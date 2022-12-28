ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY

A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
What to expect in the NY legal cannabis market in 2023

If 2022 was the year in which New York set up the basic infrastructure for the state’s legal marijuana industry, 2023 will be the year regulators and others try to fully build it out. The state celebrates its first legal adult-use cannabis sale today. Stakeholders in the industry say...
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
The 10 biggest NY cannabis stories in 2022

NY Cannabis Insider launched in March, less than a year after the state passed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. In roughly nine months, our reporters have covered every facet of the state’s evolving cannabis industry, including lab testing and social equity, business data and legal opinions, criminal justice and medical marijuana, politics, transparency and accountability.
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
COVID fraudsters face higher penalties under new bill signed by NY Gov. Hochul

Scammers will face higher penalties and tipsters will reap greater rewards in cases of COVID-19 pandemic fraud thanks to two new laws signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation is part of an effort to combat fraudsters taking advantage of state emergencies — as such schemes have drained billions in taxpayer dollars since 2020. “We are sending a clear message: New York has zero tolerance for fraud, especially in our most critical times of need,” Hochul said in a statement. “These new laws will protect New Yorkers and incentivize them to report fraud and assist with recovery efforts while cracking down...
Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law

A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
The Pay Transparency Law Will Go Into Effect For All Of NY State Next Year

New York City’s new pay transparency law went into effect last month, requiring employers to include a specific salary range (minimum & maximum) in any published job listings. And as of Wednesday, December 21, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new legislation, establishing a statewide pay transparency law in all of New York State. Beginning September 18, 2023, the legislation will require all New York state employers to include offered salary ranges in their job postings. The hopes are that these new laws will empower potential employees with critical information, reduce discriminatory wage-setting and hiring practices, and level the playing field for all workers.
Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies

New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment!  The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
'Blazing our trail to equity!' First sales of recreational marijuana in NY

NEW YORK (AP) -- The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is ringing up its first sales, opening up what is expected to be one of the country's biggest and most lucrative markets for cannabis. The widely anticipated opening of the first state-sanctioned dispensary is operated by...
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

