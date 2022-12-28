Read full article on original website
98-year-old Louisiana woman among two killed after car rear-ends tractor trailer
LOUISIANA (KLFY) Two people died Thursday morning when their vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Hwy. 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Police have identified the victims as mother and daughter, Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69 and Maynette Dobard, 98 of Alexandria. According to State Police, the preliminary investigation has […]
‘Come outside and fight me’: West Monroe man allegedly threatens employee for not placing his items in a bag; arrested
The West Monroe Police Department was called to A1-Mart located on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue when they discovered a male subject using profanity and yelling inside of the store.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425. Catahoula Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police have confirmed that LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 425 near Clayton on December 25, 2022, at around 2:30 p.m. Thomas W. Pritchard, 63, of Vidalia, Louisiana, died as a result of the collision.
Gunshot victim found dead inside burning Louisiana home, juvenile suspect in custody
Louisiana deputies are investigating a potential arson and homicide that took place Monday evening in the small community of Monterey in Concordia Parish. Deputies responded to a suspicious house fire on Louisiana Highway 129 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, when they found a gunshot victim deceased inside the home. The...
Monroe man arrested; allegedly led police on chase and crashed
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 27, 2022, Monroe police arrested 21-year-old Darrius Williams. According to the officer, while traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, he observed Williams allegedly exiting a private drive on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, almost striking the officer’s vehicle. According […]
KNOE TV8
Morehouse Parish man arrested, multiple drugs in possession
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession. Brooks was found with the following substances:. 4.2...
Two men arrested during vehicle theft investigation, Farmerville Police confirm
Farmerville Police Department confirm that they arrested two suspects in recent vehicle thefts.
Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
Ruston man killed in Christmas day shooting at Waffle House
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Ruston Police, on December 25, 2022, at approximately 3 AM, 30-year-old Germil Rhone from Ruston was shot during an altercation at Waffle House on Farmerville Highway. The parties involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived. According to reports, shortly after the police received calls about the […]
kalb.com
City of Alexandria responds to traffic stop lawsuit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has responded to a lawsuit filed by a New Mexico man and a Dry Prong woman for what they claim was an unconstitutional traffic stop and roadside interrogation on June 15 just off Jackson Street. On November 1, Mario Rosales and Gracie...
KNOE TV8
Bastrop shooting leaves one man wounded
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, Morehouse Parish police say they responded to a shooting near Ludlum Ave. in Bastrop. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says officers found one male shot when arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to the local trauma...
Monroe man arrested; allegedly provided false report to police
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 25, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address for a 911 call. According to the deputy, 43-year-old Jason Stutts allegedly stated that he thought his friend and neighbor had been shot. According to reports, Stutts allegedly heard […]
myarklamiss.com
Crime Stoppers asking for information on stolen UTV and trailer
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish are asking for information regarding a stolen UTV and utility trailer. The UTV and trailer were stolen from the Scott’s Hideaway Road area of Farmerville on November 26, 2022. The UTV is a Massimo 500. The trailer is a...
Monroe Police Department searching for suspect in attempted second-degree murder case
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of S. 7th Street. During the shooting, one adult male was shot. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. An arrest warrant has been issued for an attempted second-degree murder […]
Monroe man threatens store clerk with knife at Now Save; suspect taken into custody
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a Now Save on Martin Luther King Drive in reference to an armed robbery. The store clerk reported to officers that a Black male, later identified as 48-year-old Perry Divers, entered the store carrying a large knife. The suspect was […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- A plea to parents
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 8, 2022. This is the story of a 16-year old young man, full of life and energy, who loved his family and his friends. But it is a sad, tragic story. On Saturday, June 3, 2003, I left my house near Choudrant to go to Ruston. About a mile down the road, I rounded a curve and saw fire trucks, ambulances, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers in the parking lot of our local church. My first thought was the church had burned down but as I slowed and passed by, I saw what was left of a vehicle—totally crushed, wrapped around a tree, and burned beyond recognition.
Monroe Police Department currently experiencing phone issues
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, they are currently undergoing issues with their phone. If you call the Monroe Police Department, you will not hear it ring. Callers must press 1 to hear it ring, and dispatch will assist you as soon as possible. The Monroe Police Department is working to […]
theadvocate.com
After a destructive riot, violence at a Louisiana youth prison didn't stop, records show
When a multi-dorm brawl broke out last summer at a Monroe youth prison, things spiraled out of control too quickly for the adults in charge to stop it. It started with chaos in one of the school buildings, internal reports show: “The windows in the class were broken and several youths were yelling, spitting, and throwing things out the window,” one staff member wrote. “On the other side of the window, youths from [another dorm] were attempting to enter and throwing things inside.”
Authorities release more information on Millhaven Road shooting; suspect identified
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department has released more information on the shooting incident that took place on December 22, 2022, on Millhaven Road. According to police, they were called to Chennault Park due to a shooting. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located […]
West Monroe man arrested for allegedly calling police multiple times without valid reason
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, at 9:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Browning Avenue in West Monroe. According to reports, upon arrival, the officer learned that 30-year-old Charles Meredith allegedly made the call and could not provide a valid reason […]
