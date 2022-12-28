Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Related
countynewsonline.org
Drug Interdiction Task Forces Seize Over $64 Million in Narcotics in 2022
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The law enforcement task forces organized under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) confiscated more than $64 million in illegal drugs in 2022 alone, taking a bite out of the trafficking business in Ohio and inevitably saving lives. “Every ounce of fentanyl taken off the...
Akron Police searching for suspect who drove away with medic in car
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is asking for help from the public with finding a suspect's vehicle after allegedly driving away with a medic in the car. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland family struggles after falling victim to stolen Kia challenge
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland couple is struggling after their Kia was stolen and destroyed in a crash during a police chase in Newburgh Heights. “It’s surreal. You see this stuff all the time. You see it on the news. You see car chases, car accidents and you think that’s insane and you can’t imagine what it’s like,” said Ray Hine.
cleveland19.com
86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her. Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8. The woman jumped into a car that had a...
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
WLWT 5
Ohio State Police search for dangerous escaped inmate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for an escaped inmate. Police said Jacob Davidson, 38, escaped Thursday around 8:20 p.m. from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital on West Broad Street. He was being held on numerous felony charges in connection with a Nov. 10 shooting...
18 arrested in Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
The Task Force says the month-long investigation "Operation Silent Night" led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on allegations that drugs, guns and stolen property were being brought into Scioto, Ross and Pike counties to be sold.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Task Forces seize over $64 million in illegal drugs and 437 firearms in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In 2022, law enforcement task forces under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) confiscated more than $64 million in illegal drugs, 437 firearms, and $7.7 million in currency. These seizures, which took place throughout the state, are aimed at taking illegal narcotics, weapons, and cash off the streets before they can impact Ohio communities. This brings the total seizures during Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s first term to $239.9 million in narcotics, 1,374 firearms, and $56 million in currency.
Ohio drug task forces seized $64M in narcotics in 2022
In addition to narcotics, task forces also seized 437 firearms and $7.7 million in currency in 2022, according to a release from Attorney General Dave Yost.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio law enforcement prepares for New Year's celebrations
OHIO — Hundreds of Ohioans are arrested during the new year season according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. In the reporting period around last year's holiday, the Ohio Highway Patrol arrested 230 people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. There were 12 fatal crashes, and half of them involved alcohol or drugs.
cleveland19.com
Man who tried to steal Cadillac arrived in stolen car later involved in hit-skip, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect who arrived in a stolen car to try to steal a different car is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The man was in the stolen car that drove to the area of West 130th Street and Lorain Avenue area, on Dec. 10, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies body recovered from Lake Erie as missing Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials released the identity Friday of the deceased man recovered from Lake Erie the day prior. The medical examiner identified the victim as Adam Harry, 33, of Lakewood. Cleveland Metroparks say crews found Harry’s body around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8700 block of...
OSHP preparing enforcement blitz as revelers prepare for NYE
Ahead of the New Year’s holiday this weekend, Northeast Ohio area law enforcement, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, are urging and encouraging revelers to have a designated driver.
Ohio Man Wanted by Police Ask Police for a Ride
A man with outstanding warrants asked local police for a ride, and he got one, right to jail. Ever wonder why police are always requesting or demanding to see everyone's identification? One likely reason might be connected to the large number of people floating around with outstanding warrants. Important note: most states have laws that protect your rights in this area according to Michigan Legal Center,
Neighbors report explosion at Akron house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
newsnet5
Police ramping up patrols, preparing for impaired drivers on New Year's weekend
CLEVELAND — We are less than 24 hours out from arguably one of the most dangerous driving days and biggest party nights of the year. Local and State Police have taken notice—by beefing up patrols. It's all in an effort to keep you and your loved ones safe...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio AG files lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the year comes to a close, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a series of consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans. In total, eight lawsuits have been filed across the state in an effort to hold “bad actors” accountable and protect the hard-earned money of Ohio residents.
Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment
An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
wtuz.com
Drug Impairment Suspected Factor in Fatal Crash
An investigation is underway for a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called Thursday just before 11:50pm, to the accident on Interstate 77, near the Bolivar exit. Sgt. Clinton Armstrong says there was a disabled Honda Pilot sitting...
Comments / 1