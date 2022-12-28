Sheriff’s deputies clocked an alleged reckless driver speeding through Fauquier County at nearly 120 mph Monday evening, according to a news release. Around 8 p.m. Monday, a deputy traveling north on Route 28 near Catlett Road observed a Jeep SUV traveling south on the roadway at a high rate of speed, the release states. After the deputy crossed to the southbound lanes, the Jeep accelerated at a higher rate of speed and passed another vehicle in a no passing zone.

