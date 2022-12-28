Publisher’s Platform: National Restaurant Association, protect your members from bankruptcy, suggest hepatitis A vaccines for all restaurant workers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Town of Fincastle continues 150 year old New Year's Eve bell ringing traditionCheryl E PrestonFincastle, VA
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue RidgeJourneyswithsteveRoanoke, VA
Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVinton, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
WSET
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
Yankee Candle Closes Virginia Factory. Is It Going Out Of Business?
Employees at a Yankee Candle factory in Forest, Virginia, will be looking for new jobs in the new year. Newell Brands, parent company of the popular candle company, announced in early November that they were closing the plant that employs 187 people. Article continues below advertisement. The Virginia factory primarily...
wakg.com
Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Some Chatham Residents
A boil water advisory is in effect for some Chatham residents. The Virginia Department of Health is advising residents on Pine Rd, Price Rd, the Guilford Apartments, White St, Risen St, Friendship Rd, the Chatham Medical Center, and north to the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex to use boiled or bottled water for cooking and drinking purposes.
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg’s new Republican majority set to deliver on its pledge — elected school board, more police, tax cuts
Some time ago, nearly two years back, the fabric of a movement was starting to be sewn. The foundations for a campaign, the likes of which Lynchburg had never seen, were laid and nurtured. As the narrative of these last two years were daily inked into the volumes of history, we finally arrived at November 8th, 2022, where for the first time in nearly two decades, Lynchburg City Council will have a new political majority.
WDBJ7.com
Henry County woman sentenced following January 6 guilty plea
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman from southwest Virginia was among the last in the region to be sentenced Friday for her role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. According to court records, Jamie Ferguson was sentenced on the day before Christmas Eve to 24 months on probation. In June, Ferguson pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building,
wakg.com
Kayaker That Drowned Identified as Eden Man
A kayaker who went missing and drowned at Belews Lake in North Carolina has been identified as an Eden man. 37-year-old Clifton William Peace’s body was found on Monday after he went missing on Friday when his kayak flipped over. Peace was on a hunting trip with a friend...
WHSV
$19k in cigarettes stolen from Pulaski County tobacco shop
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a smash-and-grab at a tobacco shop. Investigators say about $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes was stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
wakg.com
Amthor International $30 Million Capital Plan to Create 75-90 Jobs in Pittsylvania County
Amthor International in Gretna announced a major expansion on Wednesday. The expansion is an estimated $30 million capital plan that will include a $4 million investment by Amthor that will create 75 to 90 new jobs. With the expansion Amthor will construct a second building in the Gretna Industrial Park...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski getting ready for trash service change
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
WSET
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
WSLS
Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
pcpatriot.com
Feeding Southwest Virginia comes to Central Gym
Feeding Southwest Virginia came to Pulaski to distribute 300 boxes of food. They were aided by Pulaski County Emergency Management, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department and the Town of Pulaski’s police and fire departments. By WILLIAM PAINE. The Patriot. A crew from Feeding...
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
WSET
'Be aware:' Pulaski police warn on recent trailer thefts in the New River Valley
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is warning the public about recent trailer thefts in the New River Valley. The Pulaski Police Department is seeking the public's help regarding a grand larceny of a trailer from a doctor's office on Bob White Blvd. Police said on December...
WDBJ7.com
Three injured in Bimbo Bakeries fire; millions in damages reported
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were injured in a fire at Bimbo Bakeries Wednesday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded around 8:00 p.m. to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Dr NE for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility and found heavy smoke coming from the building.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park. Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.
