Police: Intoxicated man punched officer
WILKES-BARRE — An intoxicated man taken into custody by city police for public drunkenness allegedly punched an officer Wednesday night.
Woman charged with strangling stepson
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a woman they say strangled her stepson after an argument over a vape pen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were informed by Monroe County Children and Youth Services of a teen victim at a home in Chestnut Hill Township. Police say on December 18 around […]
Inmate accused of escaping custody, stealing nearby truck
MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Lycoming County inmate is once again in custody after escaping from a pre-release center. Officials say they were notified Ira Beaghley, 45, from Williamsport, left the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center on County Farm Road in Montoursville without permission around 10:00 a.m. on December 17. After leaving the […]
Borough man’s appeal denied for 2015 shootout case
HARRISBURG – A Shenandoah man convicted for a 2015 firefight with police in Luzerne County had his appeal denied Friday. Scott Sargent, 38, was convicted in 2017 of five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, six counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, one count of aggravated assault, nine counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of harassment.
Man allegedly points gun at Wilkes-Barre bar owner
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man after they say, while drunk, he pointed a gun at the head of the owner of Mofon Lounge in South Wilkes-Barre Monday. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, officers were called to Mofon Lounge in the 120 block of Academy Street around 12:53 a.m. Monday […]
Man says ‘I am not a monster’ in apology for robbing senior citizen
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Franklin County accused by Wilkes-Barre police of mugging a then 78-year-old man in the area of South Main and
‘This child was tortured’
WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors say it was by the Grace of God a “chatty” 5-year-old girl was able to be wheeled into a Luzerne C
Father accused of police chase with son in the car
ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. According to Ashley Borough Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:47 p.m. officers spotted a car, driven by John G. Barna, 36, […]
Woman severely assaulted after hotel break-in
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers say they arrested a man after he punched a woman multiple times, and locked her in a hotel room to prevent her from calling police. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 3:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of an assault happening at the Valley […]
Man charged for drug trafficking offenses in federal court
Williamsport, Pa. — A Columbia County man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. Larry Todd Wilcox, 55, of Berwick, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Columbia County on July 26, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Wilcox is also charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine on Nov. 3 in Luzerne County. The maximum penalty under federal law for the most significant offense is life imprisonment, a period of supervised release, and a fine. Wilcox was previously charged in Columbia County for a theft incident on June 10 at Uni-Mart in Bloomsburg. Related Reading: Man accused of stealing more than $500 that was dropped in parking lot
Luzerne County teen accused of over $200 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a 16-year-old after they say he was found stealing over $200 worth of items from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of theft at the Hazle Township Walmart. During an investigation, police found a […]
Western Pa. man robs teenager at gunpoint in his home
Freeburg, Pa. — A 17-year-old woke up to a gun pointed at him as two men robbed his home. One of those men has been identified and charged, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The charges were filed last week against Ryan James Scott Darrup, 21, of Marienville, after police investigated the armed robbery which occurred on July 14 in Freeburg. Trooper Jeffrey Tice says Darrup and an accomplice entered...
Guard at Lackawanna County Prison charged with smuggling drugs
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a correctional officer after they say he helped smuggle drugs into the Lackawana County Prison. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, investigators were informed that a network of people, including Austin Clark, 24, of Throop, smuggled Suboxone and other contraband into the prison. […]
Woman charged with firing shots, pistol-whipping man
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are charging a woman after she fired shots at a man and later pistol-whipped another man which caused Kings’ College to go on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m. officers were called to the 30 block of Courtright Street […]
State Police seeking man accused of swiping 10 heated jackets from Walmart
HOMETOWN – State Police at Frackville are seeking a man accused of stealing 10 HART heated jackets earlier this month. State Police released information on the incident Thursday. The man, described as a white, non-Hispanic male wearing a black puffer jacket and a camouflage face mask, visited the Walmart...
Scranton police search for vandalism suspect
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are searching for a person they say vandalized a church. The number 666 was carved into the doors of the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue sometime after the last mass on Christmas Day. If you have any information, you're asked to call...
Nearly five grams of crack located in Williamsport home
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Detectives located approximately 4.78 grams of crack and drug dealing paraphernalia inside a Williamsport home. The raid took place in August when authorities received information about narcotics sales from a home near the 1000 block of Railway Street. Robert James Gillette and Donuae Kellam were taken into custody. Police located the crack and a scale with a white powdery residue on it inside the...
Enola husband charged for wife's Christmas Eve shooting death
Enola husband charged for wife's Christmas Eve shooting death. Enola husband charged for wife’s Christmas Eve shooting …. Enola husband charged for wife's Christmas Eve shooting death. Homeless shelter reopens after burst pipe repairs. Homeless shelter reopens after burst pipe repairs. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. I-Team...
Nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and $38K cash seized during shooting investigation
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City police say they seized over $38,000 in cash and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills after responding to a report of a shooting in Luzerne County. Wilkes-Barre City PD say they responded to the 100 block of Poplar Street for the report of a shooting at 8:30 p.m., December 21. […]
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old out of Monroe County who has not been seen for over a week. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ashton Caba, 16, of Kunkletown was reported missing on December 21 around 4:30 p.m. Police say Caba has been living with […]
