Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild will be meeting in person at 12:30 on Tuesday January 10 at the Burnsville Town Center. Social time will be from 12:30 -1:00 with meeting at 1:00. Our speaker this month will be Kathryn Zimmerman, one of our own. Kathryn is an award-winning quilter, teacher, and Nationally Certified Quilt judge from Mars Hill, NC. Her quilts have won ribbons at local, regional and national shows. Her award-winning quilts have also been published in the National Quilt Society’s wall calendar and Quilt Art Engagement calendar. She has won Best of Show at A Mountain Quiltfest’s 2012 and 2021 competitions as well as numerous other awards since 2008. Her quilts reflect a mix of machine applique with piecing as well as using color to emphasize pattern design. Kathryn’s program presentation will be” Becoming A Certified Quilt Judge- Facts and Other Stories”. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend. Learn more about us at www.mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. Note that our meetings are cancelled if Yancey County Schools are closed.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO