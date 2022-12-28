ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WFLA

Man sought in strong arm robbery of Clearwater Circle K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K store on Belcher Road last week. The strong arm robbery occurred Dec. 20 at the Circle K on 1499 South Belcher. Surveillance images released by the agency show the man enter the store. Police said he […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Tampa police locate 87-year-old woman missing since Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department has located an 87-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week and is considered endangered. The agency is looking for Ida Elena Perez, a 5 feet 2 inches tall Hispanic woman, weighing about 130 pounds. Police said Perez has brown hair and brown eyes and may appear […]
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought

‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Deputies locate missing 71-year-old Dunedin man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have located a missing elderly man after he was last seen early Thursday morning. According to officials, Antonio Emiris, 71, was last seen leaving his residence in Dunedin around 5 a.m. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Ford Freestar van. Emiris is […]
DUNEDIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County man accused of shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man is facing a charge of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife on Christmas Eve, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote. On Dec. 24, deputies say a family member found 39-year-old Shameka Lockett unresponsive on the bedroom floor of her home near West Patterson Street in Lakeland. The family member called 911.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Officer justified in deadly St. Pete shooting, state attorney says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Pete police officer who shot and killed a man in his mother’s apartment was justified in using deadly force, State Attorney Bruce Bartlett said. The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office reviewed the fatal Nov. 27 shooting of Gus Spanoudis, 63, and found Officer Jace Morrow’s actions to be reasonable. Police had […]
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco deputies shoot suspect while exchanging gunfire

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies wounded a suspect during a shootout Wednesday morning. No deputies were injured. According to authorities, deputies were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation near Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road just before 2:30 a.m. when they stopped a suspect. Deputies said as...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tampa Bay man sentenced for printing counterfeit bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Spring Hill man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for printing and passing counterfeit money. Three other accomplices from Tampa have already been sentenced in the scheme. Prosecutors say Derrick Collins, 32, was the source for counterfeit bills for his partners. After...
SPRING HILL, FL

