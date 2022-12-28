Read full article on original website
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant along Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 24
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, deputies executed a search warrant in rural El Paso County. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the search warrant was served in the area of Highway 94 and Highway 24. The sheriff's office said it can't release details of the search warrant at this time. The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant along Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 24 appeared first on KRDO.
Deputies execute search warrant in eastern El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies executed a search warrant in eastern El Paso County Thursday morning. Many 11 News viewers to reached out to our newsroom about heavy law enforcement activity near Highway 24 and Space Village. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant, but would not release details of the warrant just yet.
Armed man arrested after allegedly punching deputy in face following foot chase in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies arrested a man in Colorado Springs early Friday morning when he reportedly fled a traffic stop in unincorporated part of the county, crashed his vehicle in city limits, ran from the scene on foot, and punched a sergeant in the face when deputies tried to restrain him.
Attorneys for El Paso Co. deputies ask court to dismiss lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- New court documents show attorneys for El Paso County and two El Paso County sheriff's deputies have filed a motion in federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch. Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in 2020. Stauch filed...
Trucker accused of killing locksmith with his semi
The family of the victim, a locksmith, said the trucker suspect refused to pay for locksmith services and hit their father with his semi truck.
Names of victims and suspect in Lorson Ranch suspected murder-suicide released
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims and suspect in a murder-suicide case that happened in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. On Dec. 19, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a barricaded suspect in Lorson Ranch. According to the sheriff's office, The post Names of victims and suspect in Lorson Ranch suspected murder-suicide released appeared first on KRDO.
Men found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pueblo identified
Two men found dead after an incident last week have been identified by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter. Police are investigating the death of Tyler West, 26, of Pueblo, as a homicide. The death of Derek Reis, 38, of Wyoming, is being investigated as a suicide, said Capt. Dustin Taylor of Pueblo Police Department.
Dec. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Kenny Trujillo, 39, is a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 204 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud. His second warrant is […]
Pedestrian standing on Nevada Avenue hit, cited in crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was cited for causing a crash on South Nevada Avenue on Thursday evening, Dec. 29, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he was standing in the southbound lanes against a green traffic light. CSPD said officers responded just after 6:00 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 115 (South […]
Major Crimes Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County taken into custody on I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest of a homicide suspect closed part of I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced southbound I-25 was closed due to police activity between US 85 and Exit 125: Ray Nixon Rd. A...
El Paso County law enforcement failed the public | MAES
It is time for a thorough investigation into the inadequate response by El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and the El Paso district attorney to the circumstances of the alleged Club Q murderer during a previous confrontation with law enforcement in El Paso County. In 2021, the El Paso County...
Skeletal remains found in Pueblo County identified
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office has identified the nearly skeletal remains discovered in Pueblo County in November 2022. The nearly skeletal remains of 36-year-old Jason Geneva of Pueblo were found near Carlisle Street and Amhurst Street on Nov. 16. The Coroner’s Office says no foul play is suspected.
Stolen car reportedly spotted by owner at a Colorado Springs King Soopers, police make arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody after police say someone called them when they spotted their stolen car in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs grocery store. Viewers reached out to KKTV 11 News when they noticed police activity at the King Soopers near Austin...
Canon City Police looking for information on Walmart theft suspects
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a Walmart. The CCPD posted pictures on their Facebook page of the suspects. The alleged theft occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. If you have any information on...
Pueblo DA sued by Sheriff’s deputy for “unlawful dissemination” of credibility letter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — In a civil lawsuit filed in Pueblo County on November 8, a current Pueblo County Sheriff's patrol deputy is suing 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner for disseminating letters informing judges and defense attorneys of potential untruthfulness issues. Michael Freeman, attorney for Deputy David Morey, alleges in the lawsuit that Chostner The post Pueblo DA sued by Sheriff’s deputy for “unlawful dissemination” of credibility letter appeared first on KRDO.
Former judge calls for investigation into DA and Sheriff following Club Q shooting
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former Pueblo District Court judge of nearly three decades is calling on an investigation into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) and Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office for their actions following the 2021 arrest of the individual who would eventually be accused of shooting up Club Q. The post Former judge calls for investigation into DA and Sheriff following Club Q shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the man who was reportedly shot and killed with an arrow by his roommate. On Dec. 18, officers caught 36-year- old Carlos Trejo trying to break into the Falcon Police substation. According to court documents, Trejo told police he had The post Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow appeared first on KRDO.
Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested multiple people including a woman for allegedly driving under the influence, causing a vehicle to fly into a tree. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to Sturgis Road near North Circle Drive, just after 1 a.m. Crews said the woman was going about 100 The post Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road appeared first on KRDO.
Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cañon City Police Department is searching for a man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks and draining the fuel out of vehicles. Police reported the incident at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday. According to police, the suspect was last seen driving a late 2010's Ford F-150 white vehicle. If anyone The post Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles appeared first on KRDO.
