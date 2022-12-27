ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Taking Stock of 3 Potential Disturbing Trends from Hogs’ Loss to LSU

Despite entering SEC play with only one loss and a top-10 ranking, the Arkansas basketball team fell just short in a 60-57 heartbreaker at LSU on Wednesday. Not only was it the first true road game for all of the freshmen on the roster, but it was also the first SEC road experience for everyone on the team not named Davonte Davis or Kamani Johnson. Add in the fact that the game was played in front of a rowdy LSU crowd, and it was truly trial by fire for the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees veteran defender enter transfer portal after he played in every game in 2022

Arkansas is dealing with more roster turnover after the bowl game. A veteran linebacker, Jackson Woodard, announced on social media on Friday that he would enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last 3 seasons, including all 13 in 2022, and had a big game in the Liberty Bowl victory.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hogs continue to add special teams options

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is seemingly always looking to add options for special teams and this offseason has been no different. Arkansas has added two punters with one who also is very capable kickoff option along with the nation’s top long snapper from the junior college ranks. The Hogs return kicker Cam Little and punter Max Fletcher in 2023, but Scott Fountain will have to replace Jake Bates as the kickoff specialist.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Unpacking the Insanity of Arkansas’ Referee-Tainted Liberty Bowl Win vs Kansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Had Jason Bean seen his tight end break wide open, Arkansas and Kansas may still be playing inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Instead, the backup quarterback never looked Mason Fairchild’s way and his pass sailed harmlessly through the back of the end zone to give the Razorbacks a wild 55-53 triple overtime win over the Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl.
MEMPHIS, TN
nwahomepage.com

Simeon Blair enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Razorback Stadium | Here's your 2022 College Football Field of the Year

ARKANSAS, USA — The Hogs' homefield has garnered recognition from worldwide professionals after it was named the 2022 College Football Field of the Year. The honor, which is given out by the Sports Field Management Association (SFMA), named Razorback Stadium and Frank Broyles Field as the top field in all of college football for this year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Washington County rehires doctor who is subject of federal lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Robert Karas will continue to provide medical care at the Washington County Detention Center, the Washington County Quorum Court decided on Thursday. Four inmates filed a federal lawsuit against Karas, the detention center, and the sheriff, saying they were unknowingly prescribed an anti-parasitic drug to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy