marijuanamoment.net
New York Recreational Marijuana Sales Begin, With State Official Getting First Dibs Before Public 4:20 Launch
New York’s first legal adult-use marijuana sales got underway on Thursday morning, with the inaugural purchase being made by the state’s top cannabis regulator. Broader sales to the general public began later in the afternoon at the symbolic time of 4:20 PM. Adults 21 and older will be...
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY
A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
newyorkupstate.com
What to expect in the NY legal cannabis market in 2023
If 2022 was the year in which New York set up the basic infrastructure for the state’s legal marijuana industry, 2023 will be the year regulators and others try to fully build it out. The state celebrates its first legal adult-use cannabis sale today. Stakeholders in the industry say...
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
The 10 biggest NY cannabis stories in 2022
NY Cannabis Insider launched in March, less than a year after the state passed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. In roughly nine months, our reporters have covered every facet of the state’s evolving cannabis industry, including lab testing and social equity, business data and legal opinions, criminal justice and medical marijuana, politics, transparency and accountability.
The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On Thursday
On Thursday, the state of New York will formally legalize the sale of marijuana, and the first dispensary in New York City is scheduled to conduct its first transaction. New York First Legal Weed Dispensary.Photo byFreezeTimeDigital From Flickr.
urbancny.com
New York State Urges Recipients of Government Assistance to Protect Themselves Against Card Skimming
Thieves Using Skimming Devices To Steal Benefits from Electronic Benefit Transfer Card Users. Federal Funding Bill Includes Provision To Issue Additional Assistance to Victims of Stolen Benefits. Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers who receive government assistance via an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to take steps to protect themselves...
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
‘Digital Fair Repair’ now law in New York, local shops say there is good and bad
The Digital Fair Repair Act requires the original manufacturer of certain devices to give independent dealers the same information and access to parts and schematics as is made available to 'authorized repair providers'.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
COVID fraudsters face higher penalties under new bill signed by NY Gov. Hochul
Scammers will face higher penalties and tipsters will reap greater rewards in cases of COVID-19 pandemic fraud thanks to two new laws signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation is part of an effort to combat fraudsters taking advantage of state emergencies — as such schemes have drained billions in taxpayer dollars since 2020. “We are sending a clear message: New York has zero tolerance for fraud, especially in our most critical times of need,” Hochul said in a statement. “These new laws will protect New Yorkers and incentivize them to report fraud and assist with recovery efforts while cracking down...
Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law
A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
The Pay Transparency Law Will Go Into Effect For All Of NY State Next Year
New York City’s new pay transparency law went into effect last month, requiring employers to include a specific salary range (minimum & maximum) in any published job listings. And as of Wednesday, December 21, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new legislation, establishing a statewide pay transparency law in all of New York State. Beginning September 18, 2023, the legislation will require all New York state employers to include offered salary ranges in their job postings. The hopes are that these new laws will empower potential employees with critical information, reduce discriminatory wage-setting and hiring practices, and level the playing field for all workers.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
bkreader.com
Gov Hochul: $95 in Additional Assistance for SNAP Households Available By Dec. 28
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $234 million in federal funding to provide all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with additional food assistance. The funding will allow all New York households participating in SNAP — a federally funded program that provides benefits to help New...
New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York’s aggressive plan to phase out heating systems that use natural gas or other fossil fuels has raised a lot of eyebrows since officials approved it last week. The plan depends heavily on widespread adoption of air-source heat pumps, a technology that is common...
The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies
New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment! The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
Governor Hochul Announces New Framework To Achieve Nation-Leading Six Gigawatts Of Energy Storage By 2030
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new framework for the State to achieve a nation-leading six gigawatts of energy storage by 2030, which represents at least 20 percent of the peak electricity load of New York State. The roadmap, submitted by the New York State Energy...
WRGB
'Blazing our trail to equity!' First sales of recreational marijuana in NY
NEW YORK (AP) -- The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is ringing up its first sales, opening up what is expected to be one of the country's biggest and most lucrative markets for cannabis. The widely anticipated opening of the first state-sanctioned dispensary is operated by...
