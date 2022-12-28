Arilyn Hunger White, 94 formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away on December 7, 2022 in Wayne, PA. Born May 16, 1928 in Lorain, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Frederick & Florence (Miller) Hunger. Marilyn resided with her daughter, Nancy Hicks, for the past five years. She is survived by her children, Beth Wishard (Greg) of Gettysburg, Creed White of Baltimore, MD and Nancy Hicks of Wayne, PA, nine grandchildren, Jessica, Joshua, Garrett, Dalton, Patrick, Molly, Hannah, Austy and Andy, nine great grandchildren, Murphy, Grace, Olivia, Kalia, Gunnar, Carter, Holden, Emma and Libby and a brother, Charles Hunger (Marge) of Fayetteville, NC. Marilyn was predeceased by a daughter, Susan White and four siblings, Ann Engle, Fred Hunger, Jack Hunger and Tom Hunger. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 1:00-2:00 PM at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg followed by a graveside service and interment in Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Frederick Young, officiating. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfun.

