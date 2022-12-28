Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Braves bring back a free agent bullpen piece
Stephens was DFA’d after the club acquired Dennis Santana a month or so ago but comes back with a chance to carve out a big league roster spot; the Braves’ 40-man roster is now full. Stephens had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. He assumed a long relief role and...
Yardbarker
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Another Braves star signs team-friendly extension; MLB world reacts
The Atlanta Braves are the kings of getting good players to sign team-friendly contract extensions. The Braves announced on Tuesday night that they have signed catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million contract extension that goes through 2028 season. The press release adds that Murphy will have a “$15 million club option for 2029 Read more... The post Another Braves star signs team-friendly extension; MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Braves sign new C Sean Murphy to $73 million, 6-year deal
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a $73 million, six-year contract, locking up another key player with a long-term deal. The contract signed Tuesday includes a $15 million club option for 2029 with no buyout that could raise the total value of the agreement to $88 million.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Braves extend Sean Murphy, Ronald Acuña Jr. season recap, more
The Atlanta Braves locked up newly-acquired Sean Murphy on Tuesday night after signing him to a six-year contract worth $73M. In mid-December, the 28-year-old catcher was previously acquired by the Braves in a three-way trade between the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers. Prior to his extension, Murphy was arbitration eligible...
Reports: Former Phillie Jean Segura, Marlins strike 2-year deal
Veteran Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, according to multiple reports.
FOX Sports
Mets re-sign setup man Adam Ottavino to 2-year contract
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year contract on Tuesday, bringing back a top setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Díaz. Ottavino's deal includes a player option for 2024. He became a free agent after going 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances last season, his first with his hometown Mets.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: No Correa deal yet, Murphy extends with Braves
Mike Puma writes it’s time for the Mets and Carlos Correa to put the drama behind them and strike a a deal. The Mets DFA’d William Woods to make room on the 40-man roster after the signing of Adam Ottavino became official. Around the National League East. The...
