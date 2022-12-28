Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody and is accused of burglarizing an Eau Claire day care twice this week. 23-year-old Michael Phillippi was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said Eau Claire Kindercare, which is located on the 2000 block...
drydenwire.com
Woman Charged With Forging Documents And Filing Them In Her Court Cases
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Amy Seeger, of Rice Lake, WI, is facing multiple felony charges after a criminal complaint was filed alleging that she forged documents and filed them with the court. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
cwbradio.com
Stanley Woman Sentenced for Killing her Ex-Boyfriend Asking for New Trial
A Stanley woman found guilty of stabbing her ex-boyfriend after a jury trial is requesting a new trial. According to court records, Ezra McCandless, formerly known as Monica Karlen, and 24-year-old Alexander Woodworth had decided to go for a drive to talk when they got stuck on a muddy road in the Town of Spring Brook in Dunn County.
Wisconsin nurse accused of amputating foot without permission barred from caretaking work
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (CN) — A Wisconsin nursing home staffer who authorities say removed a patient’s foot without permission and told colleagues she planned to display it in her family’s taxidermy shop will not be working as a nurse until her case is resolved, per bail conditions set at her first court appearance on Tuesday.
wiproud.com
Man arrested for robbing Wisconsin gas station on Christmas Eve
TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Taylor County man is arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Eve. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office identified that man as 36-year-old Tommy Wilkes. Around 6 pm Saturday, deputies got a report of a man entering a Cenex...
seehafernews.com
Western Wisconsin Killer Wants New Trial
A young woman from western Wisconsin who’s serving a life sentence for stabbing a man to death back in 2018 wants a new trial. Ezra McCandless’ lawyers this week filed a motion for a new trial, ticking off a laundry list of things they said were problematic with her first case.
drydenwire.com
18-Year-Old Male Charged With Causing Injuries To Passenger In Single-Vehicle Crash
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has found probable cause for criminal charges filed against Blake Siebert to proceed in Court regarding a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Barron County in September 2021. Charges were filed against Siebert after blood test results were received back from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
WEAU-TV 13
No people hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Tuesday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a duplex in Eau Claire Tuesday morning. Eau Claire Fire & Rescue said that at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to the 5700 block of Christopher Drive on Eau Claire’s northwest side for a report of a fire.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in fire at Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is providing an update regarding a fire at a Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday night. According to Mayo Clinic Health System, at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Mayo Clinic Health System was notified of a fire underway in the Outpatient Psychiatry and Psychology Clinic at 2411 Stout Road in Menomonie. The Menomonie Fire Department responded, and the fire was under control by 9:30 p.m. The fire is believed to have started in the mechanical room. No one was reported to be hurt.
WEAU-TV 13
New rage rooms open in downtown Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new business in downtown Eau Claire allows people to relieve stress and anger in fun, destructive ways. BreakThru Rage Rooms is now open for business, and is the first business of its kind in the area. Rage rooms are a popular way for people to vent by smashing and breaking items.
WEAU-TV 13
MARY GERDES AND RE-PETE’S SALOON AND GRILL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mary Gerdes (WWIS) and Re-Pete’s Saloon and Grill deserve recognition with the Sunshine Award for helping out their community in Jackson County. Because of the power outages they have set up a place for people who are out of power to come and get warm and have a warm meal. They are the angels in our community.
The Abbotsford Killer Who Was Caught by His Mom
Photo by Maxim Hopman on UnsplashPhoto byMaxim HopmanonUnsplash. In 1995, Abbotsford, the picturesque city in Canada, experienced something horrifyingly insane. Two young girls, only in their teens were subjected to a brutal attack by a man who was later known as the Abbotsford killer. While one of the girls survived the traumatic attack, the other girl’s body was found floating in the Vedder River hours later.
KAAL-TV
Three injured in 3-vehicle Utica crash
(ABC 6 News) – Two drivers and a passenger were injured in a three-car Winona County crash Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:18 p.m., a Ford F150 driven by 58-year-old Scotty Joe Pitcock of St. Charles was traveling westbound on Highway 14 out of Utica when he struck an eastbound Ford C-Max driven by 25-year-old Andrew James Bergan of St. Charles.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Community Haven House in need of volunteers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Haven House is in need of volunteers. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire- Government Facebook Page, Eau Claire Community Haven House offers a safe place for people experiencing homelessness to spend time when other facilities are not available. They open at various times based on need and the weather. They are in need of volunteers. A brief background check is performed.
spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
WEAU-TV 13
Steinmetz family grateful for community support after losing home in fire
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County family is figuring what is next after a fire destroyed their home just before Christmas. The community is rallying behind the Stienmetz family, helping out however they can. Mitch Steinmetz recounted what happened the morning of December 21st. “That morning I walked...
WSAW
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield accepting Christmas tree donations for zoo animals
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is accepting Christmas tree donations. The trees help provide the animals enrichment and keep the trees out of landfills. The animals also use the trees as food or shelter. The trees must be free of tinsel, hooks or spray paint. Trees...
