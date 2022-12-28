Read full article on original website
Mercer County Prosecutor: Princeton University student’s death ruled a suicide
The death of a Princeton University junior whose body was found behind the Princeton University tennis courts in October has been ruled a suicide, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. The cause of death of the student was determined to be “toxicity” caused by a combination of bupropion,...
A SOLUTIONS article on the recent Andlinger Meeting
The most recent Andlinger Center Meeting on clean energy brought together academic and industry specialists to explore and discuss the role of geopolitics and global supply chains. in the efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions. The Center called for research proposals connecting clean energy and the environment. Traditionally, scientists, planners...
Princeton Fitness & Wellness at Plainsboro fitness center will close Dec. 31
After a decade run, the Princeton Fitness & Wellness Center at Plainsboro is closing its doors Dec. 31, according to Penn Medicine Princeton Health officials. The move is the result of a recently completed strategic plan, which concluded that additional space is needed on the Princeton Medical Center’s campus at 7 Plainsboro Road in Plainsboro Township to meet increased demands for medical care and services, officials said.
Princeton officials scrap plans for proposed synthetic turf field at Hilltop Park
The Princeton Council approved an amendment to its $500,000 Mercer at Play grant application for Hilltop Park, which reflect some tweaks to the grant application that include new playground equipment and a new batting cage next to the ballfield. The original matching grant application called for installing a synthetic turf...
Rider University graduate finds a career as an IRS special agent
When Internal Revenue Service Special Agent Tim McMillan’s father advised him to major in accounting at Rider University, the last thing that crossed his mind was focusing on a career as a special agent with the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. But that was before McMillan – who joined the...
Federal Child Tax Credit needs to be restored to help prevent child poverty
The good news is that the child poverty rate in Mercer County has been gradually declining over the last several years. Your recent articles about the work of Housing initiatives of Princeton, the New Jersey Coalition to End Homelessness, and the HomeFront panel discussion at Labyrinth Books, showcase what they have been doing to provide housing and other supportive services that reduce poverty for children and families. In addition to their efforts and those of governmental and private groups locally and throughout New Jersey, 2021 saw an even more dramatic drop in the child poverty rate. What led to this significant change was a short-term expansion of the federal Child Tax Credit (CTC).
Students learn how to ‘follow the money’ during IRS Citizens Academy at Rider University
Rider University senior Daniella Jeannot’s image of the Internal Revenue Service was that of “a boring office building with drab, gray walls.”. But after spending a day with instructors from the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Citizens Academy and cracking a “pretend” terrorist money laundering operation, Jeannot is thinking about a career with the federal agency’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor
Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
Nonprofit Hope Loves Company continues to provide relief for families impacted by ALS
ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) causes the loss of muscle and body function as the disease progressively breaks down an individual’s nervous system. People with the disease, which does not have a cure, lose their ability to walk and talk as time goes on. Nonprofit Hope Loves Company (HLC), based...
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township
Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
Princeton tree survey under way
Princeton’s streets are lined with trees, but many of those trees have been cut down because of their poor condition. Now, the Davey Resource Group is conducting a town-wide inventory of all trees within Princeton’s right-of-way to assess a tree’s health and to offer guidance on future tree plantings. The so-called street trees are maintained by the town.
Princeton Public School officials ‘not giving up’ on funding for EV buses after grant application denied
The Princeton Public Schools’ grant application for funding to purchase four electric school buses has been denied by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus program. But officials are not giving up. With the help of Sustainable Princeton, officials are looking into funding from the New Jersey...
Princeton Police blotter
Several items were reported stolen from a Hodge Road home sometime between Dec. 9 and Dec. 14. The burglars broke into the house through a bedroom window. A thief removed cash and a wallet from a woman’s purse that was hanging on the victim’s chair while she was eating at a restaurant on Witherspoon Street Dec. 14. The victim’s credit cards were used at a Target store in another town.
Hogmanay New Year’s Eve bonfire returns in person at the historic Brearley House in Lawrence Township
The annual Hogmanay bonfire at the Lawrence Township-owned Brearley House is making an in-person comeback after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bonfire, which was held virtually in 2020 and 2021, is all set for New Year’s Eve from 6-8 p.m. at the historic home off Meadow Road.
Princeton University’s Music Outreach program brings sounds of the holiday season to Brandywine Living at Princeton
Sounds of the holiday season filled Brandywine Living at Princeton as students from Princeton University’s Music Outreach program visited and performed for the residents. Each semester the program, a civic engagement program, brings together musicians from Princeton University with local nursing homes and assisted living communities. They strive to make a difference through music, which has a great power to help people relax, love, and enjoy their lives, according to Stephanie Gaber, escapades producer at Brandywine Living at Princeton.
Connie Mercer takes her 30 years of ‘boots-on-the-ground knowledge’ to the New Jersey Coalition to End Homelessness
Connie Mercer spent 30 years working to end homelessness and to help families get back on their feet as the founder and executive director of the Lawrence Township-based HomeFront. Now, Mercer is turning her attention to the same issues – but on a statewide basis, as the newly appointed executive...
Princeton Fire Wire
A reported car fire in the parking garage at the Avalon Princeton apartment development off Witherspoon Street was determined to be steam from an overheated car. The caller, who reported the car fire at 3:22 p.m. Nov. 29, had mistaken the steam for smoke. No action was required. Employees at...
From male to female: A journey to self-acceptance
For Briann Dixon, it has been a long journey to self-acceptance as transgender. Dixon, who lives in Lawrence Township with her family, said she felt that there had always been some uncertainty about who she is and how she fit into the world around her. “I felt it was not...
Belle Mead resident expresses shock during experience at Princeton bookstore signing
A Princeton friend invited me to the November 30th book signing of: “Teaching White Supremacy-America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity” held at Labyrinth Books. The author, Donald Yacovone and commentator Eddie Glaude, Princeton Distinguished University Professor, hosted a presentation of the book followed by a question-and-answer session. A personal discussion with Mr. Glaude after the event that should have been a positive, educational experience for both of us quickly turned into a verbal brawl.
Princeton Council awards new contract for trash, bulk collection services
The Princeton Council has awarded a five-year contract to Interstate Waste Services of New Jersey to provide weekly trash collection and bulk collection services, beginning in February 2023. The $7.1 million contract, which was awarded at the Princeton Council’s Nov. 14 meeting, takes effect Feb. 1, 2023 and expires Jan....
