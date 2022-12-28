ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425. Catahoula Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police have confirmed that LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 425 near Clayton on December 25, 2022, at around 2:30 p.m. Thomas W. Pritchard, 63, of Vidalia, Louisiana, died as a result of the collision.
VIDALIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly led police on chase and crashed

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 27, 2022, Monroe police arrested 21-year-old Darrius Williams. According to the officer, while traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, he observed Williams allegedly exiting a private drive on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, almost striking the officer’s vehicle. According […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Morehouse Parish man arrested, multiple drugs in possession

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession. Brooks was found with the following substances:. 4.2...
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston man killed in Christmas day shooting at Waffle House

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Ruston Police, on December 25, 2022, at approximately 3 AM, 30-year-old Germil Rhone from Ruston was shot during an altercation at Waffle House on Farmerville Highway. The parties involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived. According to reports, shortly after the police received calls about the […]
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria responds to traffic stop lawsuit

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has responded to a lawsuit filed by a New Mexico man and a Dry Prong woman for what they claim was an unconstitutional traffic stop and roadside interrogation on June 15 just off Jackson Street. On November 1, Mario Rosales and Gracie...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop shooting leaves one man wounded

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, Morehouse Parish police say they responded to a shooting near Ludlum Ave. in Bastrop. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says officers found one male shot when arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to the local trauma...
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly provided false report to police

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 25, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address for a 911 call. According to the deputy, 43-year-old Jason Stutts allegedly stated that he thought his friend and neighbor had been shot. According to reports, Stutts allegedly heard […]
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Crime Stoppers asking for information on stolen UTV and trailer

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish are asking for information regarding a stolen UTV and utility trailer. The UTV and trailer were stolen from the Scott’s Hideaway Road area of Farmerville on November 26, 2022. The UTV is a Massimo 500. The trailer is a...
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- A plea to parents

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 8, 2022. This is the story of a 16-year old young man, full of life and energy, who loved his family and his friends. But it is a sad, tragic story. On Saturday, June 3, 2003, I left my house near Choudrant to go to Ruston. About a mile down the road, I rounded a curve and saw fire trucks, ambulances, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers in the parking lot of our local church. My first thought was the church had burned down but as I slowed and passed by, I saw what was left of a vehicle—totally crushed, wrapped around a tree, and burned beyond recognition.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department currently experiencing phone issues

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, they are currently undergoing issues with their phone. If you call the Monroe Police Department, you will not hear it ring. Callers must press 1 to hear it ring, and dispatch will assist you as soon as possible. The Monroe Police Department is working to […]
MONROE, LA
theadvocate.com

After a destructive riot, violence at a Louisiana youth prison didn't stop, records show

When a multi-dorm brawl broke out last summer at a Monroe youth prison, things spiraled out of control too quickly for the adults in charge to stop it. It started with chaos in one of the school buildings, internal reports show: “The windows in the class were broken and several youths were yelling, spitting, and throwing things out the window,” one staff member wrote. “On the other side of the window, youths from [another dorm] were attempting to enter and throwing things inside.”
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy