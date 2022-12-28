Arrest attempt leads to 5-hour SWAT standoff, multiple arrests: Pueblo police

Read full article on original website
KKTV
Stolen car reportedly spotted by owner at a Colorado Springs King Soopers, police make arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody after police say someone called them when they spotted their stolen car in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs grocery store. Viewers reached out to KKTV 11 News when they noticed police activity at the King Soopers near Austin...
Dec. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Kenny Trujillo, 39, is a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 204 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud. His second warrant is […]
YAHOO!
Affidavit: Deputy arrested last week is accused of beating girlfriend while drunk
A Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested last week is accused of punching his girlfriend repeatedly, according to an affidavit calling for warrantless arrest by Pueblo Police Department. Donald Edward Teschner, 38, was arrested Dec. 20. He currently faces one misdemeanor harassment charge related to striking, shoving or kicking an...
KRDO
Canon City Police looking for information on Walmart theft suspects
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a Walmart. The CCPD posted pictures on their Facebook page of the suspects. The alleged theft occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. If you have any information on...
KRDO
Homicide suspect arrested Wed. driving semi near Colorado Springs identified
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide suspect wanted in Arapahoe County was arrested Wednesday in Colorado Springs while driving a semi-truck. The man was pulled over on southbound I-25 just before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Ray Nixon Power Plant exit, just south of Colorado Springs. During the arrest, the highway was briefly closed and then just the right lane remained closed for a while.
Multiple arrests after 5-hour SWAT call in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested multiple people on Christmas Eve after a man and woman stole a victim’s purse, fled in a stolen car, and a standoff ensued at an apartment complex southeast of Belmont. According to a press release from PPD, around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers responded to […]
Names of victims and suspect in Lorson Ranch suspected murder-suicide released
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims and suspect in a murder-suicide case that happened in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. On Dec. 19, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a barricaded suspect in Lorson Ranch. According to the sheriff's office, The post Names of victims and suspect in Lorson Ranch suspected murder-suicide released appeared first on KRDO.
Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested multiple people including a woman for allegedly driving under the influence, causing a vehicle to fly into a tree. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to Sturgis Road near North Circle Drive, just after 1 a.m. Crews said the woman was going about 100 The post Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road appeared first on KRDO.
Trucker arrested on I-25 in homicide investigation
Deputies stopped a tractor-trailer to arrest the driver, who is a suspect in a homicide that took place at 11:30 a.m. in unincorporated Arapahoe County.
Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cañon City Police Department is searching for a man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks and draining the fuel out of vehicles. Police reported the incident at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday. According to police, the suspect was last seen driving a late 2010's Ford F-150 white vehicle. If anyone The post Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles appeared first on KRDO.
Pedestrian standing on Nevada Avenue hit, cited in crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was cited for causing a crash on South Nevada Avenue on Thursday evening, Dec. 29, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he was standing in the southbound lanes against a green traffic light. CSPD said officers responded just after 6:00 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 115 (South […]
Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo District 60 community is mourning the loss of one of their own in, what police said, was a suspected murder/suicide. Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim and suspect. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the victim was 26-year-old Tyler West. D60 confirmed with KRDO The post Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.
YAHOO!
Men found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pueblo identified
Two men found dead after an incident last week have been identified by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter. Police are investigating the death of Tyler West, 26, of Pueblo, as a homicide. The death of Derek Reis, 38, of Wyoming, is being investigated as a suicide, said Capt. Dustin Taylor of Pueblo Police Department.
KKTV
Deputies execute search warrant in eastern El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies executed a search warrant in eastern El Paso County Thursday morning. Many 11 News viewers to reached out to our newsroom about heavy law enforcement activity near Highway 24 and Space Village. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant, but would not release details of the warrant just yet.
Pueblo DA sued by Sheriff’s deputy for “unlawful dissemination” of credibility letter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — In a civil lawsuit filed in Pueblo County on November 8, a current Pueblo County Sheriff's patrol deputy is suing 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner for disseminating letters informing judges and defense attorneys of potential untruthfulness issues. Michael Freeman, attorney for Deputy David Morey, alleges in the lawsuit that Chostner The post Pueblo DA sued by Sheriff’s deputy for “unlawful dissemination” of credibility letter appeared first on KRDO.
Man allegedly killed by roommate identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was allegedly killed by his roommate On Dec. 18, 37-year-old Martin Rodarte, of Colorado Springs, was discovered dead in his home near the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard. The coroner’s office has yet to determine the cause […]
KKTV
WATCH: Homicide suspect taken into custody along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
Law enforcement activity on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday. Dog stolen in Colorado Springs returned thanks to KKTV 11 News viewers!. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bruno the dog is back with his...
Police activity for possible armed suspect situation at Centura St. Francis Hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to a possible armed suspect situation at Centura St. Francis Hospital off Powers and Woodmen. Wednesday, police said they received a call for a possible armed suspect at the hospital, just after 7:45 a.m. Police said responding officers are holding positions in the garden The post Police activity for possible armed suspect situation at Centura St. Francis Hospital appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
On the lookout: Fountain bank robber, theft in Pueblo West
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Surveillance cameras can go a long way in helping to identify crime suspects but they are limited in what they can show. That's why good investigators often develop a talent for seeking out the smaller details in a surveillance clip. Here's your chance to try for...
Two people found dead in Fremont home identified
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has identified the two people found dead in a home on County Road 4 in Fremont County on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, and have also taken a man into custody following a seemingly unrelated incident involving a house fire the same morning. According to FCSO, […]
