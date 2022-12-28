ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scammers pretending to be with law enforcement

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers who are pretending to be with the sheriff’s office. Officials said people got phone calls on Thursday that told them they have missed court, and they are being asked to send money so a warrant won’t be issued for them. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Gregg County Commissioner's Court

GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of Overton, VFD deal with resignations, funding

OVERTON, TX
KLTV

DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Justin K. Fitzgerald, 30, of Mineola, died at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday at a Tyler hospital. According to the DPS report, Fitzgerald was...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gregg County commissioners adjust base salary for DA’s office

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday was the last meeting of the Gregg County Commissioner’s Court for 2022. Among the items discussed dealt with the district attorney’s office not asking for money, but for quality. Gregg County District Attorney-elect John Moore spoke in front of county commissioners in the...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Como Man Jailed After Parking Lot Crash At Sheriff’s Office

Women’s Behavior Resulted In Misdemeanor Intoxication Arrests. A Como man was jailed Thursday after a parking lot crash at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. Women’s behavior on two separate calls in the past two days also resulted in misdemeanor intoxication arrests, according to arrest reports. Crash At Sheriff’s...
COMO, TX
KLTV

Harrison County removed from state’s non-compliant list

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The jail had previously added to the list following an Oct. 9 inspection. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested in Henderson County for drug charge

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County for a drug charge, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy pulled over a vehicle on Tuesday on Henderson County Road 1400 after the driver reportedly committed a traffic violation. Officials said they found possible methamphetamine in the vehicle. Jake Smalley […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

One dead in Upshur County fire

UPSHUR COUNTY – The person is dead after a house fire in Upshur County, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they received a call of a house fire on Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” officials said. “Responders located a deceased person in the debris of the home.” An autopsy has been ordered and will be performed at Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Pope Benedict Health Reactions

WOOD COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage

A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Diana House Destroyed By Fire

Upshur County Deputies are investigating after finding a body in the debris of a house that had been destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Diana firefighters responded to the house fire on Hawk Road near Diana at about 7:00 am. Authorities will release the victim’s name after the next of kin are notified. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and they ordered an autopsy.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Shooting Suspect Struck & Killed After Fleeing from Custody

MINEOLA, TX – A shooting suspect who fled from deputies was struck and killed on Wednesday afternoon by a passing motorist in east Texas. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 28, 2022, Wood County Deputies responded to a shots fired call located East of Mineola off Hwy 80. Upon arrival of Deputies, the suspect had run into the wood line.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
cbs19.tv

Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays

RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
RUSK COUNTY, TX

