Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Idaho police officer spots glowing cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshOldtown, ID
Related
Neighborhood on high alert as deputies search for elderly man’s killer
The medical examiner identified the victim as 83-year-old Richard Purdy who was killed in his home Monday night.
Police shoot reckless driving suspect on I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Westbound Interstate 90 is shut down right now at Post Falls for police activity.
Local law enforcement searching for stolen excavator in North Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen excavator, believed to be in the North Idaho area. The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force says a CAT 305 E2 Mini Excavator was stolen from a job site in west Spokane County in July 2022. Some time later, the excavator was parked and...
Spokane deputies seize drugs, weapons from car outside Camp Hope
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels says all four people recently found inside a car with drugs and weapons outside Camp Hope had identification badges that allowed them entry to the site. Locating the vehicle tied to a local burglary just outside the homeless encampment on...
I-90 westbound in Post Falls reopens after police shoot driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle
POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police exchanged gunfire with a driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle Thursday in the 700 block of Spokane Street. According to a press release from the Post Falls Police Department, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a driver they say was intentionally crashing into other vehicles in the 300 block of Railroad Ave. in Post Falls.
KHQ Right Now
Search warrant says argument at a birthday party led to deadly shooting in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - An argument at a birthday party sparked a deadly shooting in north Spokane, according to a search warrant filed in the Spokane County District Court. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on east Wedgwood Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. According to a search warrant approved on the day of the shooting, 22-year-old Tavius Cooley was shot and killed by a teenage boy, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Katelynn Lair was shot and injured.
Arrest made after shooting outside apartment complex in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Detectives in Spokane Valley are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on North Cherry Street on Tuesday. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspected shooter, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries. Police in Spokane...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police detain suspect in Spokane Valley shooting, victim in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man is in critical condition following a shooting near an apartment complex in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD). At around 5 p.m., multiple witnesses called 911 to report a shooting. Deputies responded and were able to contact and detain...
KHQ Right Now
24-year-old Medical Lake shooting suspect alleges victim tried to rape her
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman facing second degree murder charges for shooting and killing a man at a home in Medical Lake said the victim tried to rape here, according to an affidavit of facts filed in the Spokane County District Court. 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker faces second-degree murder and...
nbcrightnow.com
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement has confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. Officials did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured.
koze.com
Spokane Couple Arrested on Drug & Theft Charges
LEWISTON, ID – Two Spokane residents were arrested over the weekend on various drug and theft charges following an investigation into a stolen cargo trailer. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office says the Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer in Lewiston on Sunday. An alert was issued to surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen trailer.
Catalytic converter thefts decline five months after Washington law takes effect
SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of catalytic converter thefts is starting to go down in Spokane, and the manager of Action Recycling and Spokane Police says it’s due to a new Washington law that’s making it harder for thieves to sell them. “We require the title or the registration for the vehicle that the catalytic converter came off of,” said...
dpgazette.com
Homicide On Dalton Road
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 29400 block of N. Dalton Road in North Spokane County. *** Investigators are attempting to locate a male (person of interest), with a medium/large dog observed in the area, who may have information regarding this incident. The male is described as white, approximately 25 years old, 5’10”, slim/average build, clean-shaven, wearing dark clothing, and carrying a briefcase or bag. The male is possibly associated with or driving a dark-colored SUV.
2 shot, including Uber driver, in downtown Spokane drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. — An Uber driver and a passenger were recovering after Spokane police said they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle on Christmas Eve. Detectives said the Uber driver had four passengers total in his vehicle, and was heading westbound on Interstate 90 (I-90) near the Thor-Freya exit around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said another vehicle pulled...
KREM
Homicide investigation underway after police find man dead inside North Spokane County home
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the victim's home appeared burglarized. Police are now searching for a person of interest.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
Uber driver shot in drive-by says he's blessed to be alive
SPOKANE, Wash. — Duane Johnson is counting his blessings. Blessed to be alive, for one. "They almost lost me," he says. "I lost two liters of blood and my vitals crashed." Johnson was driving a Christmas Eve Uber route when he and one of his passengers was shot in a drive-by.
Drive-by shooting on I-90 on Christmas Eve leaves Uber driver and passenger injured
SPOKANE, Wash. — A drive-by shooting into an Uber left two people injured on December 24, including the driver. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. An Uber driver with four passengers was traveling westbound on I-90 when a car pulled up beside them.
FOX 28 Spokane
Uber driver hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. – 57-year-old Duane Johnson who works an an Uber Driver was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting the morning of Christmas Eve, The Spokesman-Review reported. According to The Spokesman-Review, Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4...
‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
Comments / 1