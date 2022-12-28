ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Williamson Daily News

Local youth leadership organization recognized

WILLIAMSON — A recently formed Youth Leadership Association in Mingo County was recognized by the regional organization for the work its members are already doing in the community. The Mingo YLA group only gained official affiliation with the Ohio-West Virginia YLA organization a couple of months ago, and they’ve...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

UpSkill-A-Thon winners announced

WILLIAMSON — The winners of a recent skills training competition were announced following completion of the program in November. Community Skills Initiative wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition in Mingo County on Nov. 16 at midnight.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

FLETCHER ISSUES SECOND MESSAGE ON NEW BUILDINGS, NEW TAXES FOR LAWRENCE SCHOOL SYSTEM

Building a Better Future for the Students of Lawrence County:. An Overview of the Current Draft of the District Facilities Plan. (This article is the second of a series that will cover topics pertaining to planning, remodeling, building, and financing school facilities in Lawrence County. The articles will be published during the months of December and January.)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Help for women in recovery expands to downtown Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A growing non-profit is expanding its reach throughout West Virginia. According to Cheryl Laws, the founder of Pollen8, the organization plans to open “Café Appalachia” in downtown Charleston next year. The restaurant, which will be located on McFarland Street, will be the nonprofit’s newest venture in their road to helping women […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Mingo Schools examining start times, bus routes

WILLIAMSON — In an ongoing topic, Mingo County Schools is continuing to examine school start times for both of the county’s high schools. During the board’s meeting Dec. 20, Superintendent Johnny Branch presented a draft plan for changing the times and the impact it would have on school bus routes.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Williamson Housing Authority reflects on successful 2022

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Housing Authority recently reflected on program successes throughout 2022 and looked ahead to expansions planned for 2023. Executive Director Pauline Sturgill said the authority has this year focused on feeding programs and education initiatives for its residents.
Williamson Daily News

Three Pirate gridders named All-State, Spears lands on 3rd Team

Three Belfry football standouts received recognition for their play during the 2022 season this past week as they were chosen to the 2022 All-State Team. Belfry senior lineman Brayden Spears was the highest selection for the Pirates this season as he was named 3rd Team All-State on the defensive side.
BELFRY, KY
voiceofmotown.com

Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter

(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Williamson Daily News

New-look Herd women set for Sun Belt opener

HUNTINGTON — A collection of players have become a team. Marshall’s women’s basketball player wore the program’s uniforms the first 10 games of the season, but with 11 newcomers the Thundering Herd has taken that long to become a coordinated unit.
HUNTINGTON, WV
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
WSAZ

Body discovered along Ohio riverbank

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 3 injured in Logan County, West Virginia, crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died and a man and two juveniles were injured after a crash in Logan County Thursday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 10 in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Sears Hometown Store announces closure

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY — Along with others remaining across the Unites States, the Sears Hometown Store at the South Side Mall has announced it will be closing its doors. “With great sadness we are announcing that we got the call from corporate that our store will be closing along with all the other Hometown Stores across the country,” the store announced on its Facebook page.
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia urban fishing event canceled after pool water freezes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, the City of Charleston announced the Cato Pool urban fishing event is “canceled until further notice” after frigid temperatures froze the water. The free, open-to-all-ages event was supposed to be on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. Dax Miller, Manager of Leisure Services with Charleston WV Parks and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Why is there a Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia? It might be […]
CHARLESTON, WV

