ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Country

Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Terrell Owens Calls Jerry Jones Seeking Tryout

By Aaron Wilson - Special to Cowboys SI
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BPVv_0jwDx2Q300

Cowboys ex Terrell Owens, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, wants to play in the NFL again and become the oldest player to do so.

HOUSTON - Legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is eyeing a potential comeback at age 49 and has set his ambitions on playing for the Dallas Cowboys for the second time, according to NFL sources.

Owens' Houston-based agent, Gregory D.L Daniel, Esq., confirmed that he has been in contact with the Cowboys and other NFL teams.

Owens has been training and is in optimal condition, by all accounts. He worked out with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson this year prior to the veteran Jackson signing with the AFC North playoff team.

If signed, Owens would become the oldest player to play in the NFL in league history. George Blanda was a quarterback and placekicker who retired in 1976 at the age of 48 after playing 26 years in the NFL.

Daniel addressed with CowboysSI.com the prospect of T.O. possibly rejoining the Cowboys.

"We've been in constant communication with Jerry Jones' office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys," Daniel said. "Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn't drop a pass.

"He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He's a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it's him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning."

When asked about the prospects of playing for Cowboys owner Jones again, Owens' agent passed on his client's thoughts: "He wants to win, I want to win."

Jones does have a history of making bold moves, but no deal is imminent at this time. The playoff-bound Cowboys have Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb at the top of the depth chart, recently flirted with free agent Odell Beckham Jr., and then signed vet T.Y. Hilton .

When asked previously if he would be willing to join an NFL practice squad, Owens has said in interviews: "Absolutely. That's similar to the NBA 10-day practice squad. I just need an opportunity. There are 32 teams. I just need one 'yes'."

Owens, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 in his third year of eligibility, has caught 1,078 career passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns, during 15 seasons in the NFL. He ranks third all-time in receiving touchdowns in NFL history behind Jerry Rice and Randy Moss. He's four touchdowns behind Moss, who ranks second overall in that category.

Owens played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. His last full-time season in the NFL was in 2010 with the Bengals. Since that season, he has played in an indoor football league and was also with the Seattle Seahawks briefly in 2012. He was signed by the Fan Controlled Football League in March.

"Just let him prove it," Daniel said. "Just put him on the field. We can all make a lot of skeptical comments about what he can do. The reason he's doing this is because he knows he can do this. He will never let anyone say what he has the ability to do. Leave it up to his ability and let his skills speak for themselves."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

F ollow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 29

Terrance McCoy
1d ago

I wouldn't put anything past TO that's the one man you never want to bet against. one thing we know he have hands and if he's still as fast as they say he is then I say sign him up. probably be a better pick up than O'Dell Beckham. my only question is if he's ready to take those hits over a 17 game season. If you want my opinion I say if you can get him for a reasonable price sign him up. maybe he can help CD Lamb work on his routes and catching skills. 🤔

Reply(7)
5
Tommy Costello
1d ago

Think about it... T.O. Would never let himself vulnerable to something he can't handle.... he knows Exactly how hard those Linebackers hit and T.O. Does NOT MISS... HOF LEGEND.... Think about it Jerry Jones....

Reply
2
Related
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song

Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About AT&T Stadium

Jerry Jones is very much aware of the sun glare that peeks through AT&T Stadium on occasion, but he doesn't want to hear about it when it comes to Michael Gallup's dropped touchdown on Saturday. Telling 105.3 "The Fan," "The sun was there for both teams, so both teams had...
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout

Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy