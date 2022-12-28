ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD charges juvenile suspect accused of firing round during Waikiki robbery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police charged Wednesday a juvenile suspect after he allegedly discharged a gun during a robbery. Officials said the 17-year-old boy suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, reckless endangering, terroristic threatening and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The incident happened about 6:15 a.m....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly discharged a gun during a robbery. The incident happened about 6:15 a.m. in Waikiki. Police said the suspect brandished a weapon and demanded property from three men. During the course of the robbery, he allegedly discharged a round...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police and military officials responded to a possible grenade found at Bellows Beach on Thursday morning. According to police officers on the scene, someone reported finding a grenade, but upon further inspection it turned out to not be anything explosive. Authorities had closed the entrance and...
HONOLULU, HI
YAHOO!

2 in their 60s victimized in separate assault cases

Dec. 27—Honolulu police arrested two suspects who allegedly assaulted victims in their 60s in separate incidents before Christmas. The first occurred just around midnight Christmas Eve when a 74-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old woman in McCully, the Honolulu Police Department reported. The second happened around 1:30 a.m. in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island man allegedly stole race car, burglarized home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged in connection with burglary and car thefts. Jonah Drummondo-Rodrigues, of Puna, remains in custody on $56,000 bail. Officials said the incidents happened in November and December. Drummondo-Rodrigues is accused of stealing a Chevrolet truck, a Dodge pickup, a race...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

51-year-old woman seriously injured after struck by vehicle near Punchbowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle near Punchbowl. Officials said the incident happened around 5 a.m. when the 51-year-old woman was walking along Vineyard Boulevard. EMS said she was treated for multiple traumatic injuries and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu. The Honolulu Police Department announced the significant development Wednesday. Rules for concealed carry permits were changed following a Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights. HPD said there are...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

So far there've been 33 cancellations in and out of Honolulu's airport on Tuesday. Ready to ring in the new year? Firecracker sales begin across the state. A firecracker permit is required to purchase. However, people can still purchase fireworks. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Police said the suspect brandished...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 27, 2022)

HNN News Brief (Dec. 27, 2022) -- Sales are now under way today for New Year's firecrackers on Oahu, but only for those who have already bought a permit. -- New developments in the search for a purse stolen from the North Shore home of the artist Wyland. -- HPD is issuing citations to red light runners caught by a newly installed cameras.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
CBS San Francisco

Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance

HONOLULU  -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
HONOLULU, HI

