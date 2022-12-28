Read full article on original website
WVNews
W.Va. Supreme Court announces chief justices for 2023, 2024
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has announced the justices who will lead the court in 2023 and 2024. Justice Beth Walker will take over as chief justice of the Supreme Court beginning in the new year. Justice Tim Armstead will serve as chief justice in 2024.
WVNews
Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice & Mon Circuit Judge Starcher dies
CHARLESTON — Larry V. Starcher, a retired West Virginia Supreme Court justice and Monongalia County circuit judge, passed away Dec. 24. He was 80. “Justice Starcher devoted his life to public service, as a circuit judge, Supreme Court justice and law professor,” Chief Justice John Hutchison said. “He was a mentor to many young lawyers, law students and law clerks. His love for the law school was known to all. His monetary gifts were important, but his gift of teaching was the most important of all.
Questions Raised About Charity Tied to Supreme Court
A report in The New York Times is raising questions about a charity tied to the U.S. Supreme Court that has raked in millions—a significant chunk of it from entities with matters before the justices. The newspaper says the Supreme Court Historical Society has become “a vehicle for those seeking access to nine of the most reclusive and powerful people in the nation,” but add that none of its sources believe the donations swayed court decisions. “I don’t think I would have taken money from the Communist or Nazi Parties, but within reason the society was open to all,” former executive director David T. Pride told the Times.Read it at The New York Times
WVNews
Electoral Count Act reforms backed by West Virginia's Manchin, Capito signed into law
WASHINGTON (WV News) — Legislation backed by both of West Virginia’s U.S. senators to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887 was signed into law late on Thursday. The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, which Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., crafted alongside Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and a bipartisan group of senators, was included in the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill signed by President Joe Biden.
WVNews
West Virginia's Manchin marks 17th anniversary of Sago mine disaster
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., released a statement Friday marking the 17th anniversary of the Sago mine disaster. On Jan. 2, 2006, an explosion at the Sago Mine in Upshur County left 13 miners trapped for two days. Ultimately, only one of the trapped miners survived.
A powerful vulnerability: Prof: War spotlights grid concerns
An Elizabeth City State University professor and emergency management expert says Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure highlight the vulnerability of power grids and electric substations, including those in the United States. “It is very interesting that we are watching the issues in Ukraine on the news with the repeated attacks of their power grid and other infrastructure targets and then we see a smaller scale attack on a North Carolina system,” said Kevin Kupietz, professor and chairman of ECSU’s emergency management degree program. ...
newyorkalmanack.com
Global War for American Independence
Dr. Eliga Gould is a Professor and Chair of the Department of History at the University of New Hampshire. Gould’s scholarship focuses on the American Revolution, emphasizing the revolution’s “outer” history in the Americas, Africa, Europe, and the wider world. His current book project, Crucible of...
The Jewish Press
The Incredible Philo-Semitism Of Edwin Markham And Felix Gerson’s Jew In America
The largely forgotten Edwin Markham (1852-1940) was a popular American literary figure during the first half of the twentieth century whose works championed progressive social beliefs and preached spirituality, love and social reform. At a time when the American labor scene was defined by laissez-faire capitalism and labor laws were virtually non-existent, he was regarded as the poet laureate of the American labor movement and hailed with names such as the “Bard of Labor”; “the Poet of the Muckrakers”; and “democracy’s greatest poet.”
Fundamental Similarities that Current American Society Shares with Ancient Rome
Illumination Curated initially publicized this piece!. “We are not the makers of history. We are made by the history,” — Martin Luther King Jr. The United States of America may not be the oldest nation in the world. However, it is a country shaped by history. A country younger than four centuries has risen to global leadership in a brief period of evolution. The founding fathers would probably never have achieved the glory we live by today if it wasn’t for the influence of ancient values like those of “the Roman Republic.”
