Plains Township, PA

WBRE

Father accused of police chase with son in the car

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. According to Ashley Borough Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:47 p.m. officers spotted a car, driven by John G. Barna, 36, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with strangling stepson

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a woman they say strangled her stepson after an argument over a vape pen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were informed by Monroe County Children and Youth Services of a teen victim at a home in Chestnut Hill Township. Police say on December 18 around […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crash involving motorcycle sends two to hospital

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a crash they say involved a motorcycle and a car that sent two people to the hospital in Hazleton Wednesday afternoon. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers were called to a vehicle crash on 15th and McNair Street around 3:00 p.m. Arriving on the scene […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Inmate accused of escaping custody, stealing nearby truck

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Lycoming County inmate is once again in custody after escaping from a pre-release center. Officials say they were notified Ira Beaghley, 45, from Williamsport, left the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center on County Farm Road in Montoursville without permission around 10:00 a.m. on December 17. After leaving the […]
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old out of Monroe County who has not been seen for over a week. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ashton Caba, 16, of Kunkletown was reported missing on December 21 around 4:30 p.m. Police say Caba has been living with […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

State Police seeking man accused of swiping 10 heated jackets from Walmart

HOMETOWN – State Police at Frackville are seeking a man accused of stealing 10 HART heated jackets earlier this month. State Police released information on the incident Thursday. The man, described as a white, non-Hispanic male wearing a black puffer jacket and a camouflage face mask, visited the Walmart...
FRACKVILLE, PA
WBRE

Woman severely assaulted after hotel break-in

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers say they arrested a man after he punched a woman multiple times, and locked her in a hotel room to prevent her from calling police. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 3:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of an assault happening at the Valley […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman steals police car, says dog ate sister

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Coal Township woman is facing charges after officials say she stole a police vehicle and made false radio transmissions. According to a release from the Shamokin City Police Department, on Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m., 31-year-old Stormie Birster entered an unlocked police vehicle at the Shamokin Police Department […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County teen accused of over $200 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a 16-year-old after they say he was found stealing over $200 worth of items from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of theft at the Hazle Township Walmart. During an investigation, police found a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nearly five grams of crack located in Williamsport home

Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Detectives located approximately 4.78 grams of crack and drug dealing paraphernalia inside a Williamsport home. The raid took place in August when authorities received information about narcotics sales from a home near the 1000 block of Railway Street. Robert James Gillette and Donuae Kellam were taken into custody. Police located the crack and a scale with a white powdery residue on it inside the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YAHOO!

Hearing waived for woman accused of lunging at child with knife

Dec. 28—A Scranton woman who police said lunged at her child's father while she held a knife and he held their 1-year-old daughter will head to Lackawanna County Court after she waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Ivy Murray, 31, 1714 Stafford Ave., faces counts of aggravated assault,...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton police search for vandalism suspect

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are searching for a person they say vandalized a church. The number 666 was carved into the doors of the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue sometime after the last mass on Christmas Day. If you have any information, you're asked to call...
SCRANTON, PA

