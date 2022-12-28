ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, CT

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Webster man gets 8 to 10 years for armed assault, cocaine charges

WORCESTER — A 55-year-old Webster man was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison for numerous charges ranging from armed assault to murder to trafficking in cocaine. Wednesday in Superior Court, Christopher L. King pleaded guilty on the charges of armed assault to murder, possession of a firearm used in a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, trafficking cocaine, 18 grams or more...
WEBSTER, MA
Daily Voice

Second Arrest Made In Drug Overdose Death Of 1-Year-Old Salem Girl

A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with the death in February of a 1-year-old girl who died from an overdose of fentanyl and other drugs. New London County resident Travis J. Schubel, 38, of Salem was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 28, by Waterford police during a traffic stop, Connecticut State Police said.
SALEM, CT
WTNH

Police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Nicholas Marino of New Haven. The off-ramp, along with parts […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Meriden Police Warn of Virtual Kidnapping Scam

Meriden police are warning residents about a scam that they said they have seen happening more frequently lately. According to investigators, the scam is called a virtual kidnapping and it revolves around a family member being contacted by an unknown person saying that a loved one has been kidnapped. The...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

USPIS Offers $50K reward leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspects

Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in several USPS mail carrier robberies across the state. According to USPIS officials, robberies took place in the following cities on these dates: Middletown Police Captain Brian […]
HARTFORD, CT

