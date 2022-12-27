Read full article on original website
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
bestofarkansassports.com
Taking Stock of 3 Potential Disturbing Trends from Hogs’ Loss to LSU
Despite entering SEC play with only one loss and a top-10 ranking, the Arkansas basketball team fell just short in a 60-57 heartbreaker at LSU on Wednesday. Not only was it the first true road game for all of the freshmen on the roster, but it was also the first SEC road experience for everyone on the team not named Davonte Davis or Kamani Johnson. Add in the fact that the game was played in front of a rowdy LSU crowd, and it was truly trial by fire for the Razorbacks.
Pittman Must Develop Killer Instinct Before Next Season
Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier should serve as model for Razorback coach going forward
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran defender enter transfer portal after he played in every game in 2022
Arkansas is dealing with more roster turnover after the bowl game. A veteran linebacker, Jackson Woodard, announced on social media on Friday that he would enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last 3 seasons, including all 13 in 2022, and had a big game in the Liberty Bowl victory.
nwahomepage.com
Hogs continue to add special teams options
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is seemingly always looking to add options for special teams and this offseason has been no different. Arkansas has added two punters with one who also is very capable kickoff option along with the nation’s top long snapper from the junior college ranks. The Hogs return kicker Cam Little and punter Max Fletcher in 2023, but Scott Fountain will have to replace Jake Bates as the kickoff specialist.
bestofarkansassports.com
Unpacking the Insanity of Arkansas’ Referee-Tainted Liberty Bowl Win vs Kansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Had Jason Bean seen his tight end break wide open, Arkansas and Kansas may still be playing inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Instead, the backup quarterback never looked Mason Fairchild’s way and his pass sailed harmlessly through the back of the end zone to give the Razorbacks a wild 55-53 triple overtime win over the Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl.
nwahomepage.com
Simeon Blair enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.
Razorback Stadium | Here's your 2022 College Football Field of the Year
ARKANSAS, USA — The Hogs' homefield has garnered recognition from worldwide professionals after it was named the 2022 College Football Field of the Year. The honor, which is given out by the Sports Field Management Association (SFMA), named Razorback Stadium and Frank Broyles Field as the top field in all of college football for this year.
Twitter Crashed During Liberty Bowl, But We Have Hog Fans' Emotional Voices Covered
What Arkansas social media would have been saying if there had been no crash
Castle in the Ozarks available to buy or rent out
A survivalist's tower in the Ozarks has been modified into a modern-day castle on a secluded 6.9 acres in northwest Arkansas.
Accident cleared after backing up traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
An accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
Springdale business catches fire
Springdale fire crews responded to a structure fire Friday morning at the corner of W Randall Wobbe Lane and Thompson Street.
UPDATE: RPD arrest suspect in Casey’s shooting
Foot chase leads to the arrest of a man suspected of a Rogers gas station shooting that damaged a car.
Arkansas man dead after tase following traffic stop
A West Fork man is dead after being tased while being taken into custody following a traffic stop.
19 Restaurants in Downtown Rogers AR That Foodies Love
Looking for Restaurants in Downtown Rogers? The vibe is high in Downtown Rogers these days and if you love good food, you will find amazing choices in the downtown section of Rogers. So many different types of cuisine types, with one thing in common, they serve delicious food. Treat yourself...
KHBS
Washington County rehires doctor who is subject of federal lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Robert Karas will continue to provide medical care at the Washington County Detention Center, the Washington County Quorum Court decided on Thursday. Four inmates filed a federal lawsuit against Karas, the detention center, and the sheriff, saying they were unknowingly prescribed an anti-parasitic drug to...
Springdale police looking for people related to theft, fraud
Springdale police need help looking for theft and fraud suspects.
