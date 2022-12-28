Arrest attempt leads to 5-hour SWAT standoff, multiple arrests: Pueblo police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo District 60 community is mourning the loss of one of their own in, what police said, was a suspected murder/suicide. Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim and suspect. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the victim was 26-year-old Tyler West. D60 confirmed with KRDO The post Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO