ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Alabama mattress company started during World War I to close doors after 107 years of service

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyzVt_0jwDstvQ00

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. will close its doors after over 100 years of service to the area.

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. started operation in 1915, 2023 would be its 108th year of operation. The official announcement of the closing took place on Monday, Dec. 26. January 2023 will be its final month of operation.

“While we are celebrating our third generation retiring, at the same time we are sad that another iconic and historic business of Birmingham will be closing their doors,” Vice President of Operations Perry Barnett said. “Ensley Fairfield Mattress earned the right to be a trusted source of sleep in Birmingham after decades and decades of great customer service, quality product and great value.”

In a press release entitled “Goodbye Birmingham” Ensley Fairfield Mattress said its farewells to all its loyal customers throughout the years.

“There are several of our senior customers that have purchased every single mattress their entire life from us and that has always been such a special connection,” Barnett said. “We are sad for them, because we’ve always been one phone call or store visit away and we won’t be able to be there for them.”

Barnett said making decisions like this one and closing a store that has served its customers for over a century is not an easy decision.

“Every small business owner can tell you that the majority of your days you spend them making difficult decisions,” Barnett said. “Oftentimes, operating a small business can be at the same time the most joyful experience, but also one of the most lonely experiences. We are so fortunate to have so many family members that have experience within the company and know what it takes day to day. We all came together as a family and laid out the challenges of the economy, administrations, challenges with manufacturing, price increases, lingering pandemic related challenges and more.”

Barnett said many options were weighed and decided upon making the decision to close.

“We discussed what the next year, the next five years and the next 50 years would look like,” Barnett said. “We considered the consumer purchasing habit and the desire to shop online versus shopping local. After discussing all of the positives and negatives of continuing to operate, we then focused on what it would be like for us personally and our family. After considering all possible scenarios, we felt it was best for our family to make the decision to close our final retail store.”

In the closing statement of the press release, all four generations of Ensley Fairfield referred to this closing as putting the retail store to bed one last time.

“Right now, we are focused more on properly closing our retail location and taking care of as many customers of ours as possible,” Barnett said. “Once the dust settles then we will be able to be more focused on the next phase of our life.”

The four generations bid Birmingham goodnight and says they love all the customers throughout the years in their closing statement.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity to serve Birmingham for over a century and build such a historic brand in the Birmingham area,” Barnett said. “We appreciate everyone that has given us the opportunity to earn their business and continually supported our family.”

Article originally published in The Shelby County Reporter, republished here with permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store

Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

18 developments we’re looking forward to seeing in Birmingham in 2023

Despite its challenges, 2022 was an exciting year for developments in The Magic City. We saw the grand openings of Protective Stadium, CityWalk BHAM and dozens more. Keep reading to learn what’s in store in 2023. 1. Hood-McPherson Building. Auburn University is bringing new life to the former Hood-McPherson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
hooversun.com

Compassionate Crossings: New Hoover-based business provides in-home euthanasia for pets

When Hope Ausley found out this fall that her 16-year-old cat, Simon, didn’t have much more time to live, she made the difficult decision to put him down. But like many cats, Simon didn’t like getting into a car, so Ausley and her husband, Francis, took advantage of a new Hoover-based business that provides euthanasia services at pets’ homes.
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

7 nature events in Birmingham to kick off your 2023

Is your new year’s resolution to go outside more? Maybe you got a bird feeder for Christmas (like me!) and you want to learn about the unique art of birding. Birmingham is one of the best places to go out and explore nature from the botanical gardens to the dozens of parks. Keep reading for four nature events that we can’t wait to try out this winter.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staple of Birmingham metro business has announced it will be closing it’s doors permanently after almost 108 years in business. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company opened back in 1915, but the family says it has made the difficult decision to let the family business go after January 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Lakeview bars warning about fake NYE bar crawl tickets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about tickets being sold for a New Year’s Eve Birmingham bar crawl event that bar owners say is fake. Unfortunately, this is not the first time scammers have created fake events with fake tickets to steal people’s money.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day

Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: More than 21K jobs available in Birmingham right now

The new year is just around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to start working on your goals. If you’re looking for your dream job, you’re in luck with over 21K openings in the Greater Birmingham Area, according to Indeed.com. Read on to learn about the labor market and local companies hiring.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Alabama Theatre turns 95, sold 41,313 tickets over holiday season

On December 26th 1927, the ornate 2000+-seat theatre, also known as the “Showplace of the South,” debuted its first feature film. Earlier this week, the Alabama Theatre reported the results of its 2022 Holiday Film Series Presented by Regions Bank. Here were the results:. 41,313—tickets sold. 15,037—servings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Extreme cold leaves extended stay motel without water

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The blast of cold air has meant broken water lines for many people in Central Alabama throughout the holiday weekend. The water was off for much of the weekend at the Inn Town Suites on West Oxmoor Road in Homewood because of a frozen or ruptured water line. Russ Atchison has been a resident at the extended stay facility for about 10 months now. He says he returned to his room early Saturday afternoon to find the water off.
HOMEWOOD, AL
Bham Now

JUST OPENED: Family-owned Magic Milkshakes and More in Hoover

Earlier this month, the Birmingham-area’s newest milkshake spot opened in Galleria Trace Plaza: Magic Milkshakes and More. Bham Now’s own Pat Byington went by to check it out. Here’s what he learned. What you’ll find at Magic Milkshakes and More. Scenes from inside Magic Milkshakes and...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours

Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy