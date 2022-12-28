Read full article on original website
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79.
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know
Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
kmuw.org
Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January
Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University. But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade...
Kansas families may be in need of energy assistance due to cold snap
Lower-income families who are struggling to heat their homes and pay their bills can still get assistance through the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
Northwest Kansas snowfall reports
The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has received some snowfall reports from northwest Kansas.
Kansas State Fire Marshal to retire in 2023
Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen is set to retire next year after 11 years of service.
adastraradio.com
Groundwater Levels in Western Kansas to be Measured
A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
KVOE
State of State set for Jan. 11
State lawmakers return to work soon, and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced the date for the annual State of the State address. The governor will speak around 6:30 pm Jan. 11 in the Kansas Statehouse Hall of Representatives. The State of the State is a tradition where the governor...
Safety expert says Missouri has some of worst gun laws in nation
SAN FRANCISCO — Giffords Law Center Local Policy Director Allison Anderman says Missouri has the fourth weakest gun laws in the nation, and Kansas is not much better, at number six. Anderman said Missouri has steadily weakened its gun laws over the past couple of years. “Enacting permit less carry where people can carry guns […]
KAKE TV
Westbound I-70 reopens in Colorado
The Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet Thursday morning that westbound Interstate 70 had been reopened at Burlington. Snow is once again falling across Eastern Colorado and Northwest Kansas. While totals in Kansas will be relatively tame, the snow on the front range has once again led to an I-70 closure.
Inside Kansas Politics: Gov. Kelly talks marijuana, GOP, food tax and more
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— On this edition of Inside Kansas Politics, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly sat down for her first exclusive television interview since her re-election. The governor talks about her four-year plan, including another push to “Axe the Food Tax.” Kelly also weighs in on the ongoing abortion rights debate, and how far she will go to […]
WIBW
Gas prices up slightly Wednesday in Kansas and nationwide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices are up slightly Wednesday morning in Kansas and across the nation. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Wednesday was $3.13, up three cents from the $3.10 on Tuesday. Wednesday’s national average also was three cents above...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers
TOPEKA — Education deans at public universities in Kansas working on solutions to a K-12 teacher shortage want to dramatically expand over three years state financial aid for college students in education programs and to implement a partnership to uniformly compensate student teachers. The task force appointed by the...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest
Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
WIBW
Wednesday’s Child - End of Year Revisit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we introduce you to kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children. As the year approaches its end, Lori Hutchinson this week takes us back to some of the lovely kids we’ve met throughout the year. If you...
Pratt Tribune
Kansas net farm income holding steady in ’22, but next year could be tougher
MANHATTAN, Kan. – A Kansas State University agricultural economist says farm income in Kansas has remained “pretty good” in 2022 despite the rising cost of doing business. But Greg Ibendahl says farmers should be cautious heading into 2023 as the combined effects of weather and higher prices...
