Deer Park, WA

KREM2

I-90 westbound in Post Falls reopens after police shoot driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police exchanged gunfire with a driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle Thursday in the 700 block of Spokane Street. According to a press release from the Post Falls Police Department, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a driver they say was intentionally crashing into other vehicles in the 300 block of Railroad Ave. in Post Falls.
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Search warrant says argument at a birthday party led to deadly shooting in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - An argument at a birthday party sparked a deadly shooting in north Spokane, according to a search warrant filed in the Spokane County District Court. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on east Wedgwood Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. According to a search warrant approved on the day of the shooting, 22-year-old Tavius Cooley was shot and killed by a teenage boy, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Katelynn Lair was shot and injured.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road

POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement has confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. Officials did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured.
POST FALLS, ID
koze.com

Spokane Couple Arrested on Drug & Theft Charges

LEWISTON, ID – Two Spokane residents were arrested over the weekend on various drug and theft charges following an investigation into a stolen cargo trailer. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office says the Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer in Lewiston on Sunday. An alert was issued to surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen trailer.
LEWISTON, ID
dpgazette.com

Homicide On Dalton Road

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 29400 block of N. Dalton Road in North Spokane County. *** Investigators are attempting to locate a male (person of interest), with a medium/large dog observed in the area, who may have information regarding this incident. The male is described as white, approximately 25 years old, 5’10”, slim/average build, clean-shaven, wearing dark clothing, and carrying a briefcase or bag. The male is possibly associated with or driving a dark-colored SUV.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 shot, including Uber driver, in downtown Spokane drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve

SPOKANE, Wash. — An Uber driver and a passenger were recovering after Spokane police said they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle on Christmas Eve. Detectives said the Uber driver had four passengers total in his vehicle, and was heading westbound on Interstate 90 (I-90) near the Thor-Freya exit around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said another vehicle pulled...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Uber driver shot in drive-by says he's blessed to be alive

SPOKANE, Wash. — Duane Johnson is counting his blessings. Blessed to be alive, for one. "They almost lost me," he says. "I lost two liters of blood and my vitals crashed." Johnson was driving a Christmas Eve Uber route when he and one of his passengers was shot in a drive-by.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Uber driver hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve

SPOKANE, Wash. – 57-year-old Duane Johnson who works an an Uber Driver was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting the morning of Christmas Eve, The Spokesman-Review reported. According to The Spokesman-Review, Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
MEDICAL LAKE, WA

