El Paso County, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff's Office executes search warrant along Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, deputies executed a search warrant in rural El Paso County. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the search warrant was served in the area of Highway 94 and Highway 24. The sheriff's office said it can't release details of the search warrant at this time.
KKTV

Deputies execute search warrant in eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies executed a search warrant in eastern El Paso County Thursday morning. Many 11 News viewers to reached out to our newsroom about heavy law enforcement activity near Highway 24 and Space Village. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says deputies executed a search warrant, but would not release details of the warrant just yet.
KRDO News Channel 13

Names of victims and suspect in Lorson Ranch suspected murder-suicide released

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims and suspect in a murder-suicide case that happened in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. On Dec. 19, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a barricaded suspect in Lorson Ranch. According to the sheriff's office,
YAHOO!

Men found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pueblo identified

Two men found dead after an incident last week have been identified by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter. Police are investigating the death of Tyler West, 26, of Pueblo, as a homicide. The death of Derek Reis, 38, of Wyoming, is being investigated as a suicide, said Capt. Dustin Taylor of Pueblo Police Department.
KXRM

Dec. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo's Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week's fugitive finder. Kenny Trujillo, 39, is a Hispanic man, 5'08", 204 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud.
KXRM

Pedestrian standing on Nevada Avenue hit, cited in crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was cited for causing a crash on South Nevada Avenue on Thursday evening, Dec. 29, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he was standing in the southbound lanes against a green traffic light. CSPD said officers responded just after 6:00 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 115 (South
coloradopolitics.com

El Paso County law enforcement failed the public | MAES

It is time for a thorough investigation into the inadequate response by El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and the El Paso district attorney to the circumstances of the alleged Club Q murderer during a previous confrontation with law enforcement in El Paso County. In 2021, the El Paso County...
KXRM

Skeletal remains found in Pueblo County identified

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified the nearly skeletal remains discovered in Pueblo County in November 2022. The nearly skeletal remains of 36-year-old Jason Geneva of Pueblo were found near Carlisle Street and Amhurst Street on Nov. 16. The Coroner's Office says no foul play is suspected.
KRDO

Canon City Police looking for information on Walmart theft suspects

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a Walmart. The CCPD posted pictures on their Facebook page of the suspects. The alleged theft occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022.
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo DA sued by Sheriff's deputy for "unlawful dissemination" of credibility letter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — In a civil lawsuit filed in Pueblo County on November 8, a current Pueblo County Sheriff's patrol deputy is suing 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner for disseminating letters informing judges and defense attorneys of potential untruthfulness issues. Michael Freeman, attorney for Deputy David Morey, alleges in the lawsuit that Chostner
KRDO News Channel 13

Former judge calls for investigation into DA and Sheriff following Club Q shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former Pueblo District Court judge of nearly three decades is calling on an investigation into the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) and Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office for their actions following the 2021 arrest of the individual who would eventually be accused of shooting up Club Q.
KRDO News Channel 13

Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the man who was reportedly shot and killed with an arrow by his roommate. On Dec. 18, officers caught 36-year- old Carlos Trejo trying to break into the Falcon Police substation. According to court documents, Trejo told police he had
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested multiple people including a woman for allegedly driving under the influence, causing a vehicle to fly into a tree. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to Sturgis Road near North Circle Drive, just after 1 a.m. Crews said the woman was going about 100
KRDO News Channel 13

Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) --  Cañon City Police Department is searching for a man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks and draining the fuel out of vehicles. Police reported the incident at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday. According to police, the suspect was last seen driving a late 2010's Ford F-150 white vehicle.
