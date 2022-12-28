A report in The New York Times is raising questions about a charity tied to the U.S. Supreme Court that has raked in millions—a significant chunk of it from entities with matters before the justices. The newspaper says the Supreme Court Historical Society has become “a vehicle for those seeking access to nine of the most reclusive and powerful people in the nation,” but add that none of its sources believe the donations swayed court decisions. “I don’t think I would have taken money from the Communist or Nazi Parties, but within reason the society was open to all,” former executive director David T. Pride told the Times.Read it at The New York Times

