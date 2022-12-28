A Forks Township man is accused of pulling a gun on a 7-Eleven clerk in Northampton County, and then fleeing on an electric bicycle. Isaiah Lamar Walker, of the 4200 block of Shadowstone Drive in the township, wasn’t trying to rob the store, Upper Nazareth Township police said. Walker knew the victim and pulled out a gun during an argument with her, police said.

