Man sought in strong arm robbery of Clearwater Circle K
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K store on Belcher Road last week. The strong arm robbery occurred Dec. 20 at the Circle K on 1499 South Belcher. Surveillance images released by the agency show the man enter the store. Police said he […]
Tampa police locate 87-year-old woman missing since Tuesday
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department has located an 87-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week and is considered endangered. The agency is looking for Ida Elena Perez, a 5 feet 2 inches tall Hispanic woman, weighing about 130 pounds. Police said Perez has brown hair and brown eyes and may appear […]
fox13news.com
Woman arrested in Florida Panhandle after stealing Hillsborough County inspector's truck, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman is accused of jumping into a Hillsborough County inspector's truck and driving away with it — all the way to the Florida Panhandle where she was captured hours later, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, the incident took place Tuesday around 9:30...
Mysuncoast.com
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought
‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
Deputies locate missing 71-year-old Dunedin man
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have located a missing elderly man after he was last seen early Thursday morning. According to officials, Antonio Emiris, 71, was last seen leaving his residence in Dunedin around 5 a.m. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Ford Freestar van. Emiris is […]
Gulfport father shot while helping son stop carjacking suspect
A Gulfport father is recovering from being shot in the arm while helping his son stop a carjacking suspect from getting away.
Investigation continues into mysterious death of Dover mom found lying on I-275 Christmas morning
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the death of a woman who was found lying on the side of Interstate 275 early Christmas morning. The Highway Patrol identified the woman Thursday morning as Stephanie Contreras, and said she lived in Dover and was from Plant City. Troopers said Contreras was […]
Polk County man accused of shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man is facing a charge of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife on Christmas Eve, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote. On Dec. 24, deputies say a family member found 39-year-old Shameka Lockett unresponsive on the bedroom floor of her home near West Patterson Street in Lakeland. The family member called 911.
fox13news.com
Tampa police officer fired after being caught on video dragging woman at Orient Road Jail, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - An officer with the Tampa Police Department was fired after he was seen on body camera and surveillance video dragging a woman during a jail booking, officials said. Gregory Damon, who has been with the department as a patrol officer since August 2016, was fired Tuesday for...
Florida police officer fired after video shows him drag woman into jail
A police officer in Tampa, Florida has been fired after he was seen on video dragging a woman across a parking lot while attempting to book her into jail..
Woman using walker hit by car while crossing Largo road, police say
A woman using a walker was hit by a car on Tuesday evening, the Largo Police Department.
Officer justified in deadly St. Pete shooting, state attorney says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Pete police officer who shot and killed a man in his mother’s apartment was justified in using deadly force, State Attorney Bruce Bartlett said. The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office reviewed the fatal Nov. 27 shooting of Gus Spanoudis, 63, and found Officer Jace Morrow’s actions to be reasonable. Police had […]
Bay News 9
Pasco deputies shoot suspect while exchanging gunfire
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies wounded a suspect during a shootout Wednesday morning. No deputies were injured. According to authorities, deputies were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation near Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road just before 2:30 a.m. when they stopped a suspect. Deputies said as...
Mysuncoast.com
Tampa Bay man sentenced for printing counterfeit bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Spring Hill man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for printing and passing counterfeit money. Three other accomplices from Tampa have already been sentenced in the scheme. Prosecutors say Derrick Collins, 32, was the source for counterfeit bills for his partners. After...
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
Good Samaritans, officers rescue 4 people after sightseeing helicopter crashes near Davis Islands
A helicopter crashed near Davis Islands on Thursday afternoon.
Tampa police: Helicopter found submerged in water near Peter O. Knight Airport
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a helicopter was found submerged in a body of water near an airport on Davis Islands. Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport on reports of a chopper submerged in water. Once on scene, police say they found the helicopter in the water, approximately 200 yards from shore.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Duo That Stole Cell Phone From Lakeland McDonald’s
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a theft that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 6330 U.S. 98 North in Lakeland. According to deputies, around 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, the two suspects seen in the above photo went
Florida man stabs friend aftter accusing him of lying while telling story
A man's been arrested after he stabbed a friend that he accused of lying while telling a story about sending money to Vietnam.
2 men killed in shooting in Lakeland
A shooting investigation is underway in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
