10 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Topeka for kids and adults
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With New Year’s Eve nearly here, Topekans are looking for places to celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. 27 News gathered a list of ten spots where you can go in the capital city to celebrate with friends and family as the year comes to an end. For […]
WIBW
SNCO Solid Waste hosting weekend cardboard collection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department wants your cardboard. The agency is holding a cardboard-only collection this Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. It’s the first time they’ve held an event like this. They think it’s come at the perfect time. “We...
New warming center makes it’s way Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- As life-threatening cold set in, the Topeka Rescue Mission saw the need for a warming station in Topeka. On Dec. 22, they opened warming center in a building just a block away from their facility. It’s open to anyone who needs relief from the elements, offering cots, chairs and a hot cup of […]
WIBW
Harveyville community supports family that lost everything in fire
Harveyville, Kan. (WIBW) - A family loses everything just two days before Christmas in a house fire in Harveyville, just southeast of Topeka. On December 23, around 4 a.m., Tracey Jones, a nurse, was working the late night shift when she received a call no mother wants to ever answer. Her house was burning in flames with her two kids sleeping inside. Jones said she dropped everything and left work.
Pizza Hut offers up free pizza for Olathe grand opening
OLATHE, Kan. —One of the largest pizza chains in the country is celebrating a new location in Olathe. Thursday Overland Park-based franchisee Grand Mere Restaurant Group will open a new Pizza Hut location at the southwest corner of 151st St. and South Black Bob Road. To celebrate the grand opening, Pizza Hut will give away […]
WIBW
Many fans getting ready for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people in Manhattan are gearing up for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. With it being on New Year’s Eve a lot of people are getting excited to celebrate before the New Year comes. Jared Becker, catering manager for Powercat Sports Grill, said everyone is getting ready for the big-time showdown.
KSNT
Southwest meltdown: How your bags can fly, but you can’t
AUSTIN (KXAN) – It’s not just people that are stranded by Southwest’s flight cancellations — their luggage is too. It’s a situation many have found themselves in: How can my bag reach my destination when I couldn’t get on a flight?. Carson Pearce, an...
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KC-area family out thousands after canceled Southwest flight ruins Christmas trip
One Overland Park family planned their vacation almost a year ago, only for it to be ruined on Christmas Day with a canceled Southwest flight.
WIBW
Thursday evening forecast: Cooler air arrives
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overall we’re still going to be enjoying above average temperatures this time of year despite a cold front today. By this time next week temperatures will get closer to seasonal values but not seeing any significant cold outbreaks like we had last week for the first half of January or any significant snow storms.
KAKE TV
Kansas couple fosters 9 dogs to save them from frigid temperatures
BUCYRUS, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Miami County family has a few more mouths to feed over Christmas weekend. Noel and Justin Grabouski rescued eight puppies and three adult dogs in Garnett, Kansas, last week. According to the Grabouskis, the dogs lived in an outdoor pen that did not have shelter from the frigid temperatures. They could not find a shelter for the dogs, so the couple decided to take them in themselves.
Southwest Airlines customers take matters into their own hands
Thousands of bags are still stranded at the Kansas City International Airport, waiting to be reunited with their owners.
1350kman.com
City officials approve raise for city manager
Manhattan City Commissioners recently approved a new contract for City Manager Ron Fehr, effective December 20th. The contract, amounting to $192,000, is up more than $17,000 from Fehr’s 2022 salary of $174,000. The contract came for a vote after Fehr’s annual performance review on December 13th, which involved some back and forth according to a brief statement by Fehr that evening.
Topeka garage fire causes $22,500 in damage
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Wednesday that caused more than $22,000 in estimated damages. The TFD reports they were called to a garage fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 at a home in the 4200 block of Southwest Moundview Dr. Firefighters arrived to find smoke […]
WIBW
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before rollover crash Wednesday evening on I-335 in Osage County
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a Topeka hospital after a rollover-crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on I-335 about nine miles southwest of the city of Auburn. According to...
KVOE
Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus
Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
KVOE
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jae Moyer (They/Them) is a local community political activist in Overland Park. Time and again, the new members of the Shawnee City Council have made it […] The post Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
City of Topeka has seen two pedestrian fatalities so far in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two traffic-related fatalities have been reported in 2022 in Topeka and three in Shawnee County as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Both of the fatality victims in the city were pedestrians who suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle. • The first such incident...
