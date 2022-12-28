Read full article on original website
WDTV
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after deputies said he did not help a man who overdosed and later died in a Fairmont motel. Authorities received a complaint of an unresponsive patient at a motel in Fairmont around 12:25 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a criminal complaint. EMS arrived on scene and requested an immediate response from police.
Man arrested in Pittsburgh for allegedly threatening people with large knife
PITTSBURGH — A man is facing a list of charges after police say he terrorized people with a large knife Wednesday. Police arrested Daniel Michael Hersey, 24, for allegedly making threats and breaking the window of a bar. According to the complaint, Pittsburgh police responded to a hotel on...
wajr.com
Threats to court officials in Mon County land Morgantown man behind bars
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man has been charged after being accused of threatening Monongalia County Family Court judge Randal Minor and his staff. Emmanuel Jones, 35, allegedly threatened Minor and his staff on social media on December 19 and 20.A witness working with police provided screenshots of his activity to detectives.
West Virginia man charged after man ‘deceased for several days’ found in Fairmont motel room
A Harrison County man has been charged after officers found a man who had "been deceased for several days" at a motel room in Fairmont.
Ohio police suspect dies after being found unconscious and attacked by BB Gun
An Ohio police suspect died after being found unconscious in an alley in Pittsburgh and allegedly was attacked by teens with a BB gun. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was accused of breaking into a Government building in Cadiz. Gaylor was arrested in Hopedale the following day without incident. Gaylor was released and was awaiting indictment. Gaylor was […]
wtae.com
Lawsuit accuses Pittsburgh cosmetology school of fraud
PITTSBURGH — A former employee at a Pittsburgh cosmetology school has filed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the school of fraud. The lawsuit was filed in federal court by Jennifer Michael, who was the operations manager at Fountain of Youth Academy in Squirrel Hill. The complaint said the school targeted...
Metro News
Anmoore man charged in connection with discovery of pipe bomb
ANMOORE, W.Va. — A Harrison County man has been named in criminal charges after police said he was caught with a pipe bomb in his home following an investigation into a domestic disturbance. Harrison County deputies have charged Garrett Harvey, 29, of Anmoore, with illegal possession of an explosive...
Woman arrested after Christmas morning robbery in Washington County
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington police say they were in the right place at the right time on Christmas morning when they saw a woman breaking into a home. A 911 call from from a home on Broad Street early Christmas morning said a woman held another woman at knifepoint and robbed her.
WDTV
Police investigating body found in Monongah
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening. The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released. This...
West Virginia man charged, allegedly shot Elks Lodge door
A Mannington man is facing charges after he allegedly shot the door of Elks Lodge to try to open it.
WDTV
Florida teen runs a mile to honor Maryland deputy who died in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the passing of a Garrett County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a Florida teen honored him in a special way. Zechariah Cartledge, founder of the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit, runs a mile when a first responder dies. He’s been running since 2019. Cartledge ran a...
YAHOO!
Man charged after nearly crashing into deputy, fleeing the scene
Dec. 28—Multiple police units from departments in the Morgantown area were called to a scene near the Morgantown Industrial Park Tuesday morning to help search for a fugitive suspect. According to information from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, the incident began just before 9:30 a.m. on River Road when...
2 taken to a hospital after fire in Fayette County, investigators say
BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a fire in Fayette County, investigators say. Fayette County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Breakneck Road in Bullskin Township at around 11:05 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say 1 person was taken to...
1 child, 3 dogs found dead in Fayette County fire
A child died in a house fire in Fayette County this morning. State police in Uniontown said a boy and three dogs were found dead in the home, located at 390 Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township. A 911 dispatcher previously said a juvenile male was possibly trapped in the...
West Virginia police warn of counterfeit cash
The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the community that people are attempting to pass prop money as real cash.
Westmoreland among counties with most drug delivery resulting in death prosecutions
More drug dealers implicated in fatal overdoses are being prosecuted in Westmoreland County than in any other county is Southwestern Pennsylvania. Statistics released in December by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts revealed that 6.2% of all drug delivery resulting in death cases brought by state prosecutors since 2017 were filed in Westmoreland County.
‘Butterfly Shot’ can help you in an uncomfortable situation at your local bar
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The The Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center is starting a new program to bring awareness of safe bars and restaurants in the valley. With the program, employees of breweries, bars, or restaurants can get trained in bystander intervention and how to decrease alcohol facilitated sexual assault. SAHC’s logo is a […]
Murdered Ohio couple’s family takes next step in seeking justice
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The families of Tom and Angela Strussion will soon release billboards to advertise the reward they’re offering for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer(s). Lisa Balog, Tom Strussion’s sister, says the billboards will be appear January 9 on both sides of the river. One will be posted […]
13 former Allegheny Co. employees suing over COVID-19 vaccine requirement
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several former Allegheny County employees are filing suit over COVID-19 vaccine requirements.In the federal lawsuit, 13 former county workers say they were denied religious or medical exemptions from the vaccine requirement.The Tribune-Review reports that these employees were fired when the December 1, 2021 deadline went into effect last year.The workers claim county leadership ignored their religious beliefs, medical histories, and natural immunization when denying exemption.
WDTV
Fairmont community helps family after devastating house fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only a few days after Christmas, a family in Fairmont was looking to rebuild after a house fire. At around 10:30 p.m. on December 27, a home on Merchant Street caught on fire. The Plyman family lost their dogs and two rooms to the fire. They...
