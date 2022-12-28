Alabama mattress company started during World War I to close doors after 107 years of service

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. will close its doors after over 100 years of service to the area.

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. started operation in 1915, 2023 would be its 108th year of operation. The official announcement of the closing took place on Monday, Dec. 26. January 2023 will be its final month of operation.

“While we are celebrating our third generation retiring, at the same time we are sad that another iconic and historic business of Birmingham will be closing their doors,” Vice President of Operations Perry Barnett said. “Ensley Fairfield Mattress earned the right to be a trusted source of sleep in Birmingham after decades and decades of great customer service, quality product and great value.”

In a press release entitled “Goodbye Birmingham” Ensley Fairfield Mattress said its farewells to all its loyal customers throughout the years.

“There are several of our senior customers that have purchased every single mattress their entire life from us and that has always been such a special connection,” Barnett said. “We are sad for them, because we’ve always been one phone call or store visit away and we won’t be able to be there for them.”

Barnett said making decisions like this one and closing a store that has served its customers for over a century is not an easy decision.

“Every small business owner can tell you that the majority of your days you spend them making difficult decisions,” Barnett said. “Oftentimes, operating a small business can be at the same time the most joyful experience, but also one of the most lonely experiences. We are so fortunate to have so many family members that have experience within the company and know what it takes day to day. We all came together as a family and laid out the challenges of the economy, administrations, challenges with manufacturing, price increases, lingering pandemic related challenges and more.”

Barnett said many options were weighed and decided upon making the decision to close.

“We discussed what the next year, the next five years and the next 50 years would look like,” Barnett said. “We considered the consumer purchasing habit and the desire to shop online versus shopping local. After discussing all of the positives and negatives of continuing to operate, we then focused on what it would be like for us personally and our family. After considering all possible scenarios, we felt it was best for our family to make the decision to close our final retail store.”

In the closing statement of the press release, all four generations of Ensley Fairfield referred to this closing as putting the retail store to bed one last time.

“Right now, we are focused more on properly closing our retail location and taking care of as many customers of ours as possible,” Barnett said. “Once the dust settles then we will be able to be more focused on the next phase of our life.”

The four generations bid Birmingham goodnight and says they love all the customers throughout the years in their closing statement.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity to serve Birmingham for over a century and build such a historic brand in the Birmingham area,” Barnett said. “We appreciate everyone that has given us the opportunity to earn their business and continually supported our family.”

Article originally published in The Shelby County Reporter, republished here with permission.