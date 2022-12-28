ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

SNCO Solid Waste hosting weekend cardboard collection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department wants your cardboard. The agency is holding a cardboard-only collection this Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. It’s the first time they’ve held an event like this. They think it’s come at the perfect time. “We...
KSNT News

New warming center makes it’s way Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- As life-threatening cold set in, the Topeka Rescue Mission saw the need for a warming station in Topeka. On Dec. 22, they opened warming center in a building just a block away from their facility. It’s open to anyone who needs relief from the elements, offering cots, chairs and a hot cup of […]
WIBW

Harveyville community supports family that lost everything in fire

Harveyville, Kan. (WIBW) - A family loses everything just two days before Christmas in a house fire in Harveyville, just southeast of Topeka. On December 23, around 4 a.m., Tracey Jones, a nurse, was working the late night shift when she received a call no mother wants to ever answer. Her house was burning in flames with her two kids sleeping inside. Jones said she dropped everything and left work.
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pizza Hut offers up free pizza for Olathe grand opening

OLATHE, Kan. —One of the largest pizza chains in the country is celebrating a new location in Olathe.  Thursday Overland Park-based franchisee Grand Mere Restaurant Group will open a new Pizza Hut location at the southwest corner of 151st St. and South Black Bob Road.  To celebrate the grand opening, Pizza Hut will give away […]
WIBW

Many fans getting ready for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people in Manhattan are gearing up for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. With it being on New Year’s Eve a lot of people are getting excited to celebrate before the New Year comes. Jared Becker, catering manager for Powercat Sports Grill, said everyone is getting ready for the big-time showdown.
KSNT

Southwest meltdown: How your bags can fly, but you can’t

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It’s not just people that are stranded by Southwest’s flight cancellations — their luggage is too. It’s a situation many have found themselves in: How can my bag reach my destination when I couldn’t get on a flight?. Carson Pearce, an...
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WIBW

Thursday evening forecast: Cooler air arrives

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overall we’re still going to be enjoying above average temperatures this time of year despite a cold front today. By this time next week temperatures will get closer to seasonal values but not seeing any significant cold outbreaks like we had last week for the first half of January or any significant snow storms.
KAKE TV

Kansas couple fosters 9 dogs to save them from frigid temperatures

BUCYRUS, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Miami County family has a few more mouths to feed over Christmas weekend. Noel and Justin Grabouski rescued eight puppies and three adult dogs in Garnett, Kansas, last week. According to the Grabouskis, the dogs lived in an outdoor pen that did not have shelter from the frigid temperatures. They could not find a shelter for the dogs, so the couple decided to take them in themselves.
1350kman.com

City officials approve raise for city manager

Manhattan City Commissioners recently approved a new contract for City Manager Ron Fehr, effective December 20th. The contract, amounting to $192,000, is up more than $17,000 from Fehr’s 2022 salary of $174,000. The contract came for a vote after Fehr’s annual performance review on December 13th, which involved some back and forth according to a brief statement by Fehr that evening.
KSNT News

Topeka garage fire causes $22,500 in damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Wednesday that caused more than $22,000 in estimated damages. The TFD reports they were called to a garage fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 at a home in the 4200 block of Southwest Moundview Dr. Firefighters arrived to find smoke […]
KVOE

Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus

Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
Kansas Reflector

Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jae Moyer (They/Them) is a local community political activist in Overland Park. Time and again, the new members of the Shawnee City Council have made it […] The post Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW

City of Topeka has seen two pedestrian fatalities so far in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two traffic-related fatalities have been reported in 2022 in Topeka and three in Shawnee County as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Both of the fatality victims in the city were pedestrians who suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle. • The first such incident...
