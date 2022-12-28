Man found dead in vehicle near I-25, MLK Bypass in Colorado Springs identified

Read full article on original website
KKTV
Stolen car reportedly spotted by owner at a Colorado Springs King Soopers, police make arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody after police say someone called them when they spotted their stolen car in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs grocery store. Viewers reached out to KKTV 11 News when they noticed police activity at the King Soopers near Austin...
KRDO
Homicide suspect arrested Wed. driving semi near Colorado Springs identified
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide suspect wanted in Arapahoe County was arrested Wednesday in Colorado Springs while driving a semi-truck. The man was pulled over on southbound I-25 just before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Ray Nixon Power Plant exit, just south of Colorado Springs. During the arrest, the highway was briefly closed and then just the right lane remained closed for a while.
Pedestrian standing on Nevada Avenue hit, cited in crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was cited for causing a crash on South Nevada Avenue on Thursday evening, Dec. 29, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he was standing in the southbound lanes against a green traffic light. CSPD said officers responded just after 6:00 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 115 (South […]
fox4news.com
Dallas man found dead in Colorado at 'suspicious' scene, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Police in Colorado are investigating a possible homicide after a Dallas man was found dead inside a vehicle in Colorado Springs. 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado from Dallas was found inside a gray, four-door truck on the side of the road near I-25 on Dec. 20. Police have...
WFAA
Dallas police searching for suspect, woman tied to fatal shooting
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for the suspect and a woman connected to a robbery that led to a fatal shooting on Dec. 30. DPD said officers responded at approximately 12:20 a.m. to the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a call about a robbery in progress. DPD said its preliminary investigation determined that an unknown black male shot two men.
KKTV
Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a mobile home park in Colorado Springs on Thursday for a fire. Just before 1 p.m., there was a fire at 5034 Derby Dr., in the Canterbury Park community near Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard. Firefighters on scene told 11 News...
Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo District 60 community is mourning the loss of one of their own in, what police said, was a suspected murder/suicide. Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim and suspect. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the victim was 26-year-old Tyler West. D60 confirmed with KRDO The post Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.
dfwscanner.net
Fight leads to fatal shooting outside West 7th bar
The Fort Worth Police Department says one person died overnight in a shooting outside a popular West 7th Street area bar. At 1:11am, Fort Worth police officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Currie Street and Bledsoe Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man with a gunshot wound near the El Chingon bar and Mexican restaurant. MedStar transported him to a local hospital, but he was pronounced deceased.
KKTV
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -On Christmas morning, an uncle and his niece went on what was meant to be a short, fun and calm ATV ride in a neighborhood near Powers and Barnes, in northeast Colorado Springs. However, Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt did not make it home. Members of...
YAHOO!
Men found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pueblo identified
Two men found dead after an incident last week have been identified by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter. Police are investigating the death of Tyler West, 26, of Pueblo, as a homicide. The death of Derek Reis, 38, of Wyoming, is being investigated as a suicide, said Capt. Dustin Taylor of Pueblo Police Department.
Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the man who was reportedly shot and killed with an arrow by his roommate. On Dec. 18, officers caught 36-year- old Carlos Trejo trying to break into the Falcon Police substation. According to court documents, Trejo told police he had The post Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County taken into custody on I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest of a homicide suspect closed part of I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced southbound I-25 was closed due to police activity between US 85 and Exit 125: Ray Nixon Rd. A...
Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested multiple people including a woman for allegedly driving under the influence, causing a vehicle to fly into a tree. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to Sturgis Road near North Circle Drive, just after 1 a.m. Crews said the woman was going about 100 The post Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road appeared first on KRDO.
Names of victims and suspect in Lorson Ranch suspected murder-suicide released
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims and suspect in a murder-suicide case that happened in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. On Dec. 19, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a barricaded suspect in Lorson Ranch. According to the sheriff's office, The post Names of victims and suspect in Lorson Ranch suspected murder-suicide released appeared first on KRDO.
fox4news.com
Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
dfwscanner.net
Clerk, bystander shot by alleged robber at Dallas convenience store
The Dallas Police Department is hunting for the couple pictured above wanted in connection to a fatal shooting overnight. At 12:20am, Dallas officers working on the NW side of town were dispatched to a convenience store in the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
Dec. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Kenny Trujillo, 39, is a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 204 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud. His second warrant is […]
KRDO
Canon City Police looking for information on Walmart theft suspects
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a Walmart. The CCPD posted pictures on their Facebook page of the suspects. The alleged theft occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. If you have any information on...
KKTV
Deputies execute search warrant in eastern El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies executed a search warrant in eastern El Paso County Thursday morning. Many 11 News viewers to reached out to our newsroom about heavy law enforcement activity near Highway 24 and Space Village. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant, but would not release details of the warrant just yet.
Six people wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
Six people are in the hospital after being shot in Pleasant Grove Wednesday. Dallas police got the 911 calls just past 5 p.m. and they rolled to an address on Scyene near Saint Augustine.
