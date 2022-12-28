Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing a car with 5-month-old twins in the backseat; one of the twins was dropped off at the Dayton International Airport, but his brother, Kason, was missing for 3 days Two Indiana mothers are being hailed as heroes after they helped capture a kidnapping suspect, saving the life of a missing Ohio baby. Kason and Kyair Thomas, a set of 5-month-old twins, were in the backseat of a family Honda at a Donato's Pizza in Columbus on Dec. 19. Police say that...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO