Edward William Goins
Edward Goins, age 82, of the Plumtree Community, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022. A native and lifelong resident of Avery County, he was a son of the late Ira and Fannie Buchanan Goins. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Betsy Danielle Dellinger, in 2021; two brothers: Sanford Goins and Jerry Goins; and three sisters: Lucille Duncan, Louellen Tolley and Lorraine King.
Larry Thomas Brown
Larry Thomas Brown, age 77, of Burnsville, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, December 26th, 2022. A native of Akron, Ohio, he was a son of the late Thomas Morris and Marjorie Allen Brown. He was also preceded in death by a son, Larry Wayne Brown; son-in-law, Glenn Fair; brothers-in-law, Larry Evans and Joseph “Chuck” Gates; sister-in-law, Diana Gates; and nephew, Stephen Boyer.
Belle Wilson Edwards
Belle Wilson Edwards, 87 years old, of the Bald Mountain Community in Yancey County, North Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 26th, 2022. Belle was born on April 16, 1935. A native and lifelong resident of Bald Mountain, she was the youngest daughter of the late Isaac Roscoe and Cora Angeline McCurry Wilson. She was the loving wife of the late Stewart “Buck” Edwards who passed away June 9th, 2020, loving mother of her late son, Gerald Stewart Edwards, who passed away in 1996, two infant children, son, Mark Edwards, and daughter, Marcella Jane Edwards. She was also preceded in death by her sisters: Chloe Wilson, Pearl Wilson Edwards, Hope Wilson Phillips and Wynelle Wilson; and brothers: Hewelle, Hiram Holt, Mack and Ray Wilson.
Jan Ramsey
Jan Ramsey, age 59, of Banner Elk, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 surrounded by her family and friends. A native of Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Jess and Carolyn Howell Brewer. She was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Glinda Yates; brother-in-law, Rick Ramsey; and her mother-in-law, Mildred Ramsey.
Housing Crisis
As 2023 approaches many people including myself are curious if there is any plans for more housing in Burnsville?. As more and more people move here they quickly find out there are no homes for them or locals. What do the “powers” that run Burnsville have planned to keep people...
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild Meeting
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild will be meeting in person at 12:30 on Tuesday January 10 at the Burnsville Town Center. Social time will be from 12:30 -1:00 with meeting at 1:00. Our speaker this month will be Kathryn Zimmerman, one of our own. Kathryn is an award-winning quilter, teacher, and Nationally Certified Quilt judge from Mars Hill, NC. Her quilts have won ribbons at local, regional and national shows. Her award-winning quilts have also been published in the National Quilt Society’s wall calendar and Quilt Art Engagement calendar. She has won Best of Show at A Mountain Quiltfest’s 2012 and 2021 competitions as well as numerous other awards since 2008. Her quilts reflect a mix of machine applique with piecing as well as using color to emphasize pattern design. Kathryn’s program presentation will be” Becoming A Certified Quilt Judge- Facts and Other Stories”. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend. Learn more about us at www.mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. Note that our meetings are cancelled if Yancey County Schools are closed.
Yancey Sheriff’s Report 12/21 – 12/29/22
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Shannon Yvonne Crain Of Lower Ponder Branch Road Burnsville, NC was arrested on 12/27/2022 and charged with Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle was issued a $10,000.00 Bond. Christopher Dale Harr Of West Main Street Burnsville,...
