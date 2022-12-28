Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD charges juvenile suspect accused of firing round during Waikiki robbery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police charged Wednesday a juvenile suspect after he allegedly discharged a gun during a robbery. Officials said the 17-year-old boy suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, reckless endangering, terroristic threatening and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The incident happened about 6:15 a.m....
Yahoo Sports
Man, 24, arrested after taking purse from woman, 83, in downtown Honolulu
Dec. 28—A 24-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of robbery after allegedly taking a purse from an 83-year-old woman who was sitting at a picnic table in the downtown area. At around 10 a.m. the suspect approached the woman from behind and "used physical force" to take her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Suspect intentionally drove toward officer, forcing him to dive out of the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was injured Wednesday when he had to dive out of the way of an incoming vehicle that was driven by a car theft suspect, authorities said. Authorities said 21-year-old “Travis Key” was arrested for attempted murder, car theft, resisting arrest and a contempt...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly discharged a gun during a robbery. The incident happened about 6:15 a.m. in Waikiki. Police said the suspect brandished a weapon and demanded property from three men. During the course of the robbery, he allegedly discharged a round...
There have been more than 600 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police and military officials responded to a possible grenade found at Bellows Beach on Thursday morning. According to police officers on the scene, someone reported finding a grenade, but upon further inspection it turned out to not be anything explosive. Authorities had closed the entrance and...
2 in their 60s victimized in separate assault cases
Dec. 27—Honolulu police arrested two suspects who allegedly assaulted victims in their 60s in separate incidents before Christmas. The first occurred just around midnight Christmas Eve when a 74-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old woman in McCully, the Honolulu Police Department reported. The second happened around 1:30 a.m. in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island man allegedly stole race car, burglarized home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged in connection with burglary and car thefts. Jonah Drummondo-Rodrigues, of Puna, remains in custody on $56,000 bail. Officials said the incidents happened in November and December. Drummondo-Rodrigues is accused of stealing a Chevrolet truck, a Dodge pickup, a race...
KITV.com
Pedestrian in serious condition after hit-and-run crash near Downtown Honolulu, driver sought
Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash near downtown Honolulu that left a pedestrian in serious condition. Pedestrian in serious condition after hit-and-run crash near Downtown Honolulu, driver sought. Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash near downtown Honolulu that left a...
Woman in serious condition after hit and run in Downtown Honolulu
Any witnesses are asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at 808-723-3413.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt
hawaiinewsnow.com
51-year-old woman seriously injured after struck by vehicle near Punchbowl
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle near Punchbowl. Officials said the incident happened around 5 a.m. when the 51-year-old woman was walking along Vineyard Boulevard. EMS said she was treated for multiple traumatic injuries and...
Teen bicyclist in serious condition, struck by vehicle
Paramedics and EMTs administered advanced life support to the patient and he was then treated and transported to the hospital in serious condition.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu. The Honolulu Police Department announced the significant development Wednesday. Rules for concealed carry permits were changed following a Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights. HPD said there are...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard works to crackdown on illegal firework shipments as aerials still rampant
First concealed carry license approved in Honolulu
Namiki said now that HPD is issuing licenses, he is predicting that there will be a big increase in applications.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 27, 2022)
HNN News Brief (Dec. 27, 2022) -- Sales are now under way today for New Year's firecrackers on Oahu, but only for those who have already bought a permit. -- New developments in the search for a purse stolen from the North Shore home of the artist Wyland. -- HPD is issuing citations to red light runners caught by a newly installed cameras.
Salt lake apartment fire extinguished, 4 displaced
Firefighters secured a water supply and started attacking the fire.
Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance
HONOLULU -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
