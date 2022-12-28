Wisconsin Basketball Team travels nearly 20 hours on bus After Southwest flight canceled to play Holiday Tournament in The Villages!

Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
CBS 58
Madison basketball team takes 30-hour bus ride to Florida after canceled flight
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Madison high school basketball team would not settle for being stranded at the airport amid thousands of flight delays and cancelations this past week. Vel Phillips Memorial High School's boys' team was scheduled to play in a tournament in Florida, but when they reached...
Southwest cancellations: Carpool back to Wisconsin turned strangers into friends
A group of Wisconsinites all spent Christmas day in different places. But on Monday, they all ended up in a car together driving from St. Louis to Milwaukee.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison La Follette’s Alayna West leads state in scoring following record-breaking games | Sports
MADISON (WKOW) — Madison La Follette junior Alayna West is a gamechanger and describes herself as a “very intense player.” However, she doesn’t let that competitive nature interfere with her love of the game. “Honestly, I just try to have fun and I feel like I...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach
Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
Amazing Christmas surprise: Wisconsin waitress gets $1,000 tip
A waitress in Wisconsin received some extra Christmas cheer when she received a $1,000 tip from a customer on Christmas morning. The customer thought she was "everything."
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A water pipe broke at a Platteville school and has left eight classrooms unusable...
Florida Officially Welcomes Transfer QB Graham Mertz
Graham Mertz's transfer from Wisconsin to Florida is now official.
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Western Michigan 4-8; Wisconsin 9-2 The #15 Wisconsin Badgers and the Western Michigan Broncos will round out the year against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Kohl Center. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games. The Badgers...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie and Marshall paramedics prepare to consolidate
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders hope to combat a staffing shortage when Sun Prairie Emergency Management Services absorbs the Village of Marshall EMS in the new year. Emergency response services will merge between the two municipalities on January 1, 2023. Sun Prairie Fire and Interim EMS Chief Christopher...
Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart
PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
blackchronicle.com
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
“To start, I want to thank Guaranteed Rate for sponsoring this bowl. We had a great week. The Yellow Jackets were awesome. Hospitality, everything out here in the Valley of the Sun was first class. We had great facilities, great accommodations, and great food. It made a great week. It was awesome.
nbc15.com
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
wisportsheroics.com
WATCH: Braelon Allen Puts Badgers Up 17 On OSU With Touchdown Run
Braelon Allen and the Badgers dominated through the third quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers dominated through the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Badgers were leading 17-7 before a Garret Rangel interception set the Wisconsin offense up with excellent field position. Two plays later, Braelon Allen ran for a 20-yard touchdown to put the Badgers up 24-7 with about six minutes left in the third quarter.
Police and bars prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds in downtown Madison
With just a few more days until the big celebrations to ring in the new year, there have been extra efforts put in place throughout downtown Madison to keep people safe.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.
GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
nbc15.com
Multiple agencies respond to Dane Co. barn fire
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost a dozen agencies are responding to a reported barn fire Friday in Dane County, authorities reported. Dane County dispatchers said the fire was reported just after 3:45 p.m. Friday on County Road VV. The dispatcher said the roadway north of Highway 19 is closed.
MyStateline.com
Man found dead in crashed car in Rockton
A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. Belvidere Police offering free rides home on New …. Belvidere residents going...
