Vigo County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Bloomfield man charged with attempted murder

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man in Greene County, Indiana was charged with numerous crimes including attempted murder after local authorities reported he made several threats, crashed a vehicle into the side of a residence, and fired guns into the home.  Shawn Cullison, Detective with the Greene County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department, says in a […]
BLOOMFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, on Dec. 27, around 4:05 p.m. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YAHOO!

Vigo pathologist pleads guilty to DUI

Dec. 28—Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, a pathologist at Terre Haute Regional Hospital who performs many of Vigo County's autopsies, pleaded guilty in Vigo Superior Court Division 5 on Dec. 16 to a DUI charge in an injury accident. Adeagbo pleaded to a Class A misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Pathologist in Vigo County sentenced in case for driving under the influence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A forensic pathologist who performs autopsies for Vigo County will have to perform community service after he was recently sentenced for a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated. Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo is a contracted forensic pathologist for Vigo County. In 2020, he was arrested for...
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/28)

Christopher P. Hovis, 41, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $6,000. Michael Jarvis, 35, of Martinsville, was arrested on counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon, and possession of a syringe. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Inmate attacked Parke County jail officer

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Police in Parke County are investigating after a correctional officer was attacked by a jail detainee. In a report, the sheriff's department said 60-year-old inmate Michael Rozsa, of Rockville, hit an officer who was doing routine checks and then allegedly tried to choke the officer and "held the officer in the cell for a period of time."
PARKE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Illinois Man Arrested Following Pursuit That Leads to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle

Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Alaina Thomen was patrolling Interstate 74. Trooper Thomen stopped a 2017 Ford F-150 on the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 74 to State Road 25 for traveling in excess of 100 mph. The driver of the F-150 was later identified as Keshawn Cotton, 18, from Danville, IL. As Trooper Thomen approached the F-150, Cotton fled at a high rate of speed. Trooper Thomen pursued the F-150 southbound on State Road 25 before losing sight of it near Union Street in Waynetown.
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Inmate dies in Vigo County Jail, investigation underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is ongoing regarding an inmate at the Vigo County Jail who died in the early morning hours of Dec. 25. According to a release from the Vigo County Sheriff, at around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 25, an inmate at the Vigo County Jail was found unresponsive in a […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
14news.com

2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

State Road 63 chase into Terre Haute hits 100 mph

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in Terre Haute. The chase started on State Road 63 and ended in Terre Haute near 3rd and Linden Streets. Police tell News 10 speeds hit around 100 mph, driving the wrong way. Officers used...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Greene Co. Hospital adding police department

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Greene County General Hospital has officially implemented their own police department, a move that has been years in the making.  Chief of police Bryan Woodall said he first mentioned making the move about 18 months ago. He said the main concern was staffing.  “As time went on, it’s getting harder and harder […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two people flown to hospital after serious crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A serious crash in Knox County on Wednesday, December 28 around 7 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Mays Road and Decker School House Road in southern Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver lost control. Vantlin said the […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022

Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Home Burglarized on Main Street in Washington

An unknown subject entered the apartment at 10 W Main St., Apt. 3, between Monday, December 19th, and Friday, December 23rd. Multiple items came up missing, including an iPad, a $250 Visa gift card, and a gold ring with three diamonds, among other things. The caller also reported the subject...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute crash ties up traffic, damages power pole

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A crash in Terre Haute tied up traffic on the east side of town Wednesday afternoon. Around noon, there was a crash involving two vehicles. A pick-up truck towing a trailer rolled onto its top. The crash damaged an electric pole near Margaret and Fruitridge.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Structure Fire claims life of one in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the structure engulfed in flames. As a […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN

