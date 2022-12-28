Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Related
Woman Assaulted, Robbed Pumping Gas In Ansonia, Police Say
A woman pumping gas at a Connecticut gas station was injured after being assaulted and then robbed by at least one person armed with a gun. The incident took place in New Haven County at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive in Ansonia around 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. According...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man accused of ditching gun shortly after shots were fired in Newington remains uncharged in shooting
NEWINGTON – A Hartford man charged in connection with a car crash and a firearm offense in Newington remains uncharged in a shooting in town reported just minutes before he was taken into custody. Xander Estremera, 20, appeared last week in New Britain Superior Court, where he did not...
2 Teen Girls Busted In Stolen Car At Westfield Trumbull Mall, Police Say
Two young Connecticut girls have been arrested for being inside a stolen vehicle at an area mall. The incident took place in Trumbull around Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull officers arrested two teenage girls after they were located sitting inside a stolen blue Hyundai...
Easton man sentenced to prison for 2020 deadly crash
A 28-year-old Easton man will spend several years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash in 2020.
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Police Officer Arrested in Connection With Halloween Incident in Wallingford
A New Haven police officer has been placed on administrative duty after her arrest in Wallingford, according to New Haven police. Lindsey Nesto was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in Wallingford on around 8:40 p.m. on October 31. According to Wallingford police, the incident involved Nesto using "inappropriate...
Webster man gets 8 to 10 years for armed assault, cocaine charges
WORCESTER — A 55-year-old Webster man was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison for numerous charges ranging from armed assault to murder to trafficking in cocaine. Wednesday in Superior Court, Christopher L. King pleaded guilty on the charges of armed assault to murder, possession of a firearm used in a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, trafficking cocaine, 18 grams or more...
westernmassnews.com
2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In July, an undercover officer was assaulted during an undercover operation on High Street in Springfield. The two men were charged with the assault, Fabian Rosario, age 21, and Luis Morales, 26, both of Springfield were indicted Thursday by a grand jury. Rosario has been incited on...
Man arrested for smashing car with crowbar at South Windsor CVS
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after smashing a car with a crowbar at a CVS in South Windsor, according to police. Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 525 Buckland Rd. for reports of a man striking a car in the parking lot. The man, identified as 27-year-old Andrew J. Bobey […]
Second Arrest Made In Drug Overdose Death Of 1-Year-Old Salem Girl
A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with the death in February of a 1-year-old girl who died from an overdose of fentanyl and other drugs. New London County resident Travis J. Schubel, 38, of Salem was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 28, by Waterford police during a traffic stop, Connecticut State Police said.
Moosup Woman Wearing Dark Clothing Killed Crossing Killingly Roadway
A Connecticut woman was hit and killed crossing a Connecticut roadway. Windham County resident Amanda Bell, age 45, of the village of Moosup, was killed around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 on Route 101 in the town of Killingly. According to Connecticut State Police, Bell, who was wearing dark clothing...
Police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Nicholas Marino of New Haven. The off-ramp, along with parts […]
1Seriously Injured In Southington Crash On I-691, State Police Say
A section of I-691 West was shut down in Connecticut following a two-car crash with one person seriously injured. The crash took place in Hartford County around 6:45 a.m. in Southington near Exit 4. According to state police, a 42-year-old Meriden man driving a 2008 Kia Rio was stopped or...
Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Police Warn of Virtual Kidnapping Scam
Meriden police are warning residents about a scam that they said they have seen happening more frequently lately. According to investigators, the scam is called a virtual kidnapping and it revolves around a family member being contacted by an unknown person saying that a loved one has been kidnapped. The...
Holyoke Police looking for check cashing suspect
The Holyoke Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in a check cashing scheme.
USPIS Offers $50K reward leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspects
Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in several USPS mail carrier robberies across the state. According to USPIS officials, robberies took place in the following cities on these dates: Middletown Police Captain Brian […]
Good Samaritan lauded for saving lives of 2 police officers in Springfield; suspect charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Pedro Perez was driving by when he saw the Springfield police officer in distress and struggling with an armed robbery suspect on Chapin Terrace shortly after noon on Tuesday. The officer was trying to apprehend the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, police said. Perez...
Pedestrian, 74, killed in East Haven
A 74-year-old man has been killed in a motor vehicle accident in East Haven, pushing Connecticut’s 2022 pedestrian death toll farther above 70.
Bobcat Attack Reported In Town Of Columbia, Animal Control Investigates
Authorities issued an alert after a bobcat attacked a man near his Connecticut home. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified about a bobcat attack in Tolland County on Hunt Road in the town of Columbia on Friday, Dec. 23, the Town of Columbia reported. DEEP reported...
Bristol Press
Bristol woman pleads not guilty to striking woman with vehicle following shoplifting turned robbery
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman accused of hitting a store employee with a vehicle following a shoplifting that turned into a robbery has pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges. Normajean Morales, 25, entered her pleas last week in New Britain Superior Court before she was granted a...
Comments / 0