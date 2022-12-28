Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Related
Man allegedly points gun at Wilkes-Barre bar owner
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man after they say, while drunk, he pointed a gun at the head of the owner of Mofon Lounge in South Wilkes-Barre Monday. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, officers were called to Mofon Lounge in the 120 block of Academy Street around 12:53 a.m. Monday […]
Woman charged with firing shots, pistol-whipping man
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are charging a woman after she fired shots at a man and later pistol-whipped another man which caused Kings’ College to go on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m. officers were called to the 30 block of Courtright Street […]
Hanover Township man pleads no contest to child corruption
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Hanover Township facing a non-jury trial on allegations he inappropriately touched a girl opted to plead no contest to a child corruption charge Thursday. Joshua S. Fromel, 35, entered the no contest plea before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas. Prosecutors withdrew an indecent...
Judge declares alleged shooter ‘currently incompetent’
WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County judge declared a New York City man accused of attempting to kill a woman he allegedly shot twice outside
‘This child was tortured’
WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors say it was by the Grace of God a “chatty” 5-year-old girl was able to be wheeled into a Luzerne C
Nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and $38K cash seized during shooting investigation
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City police say they seized over $38,000 in cash and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills after responding to a report of a shooting in Luzerne County. Wilkes-Barre City PD say they responded to the 100 block of Poplar Street for the report of a shooting at 8:30 p.m., December 21. […]
Armed man wanted in Lackawanna County break-in has Wilkes-Barre ties
UPDATE: State police at Dunmore reported Thursday morning Todd Dwight Kitchen is in custody. Original story posted Wednes
Breaux Bridge man arrested on domestic violence charge after beating pregnant woman
Breaux Bridge man arrested on domestic violence charge after beating pregnant woman
Wilkes-Barre Police report pregnant woman missing
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department asked for assistance locating Amy Gregory, who is approximately six months pregnant. Police Monday said Gregory, 37, was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Dec 22. She was last seen wearing purple leggings, a purple/red...
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced during the New Years’ weekend, there will be DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Police say multiple roadways […]
butlerradio.com
Fentanyl Test Strips To Become Legalized In January
A new law takes effect in a couple of days that is seen as another tool in helping battle fentanyl in Pennsylvania. The bill legalizes fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of the powerful opioid in other drugs. Republican State Representative Jim Struzzi of Indiana says fentanyl is...
How 2 Heroic Moms Helped Rescue a Kidnapped Ohio Baby and Led Police to Suspect
Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing a car with 5-month-old twins in the backseat; one of the twins was dropped off at the Dayton International Airport, but his brother, Kason, was missing for 3 days Two Indiana mothers are being hailed as heroes after they helped capture a kidnapping suspect, saving the life of a missing Ohio baby. Kason and Kyair Thomas, a set of 5-month-old twins, were in the backseat of a family Honda at a Donato's Pizza in Columbus on Dec. 19. Police say that...
WNEP-TV 16
New state law declassifies fentanyl strips
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The new year means new laws are going into effect in Pennsylvania. One in particular aims to help a growing problem. The goal is to combat the opioid crisis in the Keystone State. Come January 2, 2023, fentanyl testing strips will be legal. Governor Wolf signed...
Governor Wolf signs off on several new laws before term ends
Outgoing Governor Tom Wolf signed several laws that will go into effect on January 1st. One includes the Turnpike Commission being able to request a driver’s registration be suspended if they don’t pay tolls worth over $250 dollars.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fatal crash - Dante Kaintz, 21, killed
The coroner says the crash in Lower Macungie Twp. appears to be an accident.
Wilkes-Barre opens bids for demolition of dilapidated houses on S. Franklin St.
WILKES-BARRE — Three contractors submitted bids Wednesday to demolish a string of dilapidated houses on South Franklin Street whose owner owes more than $331,000 in back taxes on the properties. The demolition and site clearance of the properties at 440-442, 444-446 and 448-450 S. Franklin St. will be awarded...
cityandstatepa.com
Will 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use marijuana?
In an end-of-year series, City & State is revisiting some of our top stories of the year to see what’s happened since. Among them was an investigation into adult-use marijuana legalization, what neighboring states are doing and how Pennsylvania may be feeling the pressure to act. From May 2,...
DSS to end SNAP emergency allotments in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency allotments for federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will end for South Carolina households next month. The emergency SNAP allotments were issued to authorized South Carolinians to offset issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. “January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture […]
Pa. Gov Tom Wolf wraps up time in office with strong ratings
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state's presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it.Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive approval ratings from leading in-state polls and his endorsed successor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, succeeding him — marking the first time since 1966 that a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.Wolf's second term saw monumental challenges, beyond what many — if not every —...
Pennsylvania Lottery winners claimed over $2.3B from scratch-offs, record jackpots seen
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery made off well in 2022, but so did a lot of Pennsylvanians who played in the drawings and scratch-offs. The year started strong for Pennsylvanians when a Chester County man won $1M at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and became the “Powerball First Millionaire […]
Comments / 0