Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Related
travellens.co
17 Best Restaurants in Lebanon, PA
Lebanon is a quaint city in Lebanon County, southeastern Pennsylvania. This historic city, which serves as the seat of Lebanon County, traces its origin to the mid-18th century. It was once home to one of the country’s largest steel producers. The city is also home to historic sites, scenic...
Main Street Gettysburg receives Keystone Community Grant
(Gettysburg, Pa., December 28, 2022) – Main Street Gettysburg is pleased to announce their award of a Keystone Community Grant in the amount of $50,000. Main Street Gettysburg applied to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for the grant in order to support a local Façade Improvement Program.
Celebrations offering a unique twist to drop into the new year in south central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What does a strawberry and a pickle have in common?. Or what about a giant steel wrench and a large piece of bologna?. Well, all of these unique items will be dropped to celebrate the new year in south central Pennsylvania. LEBANON COUNTY. Lebanon. The City...
thecatoctinbanner.com
Hamiltonban’s Prehistoric ‘Money Pit’
Beneath the rolling hills of Hamiltonban Township, a township in Adams County, Pennsylvania, lies a land before time, a terrain that existed when even the first life upon Earth was just beginning to evolve into a myriad of more complex forms. Many of us know it as the ‘Grit Mill’ that is visible from Route #16 at Blue Ridge Summit, PA.
Local author shares her book on Christian Nationalism
Orrtanna resident Pamela Cooper-White will lead a discussion on her 2022 book “The Psychology of Christian Nationalism: Why People Are Drawn In and How to Talk Across the Divide” on Friday Jan 6. from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Adams County Democratic Committee Office, 52 Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg.
Franklin County Historical Society and Old Jail Featured on FilmRise Channel
The Franklin County Historical Society and Old Jail are now featured on “Death Walker with Nick Groff”, a paranormal investigation series streaming on the FilmRise Streaming Network. Groff is a highly recognizable face in paranormal television. He was the lead investigator on the series “Paranormal Lockdown” and served...
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg restaurateur plans west shore dining concept, slated to open in 2023
A Harrisburg restaurateur is bringing his talents across the river, opening a new Mediterranean-style restaurant on the west shore in 2023. On Friday, Brian Fertenbaugh said that he, with his wife, Jen, plan to open a restaurant in the current location of Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township. “There...
Obituary: Sylvia J. Weaver
Sylvia Joan Weaver slipped away peacefully, Monday evening, December 26, 2022. She was born February 20, 1939 in Corvallis, Oregon to Rolland Scott and Frances Madge (Loudenslager) Scott. She attended a variety of schools in Michigan, England, and New York State, as her father was a veterinarian in the U.S....
abc27.com
Liberty Mountain Resort officially opens for the season
FAIRFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Liberty Mountain Resort in Adams County is now open for the winter season. Skiers and snowboarders are welcome daily, however, there is limited terrain with early season conditions. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Lift tickets are...
abc27.com
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary...
abc27.com
The Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg
Ring in the new year in Downtown Chambersburg at The Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg! The new event will feature indoor and outdoor activities, music, giveaways and a giant pack of Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls to be dropped at 9:00. Don’t miss this family friendly event!
Merry Christmas from Gettysburg Connection
Please enjoy a happy, warm and safe Christmas. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
School District of the City of York celebrates one-of-a-kind announcement
YORK, Pa. — One York County school district is celebrating an announcement that no other district in Pennsylvania history has ever made. "After ten long years of hard work, the School District of the City of York is no longer a district on the road to recovery, but is instead a district recovered," said Acting Pa. Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty at a ceremony celebration held Thursday, Dec. 29.
Obituary: Marilyn Hunger White
Arilyn Hunger White, 94 formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away on December 7, 2022 in Wayne, PA. Born May 16, 1928 in Lorain, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Frederick & Florence (Miller) Hunger. Marilyn resided with her daughter, Nancy Hicks, for the past five years. She is survived by her children, Beth Wishard (Greg) of Gettysburg, Creed White of Baltimore, MD and Nancy Hicks of Wayne, PA, nine grandchildren, Jessica, Joshua, Garrett, Dalton, Patrick, Molly, Hannah, Austy and Andy, nine great grandchildren, Murphy, Grace, Olivia, Kalia, Gunnar, Carter, Holden, Emma and Libby and a brother, Charles Hunger (Marge) of Fayetteville, NC. Marilyn was predeceased by a daughter, Susan White and four siblings, Ann Engle, Fred Hunger, Jack Hunger and Tom Hunger. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 1:00-2:00 PM at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg followed by a graveside service and interment in Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Frederick Young, officiating. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfun.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Strasburg, PA
Strasburg is a historic town in the middle of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The borough of Strasburg was incorporated in 1816 and grew into a strip town about two miles long. The town clustered along what was then called the Great Conestoga Road but is now called the Strasburg Road. The...
York cafe closed for burst pipe compensates employees for helping community
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York restaurant is closed for repairs due to broken water pipes, but instead of laying off workers during the holiday, the owner is compensating them to help others. The Prince Street Cafe in York has been temporarily closed since a pipe in the building burst on Christmas Day. “Our ceiling […]
thecatoctinbanner.com
New Businesses Welcomed in Thurmont
Pictured from left are Thurmont Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick, Thurmont Commissioners Bill Blakeslee and Wes Hamrick, Gagan Rao, Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird, Ashish Parikh, Thurmont Commissioner Wayne Hooper, and Woodsboro Bank Thurmont Branch Manager David Crum. Front left and right are your friendly staff!. Catoctin Mountain Massage. Pictured from...
Obituary: Albert G. Albanowski
Albert Albanowski, Jr., 79, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away from a long illness on December 26, 2022 after spending Christmas with his wife and children. Albert was born on January 24, 1943 in the south side of Pittsburgh, PA. His parents were Albert Albanowski, Sr. and Martha Albanowski. He went to Point Park College after graduating from Bethel High School. He loved working as an ironworker with Local # 3 in Pittsburgh for twenty-five years. In retirement, he made custom furniture and worked with his sons doing home improvements. He had many hobbies over the years, including amateur radio, building model trains, and fishing. But by far his favorite pastime was traveling the country with his wife in their RV.
Obituary: Jeanne Crosby
Jeanne Crosby, 77, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday evening, December 21, 2022. She was born September 30, 1945 in Giessen, Germany, the daughter of the late John and Maria Pawlicha, who had both fled their native Ukraine during World War II. Jeanne is survived by her husband, Alfred R. Crosby.
Where to find pork and sauerkraut dinners in central Pa. on New Year’s Day
Champagne toasts and noisemakers are all New Year’s traditions, but so are lucky foods. In central Pennsylvania, it’s also about indulging in a New Year’s Day tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Almost every region has a variation on the belief that the first...
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0