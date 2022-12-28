Read full article on original website
Related
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scammers pretending to be with law enforcement
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers who are pretending to be with the sheriff’s office. Officials said people got phone calls on Thursday that told them they have missed court, and they are being asked to send money so a warrant won’t be issued for them. […]
KTRE
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. City of Overton, VFD deal...
darkhorsepressnow.com
UPDATE: Escaped Hinds County Inmates Possibly Sighted In Vehicle In Wood County, Texas
On December 27, the Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a possible sighting of escaped Hinds County inmates, Tyler Charles Payne (in jail for carjacking), and Traverro Behzad McElroy (incarcerated on a murder charge). Officers with the Cisco Police Department attempted to stop a silver Toyota...
KLTV
City of Overton, VFD deal with resignations, funding
Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year’s resolutions. According to a 2016 study, of the 41 percent of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, only nine percent feel successful that they’ve kept them through the year. With fitness being a popular resolution, William Moore, the Personal Training manager at Crunch Fitness said it’s important to educate yourself with an expert.
KLTV
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Justin K. Fitzgerald, 30, of Mineola, died at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday at a Tyler hospital. According to the DPS report, Fitzgerald was...
KLTV
Gregg County commissioners adjust base salary for DA’s office
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday was the last meeting of the Gregg County Commissioner’s Court for 2022. Among the items discussed dealt with the district attorney’s office not asking for money, but for quality. Gregg County District Attorney-elect John Moore spoke in front of county commissioners in the...
Como Man Jailed After Parking Lot Crash At Sheriff’s Office
Women’s Behavior Resulted In Misdemeanor Intoxication Arrests. A Como man was jailed Thursday after a parking lot crash at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. Women’s behavior on two separate calls in the past two days also resulted in misdemeanor intoxication arrests, according to arrest reports. Crash At Sheriff’s...
KLTV
Harrison County removed from state’s non-compliant list
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The jail had previously added to the list following an Oct. 9 inspection. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing...
DPS identifies man struck, killed by vehicle near Mineola while evading law enforcement
MINEOLA, Texas — Officials have released the name of the man who police say was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 80 while fleeing from police in Mineola. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton and the Wood County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a shots fired call located east of Mineola off Highway 80.
Man arrested in Henderson County for drug charge
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County for a drug charge, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy pulled over a vehicle on Tuesday on Henderson County Road 1400 after the driver reportedly committed a traffic violation. Officials said they found possible methamphetamine in the vehicle. Jake Smalley […]
ktbb.com
One dead in Upshur County fire
UPSHUR COUNTY – The person is dead after a house fire in Upshur County, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they received a call of a house fire on Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” officials said. “Responders located a deceased person in the debris of the home.” An autopsy has been ordered and will be performed at Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 injured after car strikes telephone pole on wet roadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is injured after officials said they lost control of their car Thursday morning due to wet road conditions and struck a telephone pole. Officials with DPS said the crash happened on 7 Hill Road in Tyler near American Legion Road and a section of 7 Hill Road is blocked […]
KLTV
Pope Benedict Health Reactions
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. City of Overton, VFD deal...
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
1 injured after rollover crash on Highway 271 near Winona
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is injured after a rollover crash Thursday morning on Highway 271 and FM 16 near Winona. Officials with DPS said the driver lost control of his Dodge pickup truck while travelling north on Highway 271 due to wet road conditions, and the truck rolled a few times before […]
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Diana House Destroyed By Fire
Upshur County Deputies are investigating after finding a body in the debris of a house that had been destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Diana firefighters responded to the house fire on Hawk Road near Diana at about 7:00 am. Authorities will release the victim’s name after the next of kin are notified. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and they ordered an autopsy.
KLTV
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
San Angelo LIVE!
Shooting Suspect Struck & Killed After Fleeing from Custody
MINEOLA, TX – A shooting suspect who fled from deputies was struck and killed on Wednesday afternoon by a passing motorist in east Texas. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 28, 2022, Wood County Deputies responded to a shots fired call located East of Mineola off Hwy 80. Upon arrival of Deputies, the suspect had run into the wood line.
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
cbs19.tv
Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays
RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
Comments / 0