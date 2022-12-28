Read full article on original website
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Penguins vs. Red Wings, Game 35: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams in December. The part of the month that came before the league’s holiday break, anyway. But about the only positive to come out of their 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night is that they won’t have to dwell on it for long, since they’re scheduled to play Detroit tonight at 7:38 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack McBain, Coyotes keep home wins coming, beat Leafs
Jack McBain scored two goals, including the game-winner with 6:17 remaining, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves as the Arizona
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 12/27/22
The Christmas holidays are over, and the Minnesota Wild are right back into action as they head north to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. The inter-divisional competition tends to bring a heavy game between these two clubs, and the holidays are unlikely to change that, especially with the Wild just three points behind the Jets in the standings. The Wild are coming into the game with 12 wins in their last 16 games, producing an impressive 0.750 points percentage, and will be looking to get back on track after dropping their last game to the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 22.
Islanders end power-play drought: ‘good to get a bounce’
It came in a flash, not with sustained pressure or emphatic play. And it might amount to nothing in the end. But the power-play drought that dogged the Islanders since Dec. 9, when Brock Nelson scored against the Devils, finally and mercifully came to an end at the 28th time of asking on Thursday, with Mathew Barzal notching the eventual game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets at UBS Arena, his one-timer from the left circle getting past Joonas Korpisalo at 16:39 of the second period. “It was good to get a bounce,” Anders Lee said. “Needed it. It...
Yardbarker
NHL fines Toronto Maple Leafs and Sheldon Keefe, Slovakia stuns USA and more
The NHL has levied a number of fines Wednesday to the organization and head coach Sheldon Keefe in separate incidents. The club was fined $100,000 as a result of violating Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The section states: “December 24, Christmas Day, and December 26 shall be off-days for all purposes, including travel, and no Club may request a Player’s consent to practice on such days for any reason, provide, however, if December 26 falls on a Saturday and the league has scheduled NHL games on such date, December 23 may be substituted as an off-day for all purposes, including travel, instead of December 26.”
NHL
Jets at the World Juniors - Day 3
Rutger McGroarty picks up first point of the tournament. Similar to Day 2 at the 2023 World Junior Championship, there were two Winnipeg Jets prospects in action on Day 3 at the tournament. However, unlike Day 2, both of those prospects were from the same team. Rutger McGroarty and Chaz...
Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in...
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Chicago Bears eyeing Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren for team president job: report
The Chicago Bears have only had four team president's in the history of the franchise. Current Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed for the executive role.
