ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man allegedly points gun at Wilkes-Barre bar owner

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man after they say, while drunk, he pointed a gun at the head of the owner of Mofon Lounge in South Wilkes-Barre Monday. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, officers were called to Mofon Lounge in the 120 block of Academy Street around 12:53 a.m. Monday […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with firing shots, pistol-whipping man

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are charging a woman after she fired shots at a man and later pistol-whipped another man which caused Kings’ College to go on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m. officers were called to the 30 block of Courtright Street […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre Police report pregnant woman missing

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department asked for assistance locating Amy Gregory, who is approximately six months pregnant. Police Monday said Gregory, 37, was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Dec 22. She was last seen wearing purple leggings, a purple/red...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced during the New Years’ weekend, there will be DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Police say multiple roadways […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Fentanyl Test Strips To Become Legalized In January

A new law takes effect in a couple of days that is seen as another tool in helping battle fentanyl in Pennsylvania. The bill legalizes fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of the powerful opioid in other drugs. Republican State Representative Jim Struzzi of Indiana says fentanyl is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

How 2 Heroic Moms Helped Rescue a Kidnapped Ohio Baby and Led Police to Suspect

Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing a car with 5-month-old twins in the backseat; one of the twins was dropped off at the Dayton International Airport, but his brother, Kason, was missing for 3 days Two Indiana mothers are being hailed as heroes after they helped capture a kidnapping suspect, saving the life of a missing Ohio baby. Kason and Kyair Thomas, a set of 5-month-old twins, were in the backseat of a family Honda at a Donato's Pizza in Columbus on Dec. 19. Police say that...
COLUMBUS, OH
WNEP-TV 16

New state law declassifies fentanyl strips

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The new year means new laws are going into effect in Pennsylvania. One in particular aims to help a growing problem. The goal is to combat the opioid crisis in the Keystone State. Come January 2, 2023, fentanyl testing strips will be legal. Governor Wolf signed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cityandstatepa.com

Will 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use marijuana?

In an end-of-year series, City & State is revisiting some of our top stories of the year to see what’s happened since. Among them was an investigation into adult-use marijuana legalization, what neighboring states are doing and how Pennsylvania may be feeling the pressure to act. From May 2,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

DSS to end SNAP emergency allotments in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency allotments for federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will end for South Carolina households next month. The emergency SNAP allotments were issued to authorized South Carolinians to offset issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. “January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. Gov Tom Wolf wraps up time in office with strong ratings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state's presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it.Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive approval ratings from leading in-state polls and his endorsed successor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, succeeding him — marking the first time since 1966 that a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.Wolf's second term saw monumental challenges, beyond what many — if not every —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy