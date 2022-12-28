ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastlake, OH

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The law enforcement task forces organized under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) confiscated more than $64 million in illegal drugs in 2022 alone, taking a bite out of the trafficking business in Ohio and inevitably saving lives.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Cleveland family struggles after falling victim to stolen Kia challenge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland couple is struggling after their Kia was stolen and destroyed in a crash during a police chase in Newburgh Heights. “It’s surreal. You see this stuff all the time. You see it on the news. You see car chases, car accidents and you think that’s insane and you can’t imagine what it’s like,” said Ray Hine.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her. Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8. The woman jumped into a car that had a...
CLEVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio State Police search for dangerous escaped inmate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for an escaped inmate. Police said Jacob Davidson, 38, escaped Thursday around 8:20 p.m. from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital on West Broad Street. He was being held on numerous felony charges in connection with a Nov. 10 shooting...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Task Forces seize over $64 million in illegal drugs and 437 firearms in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In 2022, law enforcement task forces under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) confiscated more than $64 million in illegal drugs, 437 firearms, and $7.7 million in currency. These seizures, which took place throughout the state, are aimed at taking illegal narcotics, weapons, and cash off the streets before they can impact Ohio communities. This brings the total seizures during Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s first term to $239.9 million in narcotics, 1,374 firearms, and $56 million in currency.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio law enforcement prepares for New Year's celebrations

OHIO — Hundreds of Ohioans are arrested during the new year season according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. In the reporting period around last year's holiday, the Ohio Highway Patrol arrested 230 people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. There were 12 fatal crashes, and half of them involved alcohol or drugs.
OHIO STATE
1077 WRKR

Ohio Man Wanted by Police Ask Police for a Ride

A man with outstanding warrants asked local police for a ride, and he got one, right to jail. Ever wonder why police are always requesting or demanding to see everyone's identification? One likely reason might be connected to the large number of people floating around with outstanding warrants. Important note: most states have laws that protect your rights in this area according to Michigan Legal Center,
AKRON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio AG files lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the year comes to a close, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a series of consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans. In total, eight lawsuits have been filed across the state in an effort to hold “bad actors” accountable and protect the hard-earned money of Ohio residents.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Drug Impairment Suspected Factor in Fatal Crash

An investigation is underway for a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called Thursday just before 11:50pm, to the accident on Interstate 77, near the Bolivar exit. Sgt. Clinton Armstrong says there was a disabled Honda Pilot sitting...
CANTON, OH

