Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budgetJustine LookenottCumming, GA
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com
Dog flu spreads to LifeLine Animal Project shelters
Flu season is problematic for pets as well as people. According to WebMD, veterinarians, animal shelters and kennels across the country are reporting outbreaks of canine flu also known as dog flu. “The signs of this illness in dogs are cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and reduced appetite,”...
Retired FoCo Sheriff K9 receives national recognition for service in uniform
Former Corporal Will Sessa and Retired K9 HummerPhoto by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) For seven years, Corporal Will Sessa of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) went to work each day with a partner who stood by him faithfully on four legs, Sheriff K9 Hummer, a Belgian Malinois.
adventuresinatlanta.com
ATLANTA OYSTER FEST 2023
Enjoy a great selection of Oysters, beer, wine, mimosas, brunch punch, seltzer, live music and DJ Qtip. Tickets include entry and entertainment, souvenir cup, and all alcohol samples. Food costs extra. Tickets are $45 Advance, $50 after Jan. 26, $60 day of event. First 500 are $35. Early Entry Tickets...
Venerable meat-and-3 Doug’s Place changes hands, but tradition stays on the menu
EMERSON – Word got around, as word always does in a small town with big news....
Humane Society of NE Ga closes because of water damage
The Gainesville-based Humane Society of Northeast Georgia remains closed after the subfreezing temperatures of Christmas weekend caused water damage the facility in Hall County. Dogs housed at the shelter have been moved to emergency foster homes. The Society says on its website that “the animals are safe but our pipes...
Family remembers 57-year-old twins killed days before Christmas
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Family members of the beloved Newberry twins are remembering their loved ones after the identical sisters were killed by one of their sons just days before Christmas. The family said 57-year-old Ruth and Ruby Newberry were always together, finishing each other's sentences and thoughts. The pair...
fox5atlanta.com
1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Zoo Atlanta lowland gorilla Willie B. Jr. to become 1st-time father
ATLANTA - The son of Zoo Atlanta's most famous gorilla has some good news: he's going to be a first-time father next year. The zoo announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Willie B Jr. and Shalia, a 20-year-old female in his troop, are expecting. According to officials, the zoo's veterinary and animal...
AccessAtlanta
Hidden gems in Sandy Springs, from cuisine to culture
Located 16.5 miles north of downtown Atlanta, Sandy Springs is a Fulton County suburb that borders North Buckhead, Dunwoody, Roswell and Cobb County and spans 38 square miles. It has a diverse community of residents from all over the world and has a lot to offer, including culture, outdoors, cuisine and more. We’ve gathered up some of Sandy Springs’ most treasured gems for all to enjoy.
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
homestratosphere.com
6-Bedroom Craftsman Style Two-Story Achasta Home with Angled Garage and Jack & Jill Bath (Floor Plan)
Welcome to photos and footprint for a 6-bedroom craftsman style two-story Achasta home. Here’s the floor plan:. A mixture of stone, shake, and timber accents brings an exquisite curb appeal to this two-story craftsman home. It is further enhanced with various roof pitches and tapered columns framing the covered porches. An angled garage accesses the home through a pass-thru mudroom.
wrwh.com
Lookout Posted For Missing Cleveland Woman
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said 42-year-old Malinda Simons has been missing since December 23rd. According to the sheriff’s office, she is at risk of needing medical attention. Simons was reported...
WALB 10
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
accesswdun.com
Commerce structure fire leaves home with smoke damage
A family was displaced from their home following an accidental structure fire Monday afternoon in Commerce. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, the department responded to 521 Hebron, Rd, Commerce at 1:20 p.m. and found that the home was emitting heavy smoke and flames. All occupants were already out of the house.
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
luxury-houses.net
Luxury Awaits in This $5.85 Beautiful Home in Alpharetta, GA With 250 Feet of Lake Frontage
The Home in Alpharetta features a slate roof, copper gutters, a gourmet kitchen, two primary suites, an outdoor kitchen, pool and so much more, now available for sale. This home located at 1220 Troon Ct, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Qunning Rong – Keller Williams North Atlanta – (Phone: (770) 663-7291) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Alpharetta.
Boy, 16, dead after falling into partially frozen Kennesaw lake
A 16-year-old who walked with his friends on thin ice over a Cobb County subdivision’s lake suffered a deadly plunge when he and another boy broke through the surface Wednesday evening.
wabe.org
50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972
Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
Smyrna band Foxes and Fossils plays first live show since YouTube fame
In 2010, when Foxes and Fossils played their first gig, there were about 50 people in the audience. Most of crowd was there for pizza. A cohort of family members, church colleagues and friends helped swell the cheering section. And yet, said videographer Terry Heinlein, this group of supporters, filling up the seats at Bella’s […] The post Smyrna band Foxes and Fossils plays first live show since YouTube fame appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Comments / 0