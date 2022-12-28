ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin Basketball Team travels nearly 20 hours on bus After Southwest flight canceled to play Holiday Tournament in The Villages!

 2 days ago
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach

Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A water pipe broke at a Platteville school and has left eight classrooms unusable...
BELLEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie and Marshall paramedics prepare to consolidate

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders hope to combat a staffing shortage when Sun Prairie Emergency Management Services absorbs the Village of Marshall EMS in the new year. Emergency response services will merge between the two municipalities on January 1, 2023. Sun Prairie Fire and Interim EMS Chief Christopher...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
247Sports

Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart

PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
COLUMBUS, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
wisportsheroics.com

WATCH: Braelon Allen Puts Badgers Up 17 On OSU With Touchdown Run

Braelon Allen and the Badgers dominated through the third quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers dominated through the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Badgers were leading 17-7 before a Garret Rangel interception set the Wisconsin offense up with excellent field position. Two plays later, Braelon Allen ran for a 20-yard touchdown to put the Badgers up 24-7 with about six minutes left in the third quarter.
MADISON, WI
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.

GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Multiple agencies respond to Dane Co. barn fire

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost a dozen agencies are responding to a reported barn fire Friday in Dane County, authorities reported. Dane County dispatchers said the fire was reported just after 3:45 p.m. Friday on County Road VV. The dispatcher said the roadway north of Highway 19 is closed.
DANE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com

Man found dead in crashed car in Rockton

A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. Belvidere Police offering free rides home on New …. Belvidere residents going...
ROCKTON, IL

