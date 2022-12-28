Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Mouth bacteria linked to development of life-threatening brain abscesses
PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — Poor dental hygiene could lead to a potentially fatal problem in the brain, a new study warns. Scientists have found a link between mouth bacteria and the development of brain abscesses. While abscesses resulting from bacteria sitting in oral cavities are uncommon, they can be...
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
ahchealthenews.com
How to measure your oxygen level at home
Pulse oximeters are used to measure the oxygen level or oxygen saturation of the blood. A clip-like device is placed on a body part, such as a finger and uses light to measure how much oxygen is in the blood. Pulse oximeters can be purchased at local stores and easily used at home.
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
Medical News Today
What is the normal platelet count range based on age?
As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
MedicalXpress
Activated vitamin D3 treatment may reduce the risk of arsenic-mediated skin cancer
According to recent estimates, over 140 million people from 50 countries regularly get exposed to arsenic through drinking water. The exposure level significantly exceeds the guideline value (10 μg/L) stipulated by the World Health Organization. It is an established fact that chronic arsenic exposure from drinking water causes a variety of cancers including skin cancer.
infomeddnews.com
What Causes Edema?
Edema is something that can happen when your capillaries, which are tiny blood vessels, leak fluid. The fluid will build up in the tissues around it, and that leads to swelling. There is a wide range of reasons edema can occur, ranging from something as simple as eating too many...
NIH Director's Blog
Alzheimer’s tied to cholesterol, abnormal nerve insulation
The protein apolipoprotein E (APOE) plays a key role throughout the body. It helps to transport cholesterol and other fatty molecules, or lipids. The gene that produces APOE comes in a few different varieties. The most common is called APOE3. The most notorious is APOE4, which has long been linked...
scitechdaily.com
“Opportunistic Pathogens” – Potentially Deadly Infection Has Dangerous Ally Lurking in Our Guts
Scientists reveal how gut bacteria put people at risk for severe C. difficile infections. Microorganisms found in our guts can worsen dangerous C. difficile infections according to new research from the University of Virginia (UVA) School of Medicine and collaborators. The discovery could help doctors identify patients at risk for severe illness and open the door to new treatments.
Food recall news: Hospira, Inc. Issues A Voluntary Nationwide Recall For One Lot of Vancomycin Hydrochloride Injection, USP 1.5g/vial, Due To The Presence of Visible Glass Particulates
December 22, 2022 - NEW YORK, NY., Hospira, Inc., a Pfizer company, is voluntarily recalling one lot of Vancomycin Hydrochloride Injection, USP, 1.5 g/vial Single Dose Fliptop Vial, lot 33045BA, to the user level due to two visible glass particulates observed in a single vial.
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
wpgxfox28.com
Cardiovascular vs Circulatory System: What Are the Differences?
Originally Posted On: https://www.trendzzzone.com/cardiovascular-vs-circulatory-system-what-are-the-differences/. Blood flow is the life-sustaining mechanism that keeps our organs alive and healthy. But many people have trouble differentiating between the cardiovascular and circulatory systems. Even if you’re not studying to be a doctor or nurse, understanding how the different systems in our body can be...
scitechdaily.com
Cardiovascular Deaths Spike During Extremely Hot and Cold Weather
More heart failure deaths were linked with extreme temperatures than other heart conditions, from an international study in the journal Circulation. According to a multinational analysis of more than 32 million cardiovascular deaths over four decades, there were more deaths on days when temperatures were at their highest or lowest.
labroots.com
Simulating weaker electrical pulses for atrial fibrillation treatment
Currently, an estimated five percent of the U.S. population is living with heart arrhythmia conditions, or conditions that cause irregular heartbeats. These conditions include atrial and ventricular fibrillation. If left untreated, these irregular heartbeat conditions can lead to a number of complications, including the formation of blood clots, strokes, and even heart failure.
2minutemedicine.com
Vitamin C supplementation during pregnancy leads to improved airway function in offspring
1. In this multi-center randomized controlled trial, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers was associated with better lung function in offspring at the age of five. 2. Additionally, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers was also associated with decreased occurrence of wheezing in offspring. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Exposure...
MedicineNet.com
Can You Fully Recover From a Spinal Stroke?
A spinal stroke has an approximate mortality rate of 9%, meaning that the majority of people can fully recover from the condition. Timely treatment increases the chances of full recovery and can help restore blood flow within the spinal cord and reduce the risk of severe disability or death. Some...
ahajournals.org
The Value of Measuring Lipoprotein(a) in Children
The opinions expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the editors or of the American Heart Association. For Sources of Funding and Disclosures, see page 34. Circulation is available at www.ahajournals.org/journal/circ. Correspondence to: Michael Khoury, MD, Pediatric Cardiology, Department of Pediatrics, Stollery Children’s Hospital, 8440-112th St NW, Edmonton,...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Main Cause of Addison's Disease?
The main cause of Addison's disease is an autoimmune response that occurs when the immune system attacks healthy tissues without any reason. When the immune system attacks the adrenal glands, they may fail to produce enough hormones such as cortisol and aldosterone. Other reasons for adrenal gland failure may include:
Comments / 0