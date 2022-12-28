ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WDTV

Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after deputies said he did not help a man who overdosed and later died in a Fairmont motel. Authorities received a complaint of an unresponsive patient at a motel in Fairmont around 12:25 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a criminal complaint. EMS arrived on scene and requested an immediate response from police.
FAIRMONT, WV
wajr.com

Threats to court officials in Mon County land Morgantown man behind bars

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man has been charged after being accused of threatening Monongalia County Family Court judge Randal Minor and his staff. Emmanuel Jones, 35, allegedly threatened Minor and his staff on social media on December 19 and 20.A witness working with police provided screenshots of his activity to detectives.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Lawsuit accuses Pittsburgh cosmetology school of fraud

PITTSBURGH — A former employee at a Pittsburgh cosmetology school has filed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the school of fraud. The lawsuit was filed in federal court by Jennifer Michael, who was the operations manager at Fountain of Youth Academy in Squirrel Hill. The complaint said the school targeted...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Anmoore man charged in connection with discovery of pipe bomb

ANMOORE, W.Va. — A Harrison County man has been named in criminal charges after police said he was caught with a pipe bomb in his home following an investigation into a domestic disturbance. Harrison County deputies have charged Garrett Harvey, 29, of Anmoore, with illegal possession of an explosive...
ANMOORE, WV
WDTV

Police investigating body found in Monongah

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening. The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released. This...
MONONGAH, WV
YAHOO!

Man charged after nearly crashing into deputy, fleeing the scene

Dec. 28—Multiple police units from departments in the Morgantown area were called to a scene near the Morgantown Industrial Park Tuesday morning to help search for a fugitive suspect. According to information from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, the incident began just before 9:30 a.m. on River Road when...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland among counties with most drug delivery resulting in death prosecutions

More drug dealers implicated in fatal overdoses are being prosecuted in Westmoreland County than in any other county is Southwestern Pennsylvania. Statistics released in December by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts revealed that 6.2% of all drug delivery resulting in death cases brought by state prosecutors since 2017 were filed in Westmoreland County.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

13 former Allegheny Co. employees suing over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several former Allegheny County employees are filing suit over COVID-19 vaccine requirements.In the federal lawsuit, 13 former county workers say they were denied religious or medical exemptions from the vaccine requirement.The Tribune-Review reports that these employees were fired when the December 1, 2021 deadline went into effect last year.The workers claim county leadership ignored their religious beliefs, medical histories, and natural immunization when denying exemption. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Fairmont community helps family after devastating house fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only a few days after Christmas, a family in Fairmont was looking to rebuild after a house fire. At around 10:30 p.m. on December 27, a home on Merchant Street caught on fire. The Plyman family lost their dogs and two rooms to the fire. They...
FAIRMONT, WV

