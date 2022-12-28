The American Coalition for Ethanol submitted feedback to the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service request for public input on implementation of funding in the Inflation Reduction Act for key NRCS conservation programs to spur farmer adoption of climate-smart practices. ACE CEO Brian Jennings and Jonathon Lehman, founder of the consulting group Cultivating Conservation, provided comments to NRCS, detailing key learnings from ACE’s South Dakota-based Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) project currently underway and how it’s poised to broaden its reach geographically to help achieve Congressional directives for the IRA funding.

3 DAYS AGO