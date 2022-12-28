ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Red Sox moves to make to replace Nathan Eovaldi

The Red Sox have lost another key free agent with Nathan Eovaldi signing with the Rangers and now Boston needs alternatives to add to the rotation. You’d be hard-pressed to find a Boston Red Sox fan who’s happy with the way the offseason has transpired thus far, most notably with the team losing homegrown star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the Padres and reportedly not even being close to keeping him. And now the hits keep on coming at 2018 World Series hero Nathan Eovaldi is leaving as well, signing with the Texas Rangers.
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers

On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Texas Rangers finally make inevitable signing with Nathan Eovaldi

The Texas Rangers had appeared to be planning to court Nathan Eovaldi in free agency since the final weeks of the 2022 season. Let’s go back to when Kevin Plawecki was released by the Red Sox. The decision to let him go was immediately denounced in the clubhouse, with Eovaldi and Rich Hill amongst the most vocal players against the move. When the Rangers showed immediate interest and scooped him up for the final weeks, it was clearly the beginning of their efforts to bring Eovaldi to Arlington.

