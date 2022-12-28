MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is providing an update regarding a fire at a Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday night. According to Mayo Clinic Health System, at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Mayo Clinic Health System was notified of a fire underway in the Outpatient Psychiatry and Psychology Clinic at 2411 Stout Road in Menomonie. The Menomonie Fire Department responded, and the fire was under control by 9:30 p.m. The fire is believed to have started in the mechanical room. No one was reported to be hurt.

MENOMONIE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO