ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Nearly $10,000 in iPhones stolen from Gainesville business

Dec. 30—Law enforcement is investigating a pair of Christmas Eve break-ins at cellphone stores in the Atlanta Highway/Shallowford Road area. Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a business alarm around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 24 at Cellfie Wireless on Atlanta Highway. The front window of the business was smashed,...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy