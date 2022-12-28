Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing A Generation Of Wrestling Fans
Shawn Michaels is offering up an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans. While Michaels has been embroiled in his fair share of controversy over the years, two heartbreaking moments– one kayfabe and one real — have left fans reeling. In an appearance on 99.9 The Fan's "Culture State," Michaels decided to say he was sorry for what went down on those two occasions.
ringsidenews.com
The Usos Were Once Told They Look Too Similar To Roman Reigns
The Usos are undoubtedly one of the most accomplished tag teams in the history of WWE. They continue to break records and ensure they are future WWE Hall of Famers. However, things weren’t always so good for them. In fact, they were once told they looked too similar to Roman Reigns, being his cousins.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Let Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestle Great Muta After Vince McMahon Rejected It
Shinsuke Nakamura made a name for himself in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He has a deep love for Japanese wrestling in general and so it comes as no surprise, Nakamura is very excited about his upcoming match against The Great Muta. In fact, Vince McMahon initially declined Nakamura’s request for the match, which Triple H eventually approved.
PWMania
WWE Celebrating 20 Years of Shelton Benjamin, Shawn Michaels and Benjamin Comment
WWE is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of veteran Superstar Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin signed his WWE developmental contract on January 10, 2000. He reported to the OVW developmental territory, where he worked several non-televised main roster live events as well as WWE Sunday Night Heat tapings. On the December 26, 2002 episode of SmackDown, Benjamin made his official main roster debut, forming Team Angle with Charlie Haas and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
wrestlinginc.com
Erick Rowan Comments On Bray Wyatt's WWE Storyline
Former WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt made his return at Extreme Rules in September, after being gone from the company since his release during summer 2021. Since returning to a massive reaction from the fans in attendance, Wyatt has introduced a character known as Uncle Howdy on "WWE SmackDown." Along with introducing this character, Wyatt has also entered a feud with fellow "SmackDown" star LA Knight. Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan discussed tuning in to see Wyatt's return to the company, and recalled the last time he watched WWE programming.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Wrestles First Match Since Returning To WWE
For weeks WWE teased the return of Bray Wyatt leading up to the Extreme Rules premium live event, and he got a loud ovation from the fans in Philadelphia when he showed up to the Wells Fargo Center back in October. Wyatt has been back with WWE for months, but he has just been making appearances instead of wrestling matches.
stillrealtous.com
The Usos React To WWE Telling Them Not To Look Like Roman Reigns
The Usos have been achieving success in the tag team division for years now, and during their early days they often wore bright colors and face paint. But when it came time for The Usos to turn heel they switched up their look and swapped out the bright colors for black outfits.
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus Reveals Major Championship Goal For 2023
Sheamus has had a massively successful career in WWE as both a singles and tag team wrestler. The "Celtic Warrior" has held the United States Championship three times, a World Championship four times, and the WWE Tag Team Championship on five occasions. He has also won the Royal Rumble, King of the Ring, and the Money in the Bank briefcase — with only one other man also winning all three, Edge.
diva-dirt.com
10 Former WWE Women Who Should Appear In A Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is quickly approaching along with the new year. The 2023 Royal Rumble is just five weeks away and we will have the annual 30-woman match to determine who will go to WrestleMania to face the champion of her choice. This upcoming Royal Rumble match may not have...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Releases Footage Of Previously Untelevised Roman Reigns Match
Baron Corbin holds the distinct honor of being the last person to pin current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Walking into the WWE TLC pay-per-view in December 2019, Reigns and Corbin — referred to as King Corbin at the time — were engaged in a heated rivalry. The two then clashed in the signature Tables, Ladders & Chairs match stipluation, which saw Corbin walk away as the victor after pinning Reigns, with some outside assistance.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Wrestling Star Discusses Great Muta's Final Run
An IMPACT Wrestling star weighed in on the importance of the final run of Keiji Muto, AKA The Great Muta. Muto is close to wrapping up his legendary wrestling career. January 22, 2023, will be the final time Muto will wrestle as The Great Muta character at the "Great Muta Final Bye Bye" show, where he will team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin. Muto will have the last match of his career at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event inside the Tokyo Dome on February 21.
stillrealtous.com
Ricky Steamboat Explains Why He Backed Out Of Ric Flair’s Final Match
People often joke that no way stays retired forever in wrestling and for years Ric Flair teased a potential return to the ring. It finally happened back in July when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Originally it seems...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.
wrestlinginc.com
Roddy Piper Once Faced Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley In A Match Many Never Saw
Juggalo Championship Wrestling certainly lived up to the name of its "Legends and Icons" pay-per-view in August 2011. Scattered throughout the card were several wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers, a number of which even competed that night. 62-year-old Bob Backlund defeated Ken Patera, while Scott Hall accompanied long-time...
Nakamura says Muta NOAH match wouldn't have happened under old WWE regime
WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura is facing Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH this Sunday.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Names AEW Star The Company Believes In
Tony Schiavone thinks AEW has a huge star on their hands. "I think you're going to see a lot more Ricky Starks in featured events," Schiavone said on an on demand episode of "What Happened When" on AdFreeShows. "I think the company believes in him." Schiavone went on to list...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Referee Was Knocked ‘Out Cold’ During Infamous Undertaker WrestleMania Match
You never know what can happen in WWE, and that is especially true if you’re involved in the action. One WWE referee remembers a huge WrestleMania moment, and the brutal consequences that came with it. The Undertaker and The Giant clashed in a singles battle at WrestleMania 9 in...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Pitches Dream Tag Team Match For WrestleMania
Despite being in the WWE Hall of Fame, the duo of Booker T and Stevie Ray, collectively known as Harlem Heat, have never competed together in a WWE ring. What if that all changed in 2023? Former WCW star Konnan entertained the idea during a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100" when a fan submitted a mailbag question to pitch Harlem Heat versus The New Day to take place at WrestleMania 39 in April.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Releases Never-Before-Seen Roman Reigns Dark Match
WWE recently surpassed 92.5 million YouTube subscribers, and as a way of saying thanks to the audience, they released a never-before-seen bout. The company will run dark matches before and after shows, only for the live crowd. Now, a battle between current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin is seeing the light of day after years under lock and key.
Comments / 0