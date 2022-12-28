Read full article on original website
Related
Williamson Daily News
Local youth leadership organization recognized
WILLIAMSON — A recently formed Youth Leadership Association in Mingo County was recognized by the regional organization for the work its members are already doing in the community. The Mingo YLA group only gained official affiliation with the Ohio-West Virginia YLA organization a couple of months ago, and they’ve...
Williamson Daily News
UpSkill-A-Thon winners announced
WILLIAMSON — The winners of a recent skills training competition were announced following completion of the program in November. Community Skills Initiative wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition in Mingo County on Nov. 16 at midnight.
thelevisalazer.com
FLETCHER ISSUES SECOND MESSAGE ON NEW BUILDINGS, NEW TAXES FOR LAWRENCE SCHOOL SYSTEM
Building a Better Future for the Students of Lawrence County:. An Overview of the Current Draft of the District Facilities Plan. (This article is the second of a series that will cover topics pertaining to planning, remodeling, building, and financing school facilities in Lawrence County. The articles will be published during the months of December and January.)
Help for women in recovery expands to downtown Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A growing non-profit is expanding its reach throughout West Virginia. According to Cheryl Laws, the founder of Pollen8, the organization plans to open “Café Appalachia” in downtown Charleston next year. The restaurant, which will be located on McFarland Street, will be the nonprofit’s newest venture in their road to helping women […]
wchstv.com
Cafe that trains women in recovery set to open a new location in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Standing in what used to be the homes of Charleston restaurants Noah's and Delish, Cheryl Laws gave a preview of what soon will be her next Cafe Appalachia. Laws, the founder and chief executive officer of Pollen8, will be recovering both an old restaurant space...
West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
Williamson Daily News
Mingo Schools examining start times, bus routes
WILLIAMSON — In an ongoing topic, Mingo County Schools is continuing to examine school start times for both of the county’s high schools. During the board’s meeting Dec. 20, Superintendent Johnny Branch presented a draft plan for changing the times and the impact it would have on school bus routes.
Williamson Daily News
Williamson Housing Authority reflects on successful 2022
WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Housing Authority recently reflected on program successes throughout 2022 and looked ahead to expansions planned for 2023. Executive Director Pauline Sturgill said the authority has this year focused on feeding programs and education initiatives for its residents.
Williamson Daily News
Three Pirate gridders named All-State, Spears lands on 3rd Team
Three Belfry football standouts received recognition for their play during the 2022 season this past week as they were chosen to the 2022 All-State Team. Belfry senior lineman Brayden Spears was the highest selection for the Pirates this season as he was named 3rd Team All-State on the defensive side.
voiceofmotown.com
Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter
(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
Williamson Daily News
New-look Herd women set for Sun Belt opener
HUNTINGTON — A collection of players have become a team. Marshall’s women’s basketball player wore the program’s uniforms the first 10 games of the season, but with 11 newcomers the Thundering Herd has taken that long to become a coordinated unit.
WBOY
2 West Virginia restaurants have been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins & Dives’
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Since 2007, Food Network Star Guy Fieri has highlighted 1,350 diners and restaurants in over 425 cities for his hit series “Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.”. Throughout the years, Fieri has twice brought “Triple D” to the Mountain State, visiting two Cabell County restaurants....
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
Drive-thru food distribution happening in Martin Co., Kentucky
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Martin County, Kentucky. The event is happening at the Pigeon Roost Community Center in Lovely, Kentucky, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until the distribution runs out of food, on Wednesday. Members of Facing Hunger […]
1 dead, 3 injured in Logan County, West Virginia, crash
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died and a man and two juveniles were injured after a crash in Logan County Thursday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 10 in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. […]
Williamson Daily News
Sears Hometown Store announces closure
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY — Along with others remaining across the Unites States, the Sears Hometown Store at the South Side Mall has announced it will be closing its doors. “With great sadness we are announcing that we got the call from corporate that our store will be closing along with all the other Hometown Stores across the country,” the store announced on its Facebook page.
West Virginia urban fishing event canceled after pool water freezes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, the City of Charleston announced the Cato Pool urban fishing event is “canceled until further notice” after frigid temperatures froze the water. The free, open-to-all-ages event was supposed to be on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. Dax Miller, Manager of Leisure Services with Charleston WV Parks and […]
Why is there a Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia? It might be […]
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Comments / 0