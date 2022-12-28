ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, WV

Inside Nova

Police: Man arrested after Fauquier County deputies clock him driving nearly 120 mph

Sheriff’s deputies clocked an alleged reckless driver speeding through Fauquier County at nearly 120 mph Monday evening, according to a news release. Around 8 p.m. Monday, a deputy traveling north on Route 28 near Catlett Road observed a Jeep SUV traveling south on the roadway at a high rate of speed, the release states. After the deputy crossed to the southbound lanes, the Jeep accelerated at a higher rate of speed and passed another vehicle in a no passing zone.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

