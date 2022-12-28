Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
Heavy metals, pesticides, and undeclared colors spur FDA to step up import alerts
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
food-safety.com
EFSA Determines Plastic Produced by Poly Recycling is Food Safe
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has determined the food safety of plastic polyethylene terephthalate (PET) when produced by a recycling process called Poly Recycling for use in food contact materials. Poly Recycling involves the input of washed and dried PET flakes originating from collected post-consumer PET containers, including no...
labpulse.com
Defense Logistics Agency awards $410 million to U.S. suppliers for COVID-19 kits
The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded a $410 million contract for the delivery of Access Bio COVID-19 test kits as part of a project supported by a U.S. coalition that includes AirBoss Defense Group (ADG), Maddox Defense, and U.S.-based test kit component suppliers. ADG said the award demonstrates a strategic...
dallasexpress.com
Science Seeking Solutions to Food Waste
Solutions to the problem of food waste are now being explored using chemistry and physics. More specifically, restaurants, grocers, farmers, and food companies hope to fight against food waste by extending the shelf-life of food. Some fixes involve spray-on peels and chemically-enhanced sachets that would slow the ripening of fruits,...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
ACE submits comments to USDA on climate-smart farming practices
The American Coalition for Ethanol submitted feedback to the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service request for public input on implementation of funding in the Inflation Reduction Act for key NRCS conservation programs to spur farmer adoption of climate-smart practices. ACE CEO Brian Jennings and Jonathon Lehman, founder of the consulting group Cultivating Conservation, provided comments to NRCS, detailing key learnings from ACE’s South Dakota-based Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) project currently underway and how it’s poised to broaden its reach geographically to help achieve Congressional directives for the IRA funding.
Food recall news: GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Easy Care First Aid® Burn Cream and First Aid Kits Due to Microbial Contamination
December 23, 2022 – Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Easy Care first aid® AfterBurn ® Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. The single use packets are sold in boxes of 10 or packaged in certain First Aid kits. This recall is to the consumer level. FDA analysis found the product to be contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis, and Bacillus sonorensis.
New Research Suggests Popular Food Dye May Be Bad to Your Health
A story in The Washington Examiner suggests there may be a link between people who consume food products with Red Dye 40, and health issues like inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Red Dye 40 is a synthetic product made of petroleum and used in many common...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Startup firm Novella will supply botanical ingredients using cell cultures
The company is using cell cultures to create ingredients that would otherwise need to be extracted from traditionally grown plants. Nutri-tech startup company Novella Ltd. (Modi’in, Israel) is using cell-culture technology to grow nutritious botanical ingredients, sidestepping the need to grow botanicals using traditional agricultural methods and extracting ingredients from them.
food-safety.com
USDA-FSIS Sets Uniform Compliance Date for Food Labeling Regulations
On December 20, 2022, FSIS announced that January 1, 2026 will be the uniform compliance date for new meat and poultry product labeling regulations published January 1, 2023–December 31, 2024. Since 2004, FSIS has set uniform compliance dates for new labeling regulations in two-year increments and issued final rules...
