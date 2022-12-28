Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Related
Father accused of police chase with son in the car
ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. According to Ashley Borough Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:47 p.m. officers spotted a car, driven by John G. Barna, 36, […]
Woman charged with strangling stepson
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a woman they say strangled her stepson after an argument over a vape pen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were informed by Monroe County Children and Youth Services of a teen victim at a home in Chestnut Hill Township. Police say on December 18 around […]
Crash involving motorcycle sends two to hospital
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a crash they say involved a motorcycle and a car that sent two people to the hospital in Hazleton Wednesday afternoon. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers were called to a vehicle crash on 15th and McNair Street around 3:00 p.m. Arriving on the scene […]
Inmate accused of escaping custody, stealing nearby truck
MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Lycoming County inmate is once again in custody after escaping from a pre-release center. Officials say they were notified Ira Beaghley, 45, from Williamsport, left the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center on County Farm Road in Montoursville without permission around 10:00 a.m. on December 17. After leaving the […]
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old out of Monroe County who has not been seen for over a week. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ashton Caba, 16, of Kunkletown was reported missing on December 21 around 4:30 p.m. Police say Caba has been living with […]
fox29.com
DA: Boy, 11, dies after being accidentally shot by younger brother with cousin's gun in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney and the Allentown Police Department have released findings from an investigation into the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy. Authorities say officers responded to a home on the 600 block of N. Front Street in Allentown on Tuesday around 7:25 p.m. According...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
State Police seeking man accused of swiping 10 heated jackets from Walmart
HOMETOWN – State Police at Frackville are seeking a man accused of stealing 10 HART heated jackets earlier this month. State Police released information on the incident Thursday. The man, described as a white, non-Hispanic male wearing a black puffer jacket and a camouflage face mask, visited the Walmart...
Woman severely assaulted after hotel break-in
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers say they arrested a man after he punched a woman multiple times, and locked her in a hotel room to prevent her from calling police. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 3:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of an assault happening at the Valley […]
Forks Twp. man allegedly pulls gun on 7-Eleven clerk he knew
A Forks Township man is accused of pulling a gun on a 7-Eleven clerk in Northampton County, and then fleeing on an electric bicycle. Isaiah Lamar Walker, of the 4200 block of Shadowstone Drive in the township, wasn’t trying to rob the store, Upper Nazareth Township police said. Walker knew the victim and pulled out a gun during an argument with her, police said.
Police: Woman steals police car, says dog ate sister
COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Coal Township woman is facing charges after officials say she stole a police vehicle and made false radio transmissions. According to a release from the Shamokin City Police Department, on Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m., 31-year-old Stormie Birster entered an unlocked police vehicle at the Shamokin Police Department […]
Man accused of shaking, killing baby in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jacob Campbell is now facing third-degree murder charges following the death of his two-month-old son in Luzerne County. Police say they were called to a home along Cleveland Street in Plains Township back on November 3 for reports of a semi-responsive infant who was bleeding from the nose.
Luzerne County teen accused of over $200 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a 16-year-old after they say he was found stealing over $200 worth of items from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of theft at the Hazle Township Walmart. During an investigation, police found a […]
Lehigh Teen Found 'Safe' Exactly Three Years After Going Missing: Police
A Lehigh County teenager who went missing exactly three years ago was found safely, authorities announced. Brody McEntee, who is now 15, was last seen on Dec. 28, 2019, when he was only 12 years old. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Allentown police said he had been located and was safe.
Armed man wanted in Lackawanna County break-in has Wilkes-Barre ties
UPDATE: State police at Dunmore reported Thursday morning Todd Dwight Kitchen is in custody. Original story posted Wednes
Nearly five grams of crack located in Williamsport home
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Detectives located approximately 4.78 grams of crack and drug dealing paraphernalia inside a Williamsport home. The raid took place in August when authorities received information about narcotics sales from a home near the 1000 block of Railway Street. Robert James Gillette and Donuae Kellam were taken into custody. Police located the crack and a scale with a white powdery residue on it inside the...
‘This child was tortured’
WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors say it was by the Grace of God a “chatty” 5-year-old girl was able to be wheeled into a Luzerne C
Lehigh Man Dies In Christmas Eve Workplace Accident, Coroner Says
A Lehigh Valley man is dead following a workplace accident on Christmas Eve, officials say. Michael David Lugo, a 39-year-old resident of Salisbury Township, was at the NFI Industries warehouse at 9645 West Hills Court in Weisenberg, when he became trapped between a loading dock wall and a tra…
YAHOO!
Hearing waived for woman accused of lunging at child with knife
Dec. 28—A Scranton woman who police said lunged at her child's father while she held a knife and he held their 1-year-old daughter will head to Lackawanna County Court after she waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Ivy Murray, 31, 1714 Stafford Ave., faces counts of aggravated assault,...
Nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and $38K cash seized during shooting investigation
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City police say they seized over $38,000 in cash and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills after responding to a report of a shooting in Luzerne County. Wilkes-Barre City PD say they responded to the 100 block of Poplar Street for the report of a shooting at 8:30 p.m., December 21. […]
Scranton police search for vandalism suspect
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are searching for a person they say vandalized a church. The number 666 was carved into the doors of the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue sometime after the last mass on Christmas Day. If you have any information, you're asked to call...
Comments / 0