated, and if we are in a hurry, we just want a quick solution. It seems...
Over 200 Miles From New Jersey To Vermont: Can The Lightning Make It?
It's a well-established fact that electric vehicles don't go as far in cold weather as they do in warm temperatures. Now that Ford F-150 Lightning customers are experiencing their first winter with the electric pickup truck we've seen mixed reviews as far as customer satisfaction with regard to winter driving range.
Despite warmer temps, ice skaters in Floosmoor enjoy rink time
CHICAGO (CBS) -- From snow and blistering cold last week, we're now getting a break with above average temperatures, but the extreme change brought out a couple of people to come out and enjoy the weather.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from Flossmoor where neighbors took advantage of their outdoor skating rink, where there's is a big difference from a couple of days when it was unbearable to stand outside.CBS 2 found a couple of people skating Wednesday when a balmy 40 degrees brought out a few people to skate in Flossmoor, like 10-year-old Thomas Snyder, who came to practice his...
